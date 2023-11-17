Latecoere: capital increase successfully completed

November 17, 2023 at 04:37 am EST Share

Latecoere announced on Friday that it had successfully completed its capital increase of 124.4 million euros, a move considered "key" to its objective of returning to profitability.



At the end of the subscription period, which closed this week, total demand stood at around 125 million euros, representing a subscription rate of 115.5% before exercise of the extension clause.



In the end, the aeronautical equipment supplier reports having issued just over 12.4 billion new shares at a unit subscription price of 0.01 euros.



These funds should enable it to finance its major investment projects in terms of operational resources and working capital, at a time when sales jumped by 40% in the first half of the year.



The American investment fund Searchlight Capital Partners, which held 74.6% of the capital before the operation, will hold 86.9% following the capital increase.



In its press release, Latecoere points out that it is currently working on a plan to restore profitability through a combination of commercial, efficiency and productivity levers.



Latecoere shares were down 55% on the Paris Bourse following these announcements, the prospect of improved profitability being more than offset for the moment by the dilutive effect of the capital increase.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.