    LAT   FR0000032278

LATÉCOÈRE

(LAT)
  Report
Latecoere : Latécoère completes the acquisition of Shimtech de Mexico

10/08/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Latécoère completes the acquisition

of Shimtech de Mexico

Toulouse, October 8, 2021 - Latécoère, a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, today announces the closing of the acquisition of Mexico-based Shimtech de Mexico (SDM).

Further to the news release dated September 16 and announcing the signing of the acquisition of Shimtech de Mexico (SDM) from Avantus Aerospace Ltd, Latécoère is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction.

Following the acquisition of Technical Airborne Components (TAC) at the end of August, this is the second external growth transaction since the completion of the Group's capital increase at the beginning of August.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Taddeo

Antoine Denry / Investor Relations +33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Marie Gesquière / Media Relations +33 (0)6 26 48 97 98 teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr

Disclaimer

Latécoère SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 372 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2021 -35,9 M -41,6 M -41,6 M
Net Debt 2021 19,8 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 172
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Mootz Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Salats Group Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Gadonneix Chairman
Ralf Ackermann Director
Helen Lee Bouygues Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATÉCOÈRE-44.40%333
SAFRAN-2.11%55 957
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED4.72%35 715
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-10.38%21 993
HEICO CORPORATION1.73%17 205
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.12.61%13 785