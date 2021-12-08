Latrobe Magnesium : Investment Presentation

Latrobe Magnesium is one of the most advanced Magnesium projects globally

EPA and government approval have already been received for the demonstration plant. The company is completing process design work which will be finalised by the end of December, allowing the company to commence tendering the major equipment parcels for the demonstration plant.

Demonstration plant will generate annual revenue in the order of $110m

Once constructed, the 10,000 tpa plant is expected to generate in the order of $110m in revenue and EBITDA of ~$42m. The company plans to continue the expansion of operations toward a 40,000 tpa plant within 12 months of initial production. It will also be looking to complete a prefeasibility study on a 100,000 tpa plant using ferro nickel slag as its feedstock.

Magnesium market is continuing to grow

China, the world's primary supplier of magnesium, has begun a 13-year plan to increase Mg in cars from 8.6kg to 45kg by 2030, requiring 1 million tonnes of new Mg production per annum. Global magnesium demand is set to increase to 2 million tonnes by 2027.

ESG credentialled clean metals producer

LMG produces up to 50% less CO2 than other Magnesium producers using their acid process and produces no CO2 in the production of SCM. LMG uses waste material from the burning of coal as the primary feedstock, allowing for the recycling of hazardous materials.

Decades worth of supply

Sufficient fly ash from the Yallourn Power Station to supply a 40,000 tpa plant for the next 20 years, which would cover less than 3% of the growth in demand for Magnesium that will occur over the same period.

Experienced Board and Management Team

Over a century of combined experience in resources companies across the board and management with directorships held in numerous ASX listed companies, directed towards creating a globally and environmentally competitive supplier of Magnesium within Australia.

Investor Presentation - May 2021