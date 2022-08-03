Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Latin Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMS   CA51829X1096

LATIN METALS INC.

(LMS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-08-02 pm EDT
0.1050 CAD   +16.67%
03:32aLATIN METALS : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
08/02LATIN METALS : Presentation Aug 2, 2022 Corporate Presentation - August 2022 PDF | 14 MB
07/25Latin Metals Reports IP Survey Results at Lacsha Project, Peru
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Latin Metals : Corporate Presentation - August 2022

08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
www.LATIN-METALS.com

AUGUST 2022

TSX.V: LMS

OTCQB: LMSQF

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Latin Metals Inc. (the "Company"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures and financings (including the amount and nature thereof), anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities for Company's projects generally, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs for the Company's projects, actual results of exploration activities, including the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, tantalum and lithium, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward looking information in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

National Instrument 43-101 Keith Henderson, the President, CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information concerning the Company discussed in this presentation

Cautionary Note to United States Investors As a Canadian issuer, the Company is permitted to prepare its public disclosures and this presentation in accordance with Canadian securities laws, which differ in certain respects from U.S. securities laws. In particular, this presentation uses the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource". While these terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, they are not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are not normally permitted to be disclosed in SEC filings by U.S. companies. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of a "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" or an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve". In addition, "reserves" reported by the Company under Canadian standards may not qualify as reserves under SEC standards. Under SEC standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the mineralization can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time the "reserve" determination is made. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this presentation containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be compatible to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of U.S. federal securities laws, rules and regulations. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance.

Currency All amounts in this presentation are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT INTENDED AS, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation, which has been prepared by the Company.

2

TSX.V: LMS

www.LATIN-METALS.com

Prospect Generator Business Model in South America

Focused on Precious and Base Metals

3

TSX.V: LMS

www.LATIN-METALS.com

Prospect Generator Model

4

TSX.V: LMS

www.LATIN-METALS.com

Staged Exploration

5

TSX.V: LMS

www.LATIN-METALS.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Latin Metals Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,46 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2021 0,86 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,06 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LATIN METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Latin Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Keith J. Henderson Director
Dani Palahanova Chief Financial Officer
David Maurice Cass Independent Director
Ryan C. King Independent Director
Hendrik van Alphen Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATIN METALS INC.-12.50%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED-5.78%139 232
RIO TINTO PLC-1.87%100 373
GLENCORE PLC19.59%73 881
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.49%42 219
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)52.87%37 287