Latin Metals : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
4
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
5-26
NOTICE TO READER
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
July 31,
October 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
348,133
$
858,197
Receivables
9,996
14,966
Prepaid expenses
27,370
50,753
385,499
923,916
Equipment
13,538
14,870
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 3)
4,849,789
4,979,753
Total Assets
$
5,248,826
$
5,918,539
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
175,636
$
143,218
175,636
143,218
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 4)
13,714,626
13,661,888
Equity reserves (note 4)
2,271,038
2,271,038
Deficit
(10,912,474)
(10,157,605)
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,073,190
5,775,321
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
5,248,826
$
5,918,539
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent event (note 9)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on September 26, 2022
"Keith Henderson"
Director
"David Cass"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
