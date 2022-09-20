Latecoere : Reports H1 2022 Results

Thierry Mootz, Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are on track to deliver our targets for 2022. The half year results reflect the increased level of production in the aeronautical sector and the changes implemented by management to optimize the group footprint and operating cost base, resulting in an improvement in recurring EBITDA. We are starting to see the result of our cost reduction programs, the optimization of the group's footprint as well as our commercial efforts, supported by an industry backdrop that is experiencing a recovery in demand."

Latecoere, a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced that the Board of Directors with Chairman Pierre Gadonneix approved Latecoere's financial statements for the six- month period ended June 30, 2022, on September 19, 2022.

Latecoèere is on track to deliver on its M&A strategy: Post integration of Malaga Aerospace, Defence & Electronics Systems SA (MADES) as of May 2022, target is to close the acquisitions of Figeac Aero's Hermosillo industrial site (Mexico) and Avcorp Industries Inc. during Q4'2022.

Growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation: Organic growth is obtained by neutralizing the effect of the EUR/USD exchange rate (use of a constant exchange rate for the periods concerned) and by applying a constant scope of consolidation (neutralization of the impact of acquisitions/disposals).

Latecoere's half-year financial results for 2022 reflect the increased level of production in the aeronautical sector as a whole. Revenues amounted to €242.3 million, up by €61.2 million or +33.8%. At constant exchange rates and scope, the increase was +18.8%. The increase in revenues benefited from higher production rates, notably for the A320 and Embraer programs, albeit the long-haul market segment continues to be challenging and impacted by the B787 production halt that ended in August 2022.

The Group also benefited over the period from the contribution of the activities of the new acquisitions, with a perimeter variance effect of €19.0 million, and a favorable currency effect of €14.1 million.

The Group reported a recurring EBITDA for the first half of 2022 of €(6.9) million, a demonstrable improvement of €16.1 million over the first half of 2021. This improvement was mainly driven by a recovery in margins in both business lines, in line with the recovery in production rates, and in addition by a favorable currency effect of €5.1 million and the impact of acquisitions €(0,7) million.

Latecoere's net financial income amounted to €(2.1) million in the first half of 2022, compared with €(15.6) million in the first half of 2021. The previous period had been impacted by a one-off effect related to the amortization of the shareholder loan in the amount of €(16.4) million following its early repayment.

The Group's net income for the first half of 2022 amounted to €(27.3) million, compared with €(56.6) million for the previous period.

Free cash flow from operations for the period amounted to €(75.5) million, which was mainly impacted by an increased working capital requirement of €(38.0) million in connection with the recovery in activity, and by the acquisition of MADES for an amount of €(19.0) million.

At June 30, 2022, net debt amounted to €147.9 million, an increase of €83.0 million compared to December 31, 2021, mainly due to the €80.6 million reduction of the cash position. The cash position at June 30, 2022 was €197.0 million.

The hedging portfolio amounted to $570 million at June 30, 2022 at an average EUR/USD rate of 1.16. Since June 30, 2022, the Group has continued to put in place hedges for 2024, enabling it to improve the average realized hedging rate.