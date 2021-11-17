Latin Resources : Cloud Nine - R&D Project to Reduce Methane Emissions

TOWARDS CLIMATE SUSTAINABILITY

"Cutting back on methane emissions is one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming and keep to 1.5°C"2. Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president.

Australia is endowed with large and diverse clay resources, which include deposits of world-class size and purity. These resources are largely underutilised due to poor market transformations, high transportation costs, and limited industry knowledge of clay properties, process methods and markets.

To develop these resources to their full potential, innovative uses of clays need to be assessed, developed and marketed for individual deposits. One promising area for market growth is environmental management of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water purification, waste treatment and the containment of pollutants.

In the past few years, there has been a growing interest in the use of both natural and modified clays for purifying water and cleaning up wastewater and gross contamination (e.g. oil spills) containing organic and inorganic pollutants. This project focuses on using tubular halloysite to target GHG emissions that have been and will continue to be of significant concern globally given the role they play in climate change.

The Australian Government has set a 'Technology Investment Roadmap' to help meet the nation's emission reduction targets. Australian-owned resources and technologies, adopted through public- private partnerships, are a key feature of the roadmap. In concert with adaptive technologies that emit a relatively low amount of GHG, there is great potential to capture carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) at their point sources.

Materials that can be used for this capture approach are therefore a major focus for innovation. Certain naturally occurring clay minerals, including halloysite nanotubes (HNT), which are low in cost and occur naturally in Australia, show great promise.

In Australia, several geological sources are identified for potential high-grade halloysite, including the Cloud Nine project in Noombenberry, Western Australia. While proven areas of application of halloysite include ceramics and as a fluid cracking catalyst in petroleum, other applications are emerging with great investment potential.

The CRC for Contamination Assessment and Remediation of the Environment (CRC CARE) has been researching halloysite, kaolinite and other related clay applications for more than 15 years. CRC CARE has completed numerous projects on such 'modified clays' and these products have been used to successfully remediate a wide range of environmentally harmful pollutants.

Utilising its proven expertise and facilities, CRC CARE will investigate enhanced use of halloysite for GHG abatement and, using the knowledge generated, develop practical technologies that will enable Latin to mine halloysite for diverse applications and increased value while directly contributing to technology-driven GHG emission reduction targets.

Any product developed as a result of this work has potential to be commercialised by Latin Resources.

LATIN AND ESG

Importantly, the commitment of Latin to funding these key research projects affirms the commitment of Latin to its ESG credentials and to keeping ESG issues atop of its business agenda going forward.

As is well known, the ESG acronym refers to a trio of business measures that are now more and more used by environmentally and socially conscious investors to identify and vet investments. Implementing programs that can help Latin achieve compliance against the ESG measures will enable it to make a vital start on implementing a suitable framework for ESG and a move towards sustainable growth.

