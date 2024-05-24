Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier one partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, wishes to update the market on the postponement of the previously scheduled shareholders meeting due to be held on 28th June 2024.

Given the continuing challenging operating environment, with persistent inflationary pressures, challenges arising from a constrained aerospace supply chain, and ongoing OEM price negotiations progressing on a more protracted basis than originally anticipated, the Company is unable to form a definitive view on potential non-cash intangible assets impairment and consequently the annual results are not yet approved by the Board of Directors.

Therefore, Latecoere will request to the Toulouse Commercial Court to postpone its scheduled shareholders meeting due to be held on 28 June 2024. Latecoere will update the market in due course as greater clarity, specifically on customer pricing, is forthcoming.

