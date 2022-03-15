Latin Resources : Drilling confirms thick Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites, Brazil

Figure 4: Bananal Valley Project - Latin Resources Senior Geologist with spodumene rich pegmatite core, and

core logging on site

Drilling has continued to show strong continuity of the logged pegmatites both along strike and down dip, with the emerging pegmatite swarm remaining open in all directions. Detailed logging, core cutting and sampling of the first four drill holes is now complete with samples dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. Initial assay results from holes SADD001 and SADD002 are anticipated in the next few weeks.

With the completion of the final Priority 1 drill hole in the southern target area anticipated this week, drilling will move focus to the next target area some 500m to the north (Figure 2). Initial mapping and outcrop sampling has confirmed the extensive pegmatites encountered in the diamond drilling to the south, extend into and through this northern target area. An initial five Priority 1 drill holes on three drill sections are planned.

Latin Resources' Managing Director, Chris Gale, commented:

"The whole team at Latin Resources is ecstatic about the continual positive drilling results from our Salinas Lithium Project. The growing thickness along with the rich spodumene pegmatites is further indication that Latin may have a very compelling lithium project on its books.

"We look forward to receiving the assay results from these spodumene pegmatites in the next few weeks. The companies market cap is approximately $60m, and much lower than our lithium peers, which we expect offers strong potential for re-rating as positive assay results confirm the strength of the Salinas Project."