VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on August 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 48,847,648 shares were cast, representing 68.34% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below:

MotionVotes for the MotionPercentage of Votes in Favour
Number of Directors48,842,57999.99%
David Cass48,841,94799.99%
Keith Henderson48,841,94799.99%
Ryan King48,841,94799.99%
Robert Kopple48,841,94799.99%
Appointment of Auditor48,847,634100%
Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan48,592,30699.48%

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

Keith Henderson

President & CEO

