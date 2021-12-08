Latrobe Magnesium : Investment Presentation

This presentation may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the magnesium business.
It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially including but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, production results, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
Investors should undertake their own analysis and obtain independent advice before investing in LMG shares.
All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.
Investment Highlights
onlyuse ersonal3
Latrobe Magnesium is one of the most advanced Magnesium projects globally
EPA and government approval have already been received for the demonstration plant. The company is completing process design work which will be finalised by the end of December, allowing the company to commence tendering the major equipment parcels for the demonstration plant.
Demonstration plant will generate annual revenue in the order of $110m
Once constructed, the 10,000 tpa plant is expected to generate in the order of $110m in revenue and EBITDA of ~$42m. The company plans to continue the expansion of operations toward a 40,000 tpa plant within 12 months of initial production. It will also be looking to complete a prefeasibility study on a 100,000 tpa plant using ferro nickel slag as its feedstock.
Magnesium market is continuing to grow
China, the world's primary supplier of magnesium, has begun a 13-year plan to increase Mg in cars from 8.6kg to 45kg by 2030, requiring 1 million tonnes of new Mg production per annum. Global magnesium demand is set to increase to 2 million tonnes by 2027.
ESG credentialled clean metals producer
LMG produces up to 50% less CO2 than other Magnesium producers using their acid process and produces no CO2 in the production of SCM. LMG uses waste material from the burning of coal as the primary feedstock, allowing for the recycling of hazardous materials.
Decades worth of supply
Sufficient fly ash from the Yallourn Power Station to supply a 40,000 tpa plant for the next 20 years, which would cover less than 3% of the growth in demand for Magnesium that will occur over the same period.
Experienced Board and Management Team
Over a century of combined experience in resources companies across the board and management with directorships held in numerous ASX listed companies, directed towards creating a globally and environmentally competitive supplier of Magnesium within Australia.
Investor Presentation - May 2021
Company Overview
Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG) are developing a 10,000 tpa plant to produce Magnesium from the waste products of coal-fired power plants using a proprietary hydromet technology. LMG plans to take advantage of their unique technology, low-cost production and low CO2 output per tonne of Magnesium to position themselves as a global competitor to existing high cost and high CO2 producers.
only
Board of Directors
Jock Murray - Non-executive Chairman
❖ Had a distinguished military career for almost 30 years before retiring as a Colonel in 1994.
❖
Has held numerous directorships including non-executive Chairman of Omni Tanker Holding Pty Ltd, The
Hills Motorway (M2) Ltd and Country Pipelines, as well as the board of Terminals Australia.
use
David Paterson - Director & CEO
❖ Qualified chartered accountant and current Director of Europacific Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd.
❖
Has been involved in a wide range of corporate advisory assignments and underwritings of both debt and
equity for several public and private companies.
Kevin Torpey - Non-executive Director
❖ Chartered Professional Engineer with 40+ years of experience in major metal and resource projects.
❖
Has worked as the Managing Director of both Denison Mines and Devex Limited and as Director of Empire
ersonal
Energy Group Ltd.
Philip Bruce - Non-executive Director
❖ 30+ years resource industry experience in Australia, Asia, Africa and South America
❖
Is a Director at PF Bruce & Associates and at Bassari Resources Ltd and has held numerous previous
executive positions including Director at Ausmelt Limited and CEO of PT BHP Indonesia.
John Lee - Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
❖ Has held senior management roles in the Federal Department of Employment and Industrial Relations
❖
and at several major corporations including Henry Jones IXL, Elders Building Supplies & Woolworths Ltd.
Is a Director of a number of listed companies concentrating mainly in the mining and technology sectors.
4
Management Team
Ronan Gillen - Chief Operating Officer
Over 20 years experience in the resources industry in areas of Engineering, Operations and Project Management with Fluor and others.
Jim Siemon - Technical Director
Chemical engineer who has held various metallurgical R&D management toles with Nystar, Zinifex, Pasminco, Rio Tinti and CRA.
John Catterson - Commercial Manager
Over 25 years in banking, including startup business as well as involvement in major infrastructure construction projects.
Brett Trigger - Procurement & Contract Manager
Has 17 years experience in Supply Chain in industries such as Automotive, Resources and Defence employed by Cleanaway, Ford JV in Thailand and German defence group.
Sal Awad - Project Engineer
Over 10 years experience as a project engineer, delivering EPCM services to the mining, energy and chemicals industries employed by Worley and Fluor.
CAPEX Funding & Capital Structure
Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG) are an ESG-credentialled clean metals producer & one of the only ASX listed company
with exposure to magnesium and positioned to become a low-cost CO2 supplier of Magnesium.
onlyuse ersonal5
•
•
•
•
The current estimate for the first 1,000 tpa plant has recently been reduced to $39M, following the completion of several value engineering studies.
Further capital cost savings may result from the completion of the design and engineering activities together with additional test work results.
The project funding also has a standby facility of $3M should the costs exceed $39M.
The surplus working capital of $2M will be used to assist with the funding of the feasibility studies for the 10,000 tpa plant in the Latrobe Valley and the 100,000 tpa plant overseas.
CAPEX Funding Sources
$M's
Project Funding, incl. R&D Rebate
20
Cash on Hand as at Dec 2021
14
State Government Grant
4
EPCM Paid to Date
3
Total CAPEX Funding
41
Capital Structure (post Nov placement)
Shares on issue
1,563 million
Market cap (At A$0.10 per share)
~$156 million
Warrants on issue at $0.02
8 million
Warrants on issue at $0.03
23 million
Options on issue at $0.04
93 million
Total shares (if warrants & options paid)
1,687 million
Top 20 shareholders
~35%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Latrobe Magnesium Limited published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.