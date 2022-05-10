Latecoere : Vincent Monziols to head Latécoère's Interconnection Systems division

Vincent Monziols to head Latécoère's Interconnection

Systems division

Toulouse, May 10, 2022 - Latécoère, a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers, announces the upcoming arrival of Vincent Monziols as the new General Manager of the Interconnection Systems branch. He will succeed Thierry Mootz, who became Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère on August 2, 2021.

"We are very pleased to welcome Vincent Monziols as head of the Interconnection Systems Division and member of the Executive Committee. With nearly 15 years' experience within the industry and in various management positions, he will be able to bring his know-how and sector knowledge to the division and support it in all the challenges ahead. He will support Latécoère in its external growth strategy, having made strategic acquisitions for Saint-Gobain throughout his career," said Thierry Mootz, CEO of Latécoère.

An engineer by training, he graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique (1996) with a degree in mathematics and molecular biology, and also from AgroParisTech. He then joined Sciences Po Paris for a postgraduate degree in finance. He began his career at Ventech and then Protéus before joining Saint-Gobain in 2005. He became CEO of Engineered Components in 2016, €430M in sales, 25 manufacturing sites with 3,000 employees worldwide, 4 Business Units manufacturing high value-added components for various industries including automotive, aerospace, life sciences, energy.

________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault and Embraer), Latécoère serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

• Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

• Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA

- Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Taddeo

Antoine Denry / Investor Relations +33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Marie Gesquière / Media Relations +33 (0)6 26 48 97 98 teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr