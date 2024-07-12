Market Closed -
Toronto S.E.
09:30:00 2024-07-11 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
0.085
CAD
-22.73%
-22.73%
+13.33%
Latin Metals : Fact Sheet - July 2024
July 12, 2024 at 05:10 pm EDT
WWW.LATIN-METALS. COM
TSX.V:
LMS OTCQB: LMSQF
SOUTH AMERICA'S MINERAL POTENTIAL:
DISCOVER THE POWER OF A DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
LATIN METALS (TSXV: LMS | OTCQB: LMSQF) LEVERAGES MAJOR
INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS AND AN INVESTOR-FOCUSED
STRATEGY TO EXPLORE A DIVERSE RANGE OF MINERAL
PROJECTS ACROSS PERU AND ARGENTINA IN SOUTH AMERICA.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
Major Industry Partnerships
Collaboration with AngloGold Ashanti.
This partnerships provide substantial financial support for drilling and exploration.
Exploring South America
18 diverse projects and 2 royalties in Peru and Argentina.
Multiple opportunities for mineral discoveries.
Shareholder-Focused Management
Management and board hold approximately 49% of company shares.
Strong alignment of interests with shareholders.
Partner-Driven Momentum
Anticipating nearly $8 million in partner investments for 2024.
Investor-focusedProspect Generator Model minimizes costs and dilution.
South American Advantage
Strategic focus on South America, a mineral-rich region.
Favorable regulatory environment for mining and exploration.
EXPOSURE
PARTNERS
COMMODITIES
DISCOVERY
Exposure to multiple
Majority of exploration
Exposure to multiple
Retained minority interest
exploration projects -
expense borne by JV partners
commodities - reduces
across a large project
increases chances of a
- reduces dilution associated
impact of commodity /
portfolio
discovery
with repeated financing
price cycles
1
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
SHARES OUTSTANDING
WARRANTS
OPTIONS
FULLY DILUTED
81.5 M
23.5 M
6.9 M
111.9 M
49 % MANAGEMENT & BOARD = ALIGNMENT WITH SHAREHOLDER INTERESTS
WWW.LATIN-METALS. COM
TSX.V:
LMS OTCQB: LMSQF
LATIN METALS TEAM
MANAGEMENT CANADA
DIRECTORS
KEITH HENDERSON
DANI PALAHANOVA
DAVID CASS
FELICIA DE LA PAZ
President, CEO & Director
Chief Financial Officer
Independent Director
Independent Director
ELYSSIA PATTERSON
ROBERT KOPPLE
Director of Corporate Communications
Director
MANAGEMENT SOUTH AMERICA
TECHNICAL ADVISOR
DR. MARIO CASTELLI
EDUARDO LEON
DAN MACNEIL
President, Argentina
Exploration Manager
Technical Advisor
890-999 West Hastings St
info@latin-metals.com
Vancouver, BC V6C 2W2
604.638.3456
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Latin Metals Inc. published this content on
12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 July 2024 21:09:03 UTC.
Latin Metals Inc. Announces Board Changes
Jul. 11
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2024
Jun. 27
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Receives Positive Results from Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey, Organullo Project, Argentina
May. 06
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2024
Mar. 28
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Expands Esperanza Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina
Mar. 13
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2023
Feb. 27
CI
Latin Metals Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.7 million in funding
Feb. 05
CI
Latin Metals Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.7 million in funding
Jan. 25
CI
Latin Metals Acquires Terraza Copper Project Juyay Province, Argentina
Jan. 23
MT
Latin Metals Inc. Acquires Terraza Copper Project Juyay Province, Argentina
Jan. 23
CI
Latin Metals Inc. acquired 68,000-hectare Terraza copper exploration project in northwest Argentina.
Jan. 22
CI
Latin Metals Provides Update Regarding the Esperanza Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, San Juan Province, Argentina
Dec. 21
CI
Latin Metals Reports Completion of Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey, Organullo Project, Argentina
Nov. 22
MT
Latin Metals Reports Completion of Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey, Organullo Project, Argentina
Nov. 22
CI
Latin Metals Brief: Edging Up Today After Saying Over Weekend It Is Seeking Partners for Cerro Bayo Gold-Silver Project in Argentina and Lacsha Copper Project, Peru
23-10-30
MT
Latin Metals Seeks Partners for Cerro Bayo Gold-Silver Project in Argentina and Lacsha Copper Project, Peru
23-10-27
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Signs Community Agreement and Initiates Exploration at the Jacha Project, Southern Peru
23-10-16
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Announces Positive Results from Surface Sampling At the Blanco and Tinto Zones, Auquis Project, Peru
23-09-27
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
23-09-26
CI
Latin Metals Provides Update on Strategic Milestones, Investment
23-08-24
MT
Latin Metals Up 3.7% After Reporting Discovery of New Copper Mineralization at Mirador Project, Argentina
23-07-17
MT
Latin Metals Inc. Discovers New Copper Mineralization At Mirador Project, Argentina
23-07-17
CI
Latin Metals Inc. acquired Ventana Copper Project from Dreston S.R.L. for ARS 1 million.
23-07-16
CI
Latin Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023
23-06-28
CI
Latin Metals Loses 3% As Details Barrick's Exploration Work On Cerro Bayo Project
23-06-19
MT
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Latin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Companyâs projects Lacsha Project, Auquis Project, Jacha Project, Para Project, Tillo Project, and Loli Project. The Companyâs projects in Argentina include Organullo Project, Ana Maria and Trigal Projects, Esperanza Project, Mina Angela Project, Cerro Bayo and La Flora Projects, El Quemado Project, Mirador Copper Project, Solario Copper Project and Ventana Project. The Companyâs also owns Terraza copper exploration project consist of 68,000-hectare (ha) is located in northwest Argentina. The Organullo Project is an exploration property located in Salta Province, northwest Argentina. The Esperanza project is a copper-gold exploration project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. It has a 100% interest in the Lacsha Copper project within the Coastal Copper Belt in Peru. The Auquis Copper Project is located in Peru's Coastal Copper Belt.
More about the company
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1