Latin Metals : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.