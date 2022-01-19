Latrobe Magnesium : Annual General Meeting Presentation

Latrobe Magnesium develops its Latrobe Magnesium project

LMG starts design and engineering work on its demonstration plant in Australia to prove its hydromet technology works. Tendered the spray roaster (long lead time item) worldwide. Construction starts in 1st quarter of 2022 and it will be in production 12 months later in the first quarter of 2023.

In December 2021, LMG was reported in the Austrade's Critical Minerals Prospectus. The report will feature in their worldwide investment attraction events in 2022.

LMG announces expansion of its Demonstration plant to 10,000tpa

Once demonstration plant operating successfully, it will be expanded to a 10,000 tpa plant, which is expected to generate in the order of $110m in revenue and EBITDA of ~$42m. The expect completion date is June 2024.

LMG announces plans for 100,000tpa plant

LMG announces it will complete a prefeasibility study on a 100,000 tpa magnesium plant using ferro nickel slag as its feedstock in 2022 to supply the growing magnesium market. The plant will be located next to a renewable energy facility.

ESG credentialled clean metals producer

LMG is looking to further reduce its CO2 emissions at its Latrobe Valley plant by using vertical retorts and renewable energy for its 10,000 tpa plant. If successful, it will be the magnesium industries lowest CO2 emitter in the world.

Production Timetables

1,000 tpa demonstration plant by 1 st quarter of 2023.

quarter of 2023. 10,000tpa commercial plant by 2 nd quarter 2024.

quarter 2024. 100,000tpa overseas plant by 2 nd quarter 2026.

Experienced Management Team

Over a century of combined experience in resources developments across the management team from Tier 1 companies located In Australia and overseas.

Investor Presentation - May 2021