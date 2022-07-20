Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Latécoère
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAT   FR0000032278

LATÉCOÈRE

(LAT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-20 am EDT
0.3610 EUR   +0.28%
12:14pLATECOERE : Latécoère is a partner of the “Wing of Tomorrow” programme led by Airbus
PU
07/13LATECOERE : Latécoère will be at the Farnborough International Airshow from July 18 to 22, 2022
PU
06/30LATÉCOÈRE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Latecoere : Latécoère is a partner of the “Wing of Tomorrow” programme led by Airbus

07/20/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Latécoère is a partner of the "Wing of Tomorrow"

programme led by Airbus

Toulouse, July 20, 2022 - Latécoère, a "tier 1" partner of the world's major aircraft and spacecraft manufacturers, is proud to announce its contribution to Airbus' UK-led "Wing of Tomorrow" programme.

The "Wing of Tomorrow" R&T programme tests new technologies for wing architecture and explores how wing manufacturing and industrialisation can be improved to meet future demands as the sector emerges from the pandemic.

As a partner of the programme, Latécoère has brought considerable experience in the design and manufacture of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems to the project, developing two demonstration systems which will be delivered to Airbus before the end of the year. Further to this work, Latécoère will be delivering the Folding Wing Tip electrical wiring system.

Latécoère is managing its contribution to "Wing of Tomorrow" from its Interconnection Systems offices in Bristol, UK, with support from the sites of Hamburg, Germany, and Toulouse, France. This project also benefits from the financial support of Innovate UK, the UK's national innovation agency.

"True to its purpose to serve aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world, Latécoère supports the world's major aircraft manufacturers on the path to decarbonation. In this context, we are proud to bring our latest Interconnection Systems industrial innovations to our long-term partner Airbus with the goal of making aviation more efficient and sustainable", said Serge Bérenger, Chief R&T and Innovation Officer of Latécoère.

_____________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As an international group and "Tier 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer), Latécoère serves the aerospace sector with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two business areas:

  • Aerostructures (46% of sales): fuselage sections and doors.
  • Interconnection Systems (54% of sales): wiring, electrical furniture and onboard equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 countries. Latécoère, a public limited company with a capital of €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 - Reuters: AEP.PA - Bloomberg: AT.FP

Taddeo

Antoine Denry / Relations Investisseurs +33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Thibault Gential / Relations Media +33 (0)6 76 21 42 05 teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr

Disclaimer

Latécoère SA published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 16:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LATÉCOÈRE
12:14pLATECOERE : Latécoère is a partner of the “Wing of Tomorrow” programme led by ..
PU
07/13LATECOERE : Latécoère will be at the Farnborough International Airshow from July 18 to 22,..
PU
06/30LATÉCOÈRE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/29French Aerospace Group Latécoère Names New CFO
MT
06/28Latécoère Appoints Hilmar Leimbach as Group Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 1, ..
CI
06/20Latecoere to Purchase Figeac Aero's Mexican Operations
MT
06/20Latécoère S.A. agreed to acquire Figeac Aero's Activities in Mexico from Figeac Aero So..
CI
06/20Figeac Aero Société Anonyme reached an agreement to acquire industrial and real estate ..
CI
06/13LATECOERE : Latécoère strengthens its position in the defense sector and unveils its new o..
PU
05/31LATÉCOÈRE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 455 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2022 -26,4 M -27,0 M -27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 58,6 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 764
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart LATÉCOÈRE
Duration : Period :
Latécoère Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATÉCOÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,36 €
Average target price 0,45 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Mootz Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Salats Group Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Gadonneix Chairman
Serge Berenger Director-Research & Technology
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATÉCOÈRE-32.08%197
SAFRAN-3.20%45 490
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-9.79%31 344
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-15.69%19 953
HEICO CORPORATION-6.17%16 891
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.33%14 410