Latin Resources : High-grade Halloysite Intersected at the Cloud Nine Deposit

Within the Noombenberry Project, the Company has identified and reported a JORC-2012 Inferred Mineral Resource of 207Mt of kaolinised granite at the Cloud Nine deposit, which includes separate domains containing 123Mt of bright-white kaolinite and 84Mt of kaolin/halloysite-bearing materiali.

The most recent halloysite results further demonstrate the consistent nature of the high-grade halloysite bearing material within the area tested at Cloud Nine and further strengthens Noombenberry's position as a globally significant halloysite project.

The Company will report the XRD results from the remaining 12 drill holes from the close-spaced geostatistical cross drilling program, as they become available.

Results received to date have confirmed that both the thickness and brightnessof the kaolinised granite is extremely consistent within the area tested. A near surface blanket, up to 28 metres thick, of ultra-bright (>80 ISO-B) kaolinitic material and significant halloysite bearing material was defined over an area approaching one square kilometre (Figure 2, Figure 3, and Figure 4).