Latin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Companyâs projects Lacsha Project, Auquis Project, Jacha Project, Para Project, Tillo Project, and Loli Project. The Companyâs projects in Argentina include Organullo Project, Ana Maria and Trigal Projects, Esperanza Project, Mina Angela Project, Cerro Bayo and La Flora Projects, El Quemado Project, Mirador Copper Project, Solario Copper Project and Ventana Project. The Companyâs also owns Terraza copper exploration project consist of 68,000-hectare (ha) is located in northwest Argentina. The Organullo Project is an exploration property located in Salta Province, northwest Argentina. The Esperanza project is a copper-gold exploration project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. It has a 100% interest in the Lacsha Copper project within the Coastal Copper Belt in Peru. The Auquis Copper Project is located in Peru's Coastal Copper Belt.

Sector Diversified Mining