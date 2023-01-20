Advanced search
    SWIM   US51819L1070

LATHAM GROUP, INC.

(SWIM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:03 2023-01-20 am EST
3.460 USD   -3.62%
Latham Group, Inc. Introduces Measure by Latham

01/20/2023 | 10:05am EST
A new AI-powered measuring tool aimed to revolutionized how dealers measure vinyl liners and covers

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the launch of Measure by Latham ("Measure"), a new advanced AI-powered device leveraging cutting edge technology that more efficiently and accurately provides measurements for swimming pool vinyl liners and safety covers.
Measure is a technological leap further than the industry has ever seen. 

"With innovative, cutting-edge 3D-awareness technology and scanning techniques, Measure by Latham is the first tool of its kind, aimed at modernizing and simplifying the pool measurement process," said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham Pools. "Measure is the culmination of years of deep research and development, and we are excited to begin deploying this innovative technology to our dealers."

Measure is an end-to-end solution that will provide dealers with a simple, cost-effective user experience, high-performance measuring accuracy, and a modernized ordering process. Measure's 3D-awareness technology allows users to measure the entire pool perimeter and unique features and provides dealers with precise specifications for swimming pool covers and vinyl liners within minutes. 

Measure seamlessly integrates with the Latham Measure App, providing dealers access to Latham's Builder Management Portal, a web-based portal for project management, vinyl liner, and safety cover quoting and ordering. With its platform, dealers can more quickly and easily receive quotes and submit and track orders for Latham's vinyl liner and safety cover products. Measure is equipped with over-air firmware updates to enable Latham to enhance and add features over time.

"We believe Measure by Latham is a technological leap further than the industry has ever seen and will make manual measuring obsolete,” added Rajeski.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform of over 2,000 employees across 30 facilities.

Latham Contact:Investors Contact:
Jeff AnzulewiczNicole Briguet
Latham, The Pool CompanyEdelman for Latham
Jeffanzulewicz@lathampool.comlatham@edelman.com
717 813 3093646 750 7235


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 698 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,55 M - -
Net Debt 2022 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -108x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 420 M 420 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends LATHAM GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,59 $
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott M. Rajeski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Masson Chief Financial Officer
James E. Cline Chairman
Kaushal B. Dhruv Chief Information Officer
Sanjeev Bahl Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATHAM GROUP, INC.11.49%420
DOW INC.12.32%39 833
LG CHEM, LTD.3.50%37 043
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.16.00%20 028
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.07%18 571
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.10.02%14 369