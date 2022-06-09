Latin Resources : North American Roadshow June 2022
06/09/2022 | 12:22am EDT
Developing minerals to provide the planet with environmentally sustainable products
ASX:LRS
North American Roadshow
June 2022
LATINRESOURCES.COM.AU | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5
DISCLAIMER
This presentation and any oral presentation accompanying it has been prepared by Latin Resources Limited ("LRS " or the "Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation.
This presentation contains forecasts and forward-looking information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance, involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those expressed or implied. LRS has not audited or investigated the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, LRS makes no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and take no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission, from any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation.
You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of LRS does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.
Competent Person's Statement
Information in this document that relates to Exploration Results and Exploration Targets is based on information completed by Mr Anthony Greenaway, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Greenaway is a full-time employee of Latin Resources Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Greenaway consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
No new information that is considered material is included in this document. All information relating to exploration results has been previously released to the market and is appropriately referenced in this document. JORC tables are not considered necessary to accompany this document.
LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5 2
CORPORATE OVERVIEW - ASX:LRS FRA:XL5
LRS
ASX Code
$222m
Market Cap
233m
( $0.115 31/05/2022)
Listed Options
($0.012 expiry December 2022)
* As of 31 May 2022
$35m
Cash and Investments
1,929m
Shares on Issue
$186m
Enterprise Value
($AUD/share)
$0.25
$0.20
Price
$0.15
$0.10
Share
$0.05
ASX
$0.00
Volume Close*
Major Shareholders
Remaining top 50
Remaining shareholders
300,000,000
250,000,000
Traded
200,000,000
150,000,000
Volume
100,000,000
50,000,000
0
LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5 3
EXPECTED LITHIUM MARKET DEFICIT BY 2024
Global lithium market balance (battery grade), 2020-30,Mt LCE
Accelerated KV production commencement
2.0
Supply
Demand
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Supply/demand balance, 2020-30,Mt LCE
200
Oversupply
0
-200
Undersupply
-400
-600
-800
-1000
-1200
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
>1 Mt
LCE Shortfall in Supply by 2030
Based on average 350 ktpa SC6 production. LCE assumes 8t 6.0% Li2O concentrate per tonne lithium carbonate, including process losses.
Source: Roskill
LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5 4
STRONG DEMAND GROWTH DRIVEN BY GLOBAL ENERGY
TRANSFORMATION SUPPORTS NEW SPODUMENE PROJECTS
ENTERING THE MARKET
Electric Vehicle growth
Hydroxide needs spodumene
Brine vs Spodumene
29% forecast CAGR1 driven by stronger
25% forecast CAGR for lithium hydroxide
17% cost advantage when producing Li02
GHG regulations and improving EV adoption
emerging as preferred product for cathodes
from spodumene source
onlyGlobal Li-ion battery cell demand3, GWh
Global lithium demand3, kt LCE
Cost of lithium hydroxide production2,
use
US$ LCE
2,366
6,165
2,117
5,100
+29% p.a.
+19% p.a.
-17%
942
954
183
372
2020
2025
2030
2020
2025
2030
Brine
Spodumene
Automotive (xEV)
Other
Hydroxide
Minerals
Raw material
Conversion cost
ESS
Carbonate
Other
Processing
1: Base case scenario.. Source: Liontown.
2: Costs represent indicative 2025 cost base for typical brine and spodumene operations; Source: MineSpans.
3:
Source: Roskill.
LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5
5
