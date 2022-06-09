Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Latin Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRS   AU000000LRS6

LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LRS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:52 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.0730 AUD   -10.98%
06/08Latin Resources Limited - COLINA LITHIUM PROSPECT MINERALISED STRIKE EXTENDS TO OVER 1KM
AQ
06/07Latin Resources Extends Lithium Strike at Colina Prospect in Brazil
MT
06/07LATIN RESOURCES : Salinas Drilling Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Latin Resources : North American Roadshow June 2022

06/09/2022 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

Developing minerals to provide the planet with environmentally sustainable products

ASX:LRS

North American Roadshow

June 2022

LATINRESOURCES.COM.AU | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5

DISCLAIMER

ersonal use only

This presentation and any oral presentation accompanying it has been prepared by Latin Resources Limited ("LRS " or the "Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation.

This presentation contains forecasts and forward-looking information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance, involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those expressed or implied. LRS has not audited or investigated the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, LRS makes no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and take no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission, from any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation.

You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of LRS does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.

Competent Person's Statement

Information in this document that relates to Exploration Results and Exploration Targets is based on information completed by Mr Anthony Greenaway, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Greenaway is a full-time employee of Latin Resources Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Greenaway consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

No new information that is considered material is included in this document. All information relating to exploration results has been previously released to the market and is appropriately referenced in this document. JORC tables are not considered necessary to accompany this document.

LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5 2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW - ASX:LRS FRA:XL5

nlyo

LRS

ASX Code

$222m

Market Cap

seu

233m

( $0.115 31/05/2022)

Listed Options

ersonal

($0.012 expiry December 2022)

* As of 31 May 2022

$35m

Cash and Investments

1,929m

Shares on Issue

$186m

Enterprise Value

($AUD/share)

$0.25

$0.20

Price

$0.15

$0.10

Share

$0.05

ASX

$0.00

Volume Close*

Major Shareholders

Remaining top 50

Remaining shareholders

300,000,000

250,000,000

Traded

200,000,000

150,000,000

Volume

100,000,000

50,000,000

0

LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5 3

EXPECTED LITHIUM MARKET DEFICIT BY 2024

ersonal use only

Global lithium market balance (battery grade), 2020-30,Mt LCE

Accelerated KV production commencement

2.0

Supply

Demand

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Supply/demand balance, 2020-30,Mt LCE

200

Oversupply

0

-200

Undersupply

-400

-600

-800

-1000

-1200

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

>1 Mt

LCE Shortfall in Supply by 2030

  1. Based on average 350 ktpa SC6 production. LCE assumes 8t 6.0% Li2O concentrate per tonne lithium carbonate, including process losses.

Source: Roskill

LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5 4

STRONG DEMAND GROWTH DRIVEN BY GLOBAL ENERGY

TRANSFORMATION SUPPORTS NEW SPODUMENE PROJECTS

ENTERING THE MARKET

Electric Vehicle growth

Hydroxide needs spodumene

Brine vs Spodumene

29% forecast CAGR1 driven by stronger

25% forecast CAGR for lithium hydroxide

17% cost advantage when producing Li02

GHG regulations and improving EV adoption

emerging as preferred product for cathodes

from spodumene source

onlyGlobal Li-ion battery cell demand3, GWh

Global lithium demand3, kt LCE

Cost of lithium hydroxide production2,

use

US$ LCE

2,366

6,165

2,117

5,100

+29% p.a.

+19% p.a.

-17%

942

954

183

372

2020

2025

2030

2020

2025

2030

Brine

Spodumene

Automotive (xEV)

Other

Hydroxide

Minerals

Raw material

Conversion cost

ESS

Carbonate

Other

Processing

1: Base case scenario.. Source: Liontown.

2: Costs represent indicative 2025 cost base for typical brine and spodumene operations; Source: MineSpans.

3:

Source: Roskill.

ersonal

LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED | ASX:LRS FRA:XL5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Latin Resources Limited published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
06/08Latin Resources Limited - COLINA LITHIUM PROSPECT MINERALISED STRIKE EXTENDS TO OVER 1K..
AQ
06/07Latin Resources Extends Lithium Strike at Colina Prospect in Brazil
MT
06/07LATIN RESOURCES : Salinas Drilling Update
PU
06/07Latin Resources Limited Provides the Latest Assay Results from Diamond Drilling At the ..
CI
06/02Latin Resources Advances Drilling at Colina Prospect in Brazil; Shares Fall 3%
MT
06/01LATIN RESOURCES : Brazil Resource Definition Drilling Update
PU
06/01Latin Resources Limited Provides Brazil Resource Definition Drilling Update
CI
05/20LATIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - LRS
PU
05/18Latin Resources Starts Resource Definition Drilling at Brazil's Bananal Valley; Shares ..
MT
05/18Latin Resources Limited Announces the Commencement of Resource Definition Drilling Camp..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2021 -4,36 M -3,14 M -3,14 M
Net cash 2021 0,64 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2020 202x
EV / Sales 2021 442x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Latin Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Gale Managing Director & Executive Director
David Vilensky Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sharnah Joanne Meier Administrator
Brent Jones Non-Executive Director
Pablo Tarantini Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED189.66%117
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.57%168 973
RIO TINTO PLC23.98%126 800
GLENCORE PLC43.49%88 496
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC32.86%61 346
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.98%40 497