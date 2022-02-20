Log in
    LFS   AU0000143687

LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LFS)
  Report
Transcript : Latitude Group Holdings Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2022

02/20/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Latitude's 2021 Full Year Results Call. I'm Matt Wilson, Head of IR at Latitude, and I'm joined this morning by our MD and CEO, Ahmed Fahour, and our new CFO,...


Financials
Sales 2021 842 M 605 M 605 M
Net income 2021 208 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,47x
Yield 2021 7,70%
Capitalization 2 118 M 1 521 M 1 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,04 AUD
Average target price 2,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Fahour Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Varro Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Michael Tilley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Walduck Chief Operating Officer
Mark Andrew Joiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.00%1 521
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.4.52%16 816
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-14.04%10 931
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-21.77%7 795
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.1.18%2 431
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.98%1 523