Ellis Martin Report: Latin Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) Agrees to Sell El Quemado Lithium Project in Argentina - Interview with CEO Keith Henderson

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Keith Henderson, CEO of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) as the company agrees to sell its El Quemado Lithium Project in Argentina.



Latin Metals announces that it has entered into an agreement with South American Lithium Ltd., pursuant to which SAL will purchase from Latin Metals a 100% interest in the El Quemado lithium project, located in the Province of Salta, Argentina, for total consideration of $900,000. Latin Metals will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Project. Unless otherwise specified, all references to dollars are to amounts in Canadian dollars.



Agreement Details



Under the terms of the Agreement, within ten days of signing the Agreement, SAL will make a cash payment of $400,000 and issue 1,000,000 units to Latin Metals. Each unit will consist of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of SAL (issued at a deemed price of $0.50) and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants (exercisable for an equal number of common shares at $1.00 per share for a period of 5 years).



Latin Metals will retain the 2% NSR Royalty from future production on the Project, half of which 2% NSR Royalty (1.0%) can be repurchased by SAL from Latin Metals at any time prior to production for US$3,000,000 cash.



"This transaction is consistent with Latin Metals' strategy to monetize non-core assets, like El Quemado, while retaining a royalty interest, in this case, the 2.0% NSR Royalty on future production from the Project," stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals' President and CEO. "Consideration of $900,000 provides the Company with $400,000 of non-dilutive cash as well as $500,000 in securities which provides Latin Metals with exposure to the project's future success."



Mr. Henderson continues, "South American Lithium is a private Canadian company which is currently finalizing a going-public transaction. The royalty-focused structure of this transaction reflects our view that SAL has significant technical and management experience in Argentina, and we would like to wish SAL's management team every success in moving the Project forward."



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/DDDWXR7O







About Latin Metals Inc.:



Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.



Source:

Latin Metals Inc. The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

E: Info@latin-metals.com T: +1-604-638-3456