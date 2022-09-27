Advanced search
    LMS   CA51829X1096

LATIN METALS INC.

(LMS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:11 2022-09-23 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   -22.73%
Latin Metals : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements
PU
Latin Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
CI
Latin Metals : Corporate Presentation - September 2022
PU
Latin Metals : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

09/27/2022 | 11:43am EDT
(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three and nine months ended

July 31, 2022 and 2021

Corporate Head Office

Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2W2

Tel: 604-484-1238

INDEX

Page

Notice to Reader

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

4

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

5-26

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

July 31,

October 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

348,133

$

858,197

Receivables

9,996

14,966

Prepaid expenses

27,370

50,753

385,499

923,916

Equipment

13,538

14,870

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 3)

4,849,789

4,979,753

Total Assets

$

5,248,826

$

5,918,539

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

175,636

$

143,218

175,636

143,218

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 4)

13,714,626

13,661,888

Equity reserves (note 4)

2,271,038

2,271,038

Deficit

(10,912,474)

(10,157,605)

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,073,190

5,775,321

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

5,248,826

$

5,918,539

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent event (note 9)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on September 26, 2022

"Keith Henderson"

Director

"David Cass"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1 |P a g e

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses (recoveries)Consulting fees (note 5) Depreciation

Impairment loss on VAT receivable and other Investor relations and promotion

Office and general Professional fees Project investigation costs

Recoveries of exploration and evaluation assets Regulatory and transfer agent

Salaries, benefits, and directors' fees (note 5) Share-based compensation (notes 4 and 5) Travel

Other income (expenses)Finance costs (note 5) Foreign exchange Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (note 3)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

67,893

$

44,819

$

189,198

$

127,906

1,256

244

1,332

750

2,513

1,030

8,848

6,242

80,135

15,234

151,493

41,491

13,456

30,133

68,619

74,716

29,101

12,054

81,892

90,880

63,383

19,215

66,782

36,617

(246,302)

-

(246,302)

(315,425)

26,168

22,182

42,637

36,513

71,308

47,359

169,025

138,441

-

-

-

14,967

24,338

-

24,338

-

(133,249)

(192,270)

(557,862)

(253,098)

-

-

-

(20,943)

76,790

149,429

124,264

139,780

(5,467)

-

(321,271)

-

(71,323)

149,429

(197,007)

118,837

$

(61,926)

$

(42,841)

$

(754,869)

$

(134,261)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

- basic and diluted

57,686,297

48,039,369

57,619,041

47,210,986

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2 |P a g e

Disclaimer

Latin Metals Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 15:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
