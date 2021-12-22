Log in
    LMG   AU000000LMG2

LATROBE MAGNESIUM LIMITED

(LMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/21
0.088 AUD   +2.33%
Latrobe Magnesium : Application for quotation of securities - LMG

12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LATROBE MAGNESIUM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LMG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

400,000

22/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LATROBE MAGNESIUM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

52009173611

1.3

ASX issuer code

LMG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LMGO : OPTION EXPIRING 26-OCT-2023

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LMG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

400,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

22/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

400,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Latrobe Magnesium Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,35 M -1,68 M -1,68 M
Net cash 2021 0,26 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart LATROBE MAGNESIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Latrobe Magnesium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATROBE MAGNESIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Oliver Paterson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Stephen Murray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ronan Gillen Chief Operating Officer
Philip Francis Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Anthony Torpey Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATROBE MAGNESIUM LIMITED282.61%98
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.50.58%54 950
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-9.03%44 390
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.96.57%17 339
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.41%10 428
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.37.15%5 115