  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Latrobe Magnesium Limited
  News
  Summary
    LMG   AU000000LMG2

LATROBE MAGNESIUM LIMITED

(LMG)
Summary 
Summary

Latrobe Magnesium : Annual General Meeting Presentation

01/19/2022 | 05:46pm EST
AGM Presentation

January - 2022

David Paterson CEO

ASX: LMG

Disclaimer

  • This presentation may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the magnesium business.
  • It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially including but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, production results, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
  • Investors should undertake their own analysis and obtain independent advice before investing in LMG shares.
  • All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

2021 Investment Highlights

Latrobe Magnesium develops its Latrobe Magnesium project

LMG starts design and engineering work on its demonstration plant in Australia to prove its hydromet technology works. Tendered the spray roaster (long lead time item) worldwide. Construction starts in 1st quarter of 2022 and it will be in production 12 months later in the first quarter of 2023.

In December 2021, LMG was reported in the Austrade's Critical Minerals Prospectus. The report will feature in their worldwide investment attraction events in 2022.

LMG announces expansion of its Demonstration plant to 10,000tpa

Once demonstration plant operating successfully, it will be expanded to a 10,000 tpa plant, which is expected to generate in the order of $110m in revenue and EBITDA of ~$42m. The expect completion date is June 2024.

LMG announces plans for 100,000tpa plant

LMG announces it will complete a prefeasibility study on a 100,000 tpa magnesium plant using ferro nickel slag as its feedstock in 2022 to supply the growing magnesium market. The plant will be located next to a renewable energy facility.

ESG credentialled clean metals producer

LMG is looking to further reduce its CO2 emissions at its Latrobe Valley plant by using vertical retorts and renewable energy for its 10,000 tpa plant. If successful, it will be the magnesium industries lowest CO2 emitter in the world.

Production Timetables

  • 1,000 tpa demonstration plant by 1st quarter of 2023.
  • 10,000tpa commercial plant by 2nd quarter 2024.
  • 100,000tpa overseas plant by 2nd quarter 2026.

Experienced Management Team

Over a century of combined experience in resources developments across the management team from Tier 1 companies located In Australia and overseas.

Investor Presentation - May 2021

Demonstration Plant Site

The demonstration plant will be located at the centre of Victoria's coal power generation precinct, in Hazelwood North, providing

Location of Demonstration Plant in Hazelwood North

4

New Management Team

During 2021, LMG recruited 4 new senior managers to its Ownership Team to oversee the developments of its projects.

Board of Directors

Jock Murray - Non-executive Chairman

Had a distinguished military career for almost 30 years before retiring as a Colonel in 1994.

Has held numerous directorships including non-executive Chairman of Omni Tanker Holding Pty Ltd, The

Hills Motorway (M2) Ltd and Country Pipelines, as well as the board of Terminals Australia.

David Paterson - Director & CEO

Qualified chartered accountant and current Director of Europacific Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd.

Has been involved in a wide range of corporate advisory assignments and underwritings of both debt and

equity for several public and private companies.

Kevin Torpey - Non-executive Director

Chartered Professional Engineer with 40+ years of experience in major metal and resource projects.

Has worked as the Managing Director of both Denison Mines and Devex Limited and as Director of Empire

Energy Group Ltd.

Philip Bruce - Non-executive Director

30+ years resource industry experience in Australia, Asia, Africa and South America

Is a Director at PF Bruce & Associates and at Bassari Resources Ltd and has held numerous previous

executive positions including Director at Ausmelt Limited and CEO of PT BHP Indonesia.

John Lee - Non-executive Director and Company Secretary

Has held senior management roles in the Federal Department of Employment and Industrial Relations

and at several major corporations including Henry Jones IXL, Elders Building Supplies & Woolworths Ltd.

Is a Director of a number of listed companies concentrating mainly in the mining and technology sectors.

5

Management Team

Ronan Gillen - Chief Operating Officer

  • Over 20 years experience in the resources industry in areas of Engineering, Operations and Project Management with Fluor and others.

Jim Siemon - Technical Director

  • Chemical engineer who has held various metallurgical R&D management toles with Nystar, Zinifex, Pasminco, Rio Tinti and CRA.

John Catterson - Commercial Manager

  • Over 25 years in banking, including startup business as well as involvement in major infrastructure construction projects.

Brett Trigger - Procurement & Contract Manager

  • Has 17 years experience in Supply Chain in industries such as Automotive, Resources and Defence employed by Cleanaway, Ford JV in Thailand and German defence group.

Sal Awad - Project Engineer

  • Over 10 years experience as a project engineer, delivering EPCM services to the mining, energy and chemicals industries employed by Worley and Fluor.

Disclaimer

Latrobe Magnesium Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,35 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2021 0,26 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 180 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
David Oliver Paterson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Stephen Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ronan Gillen Chief Operating Officer
Philip Francis Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Anthony Torpey Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
