SOUTH AMERICA'S MINERAL POTENTIAL:

DISCOVER THE POWER OF A DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

LATIN METALS (TSXV: LMS | OTCQB: LMSQF) LEVERAGES MAJOR

INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS AND AN INVESTOR-FOCUSED

STRATEGY TO EXPLORE A DIVERSE RANGE OF MINERAL

PROJECTS ACROSS PERU AND ARGENTINA IN SOUTH AMERICA.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Major Industry Partnerships

  • Collaboration with AngloGold Ashanti.
  • This partnerships provide substantial financial support for drilling and exploration.

Exploring South America

  • 18 diverse projects and 2 royalties in Peru and Argentina.
  • Multiple opportunities for mineral discoveries.
    Shareholder-Focused Management
  • Management and board hold approximately 49% of company shares.
  • Strong alignment of interests with shareholders.

Partner-Driven Momentum

  • Anticipating nearly $8 million in partner investments for 2024.
  • Investor-focusedProspect Generator Model minimizes costs and dilution.

South American Advantage

  • Strategic focus on South America, a mineral-rich region.
  • Favorable regulatory environment for mining and exploration.

EXPOSURE

PARTNERS

COMMODITIES

DISCOVERY

Exposure to multiple

Majority of exploration

Exposure to multiple

Retained minority interest

exploration projects -

expense borne by JV partners

commodities - reduces

across a large project

increases chances of a

- reduces dilution associated

impact of commodity /

portfolio

discovery

with repeated financing

price cycles

1

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

SHARES OUTSTANDING

WARRANTS

OPTIONS

FULLY DILUTED

81.5 M

23.5 M

6.9 M

111.9 M

49% MANAGEMENT & BOARD = ALIGNMENT WITH SHAREHOLDER INTERESTS

LATIN METALS TEAM

MANAGEMENT CANADA

DIRECTORS

KEITH HENDERSON

DANI PALAHANOVA

DAVID CASS

FELICIA DE LA PAZ

President, CEO & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Independent Director

Independent Director

ELYSSIA PATTERSON

ROBERT KOPPLE

Director of Corporate Communications

Director

MANAGEMENT SOUTH AMERICA

TECHNICAL ADVISOR

DR. MARIO CASTELLI

EDUARDO LEON

DAN MACNEIL

President, Argentina

Exploration Manager

Technical Advisor

890-999 West Hastings St

info@latin-metals.com

Vancouver, BC V6C 2W2

604.638.3456

