Homepage
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Latitude Group Holdings Limited
News
Summary
LFS
AU0000143687
LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(LFS)
02/20 10:31:37 pm
02/18
Humm Signs Deal to Sell Consumer Finance Business to Latitude Financial for $242 Million
MT
02/08
Ascott Residence Trust Acquires Fourth Student Accommodation Property in US
MT
02/03
Desjardins on Bank of Canada, US Fed Rate Hikes
MT
Transcript : Latitude Group Holdings Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2022
02/20/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Latitude's 2021 Full Year Results Call. I'm Matt Wilson, Head of IR at Latitude, and I'm joined this morning by our MD and CEO, Ahmed Fahour, and our new CFO,...
All news about LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/18
Humm Signs Deal to Sell Consumer Finance Business to Latitude Financial for $242 Millio..
MT
02/08
Ascott Residence Trust Acquires Fourth Student Accommodation Property in US
MT
02/03
Desjardins on Bank of Canada, US Fed Rate Hikes
MT
02/01
Latitude Group Holdings Limited Announces Ordinary Distribution for the Quarter Ending ..
CI
01/25
HEXO Down In US Pre-Market As Provides Update on 'The Path Forward'; Maintains #1 Posit..
MT
01/24
Desjardins on The Bank of Canada and Inflation Debate
MT
01/06
Australian shares plunge most in 16 mths as hawkish Fed batters tech stocks
RE
01/05
Humm Group Agrees to Negotiate for $242 Million Sale of Consumer Finance Operations to ..
MT
01/05
Technology stocks pull Australian shares lower after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
01/05
Australia's Latitude offers $242 mln for Humm's buy now, pay later business
RE
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2021
842 M
605 M
605 M
Net income 2021
208 M
149 M
149 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,47x
Yield 2021
7,70%
Capitalization
2 118 M
1 521 M
1 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,47x
Nbr of Employees
1 500
Free-Float
-
Chart LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Technical analysis trends LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2,04 AUD
Average target price
2,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target
36,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Fahour
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Varro
Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Michael Tilley
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Walduck
Chief Operating Officer
Mark Andrew Joiner
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
LATITUDE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
2.00%
1 521
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
4.52%
16 816
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
-14.04%
10 931
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
-21.77%
7 795
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.
1.18%
2 431
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
3.98%
1 523
