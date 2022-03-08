Latrobe Magnesium : Presentation

This presentation may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the magnesium business.
It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially including but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, production results, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
Investors should undertake their own analysis and obtain independent advice before investing in LMG shares.
All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.
LMG Capital Structure
Following the completion of two capital raisings in the last quarter of 2021, LMG capital structure is summarized below together with its ownership. LMG is an ASX listed public company.
LMG Capital Structure
Shares on issue
1,599 million
Market cap (At A$0.09 per share)
~$144 million
Warrants on issue at $0.02
8 million
Warrants on issue at $0.03
23 million
Options on issue at $0.04
118 million
Total shares (if warrants & options paid)
1,717 million
Top 20 shareholders
~36%
$110m revenue
$42m EBITDA
• 10.2 tons of CO2 per ton of Mg
100,000 tpa
40,000 tpa
Ferro nickel
Fly ash
New Management Team
During 2021, LMG recruited 4 new senior managers to its Ownership Team to oversee the developments of its projects.
Board of Directors
Jock Murray - Non-executive Chairman
Had a distinguished military career for almost 30 years before retiring as a Colonel in 1994.
Has held numerous directorships including non-executive Chairman of Omni Tanker Holding Pty Ltd, The
Hills Motorway (M2) Ltd and Country Pipelines, as well as the board of Terminals Australia.
use
David Paterson - Director & CEO
Qualified chartered accountant and current Director of Europacific Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd.
Has been involved in a wide range of corporate advisory assignments and underwritings of both debt and
equity for several public and private companies.
Philip Bruce - Non-executive Director
ersonal
30+ years resource industry experience in Australia, Asia, Africa and South America
Is a Director at PF Bruce & Associates and at Bassari Resources Ltd and has held numerous previous
executive positions including Director at Ausmelt Limited and CEO of PT BHP Indonesia.
John Lee - Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
❖ Has held senior management roles in the Federal Department of Employment and Industrial Relations
and at several major corporations including Henry Jones IXL, Elders Building Supplies & Woolworths Ltd.
Is a Director of a number of listed companies concentrating mainly in the mining and technology sectors.
Management Team
Ronan Gillen - Chief Operating Officer
Over 20 years experience in the resources industry in areas of Engineering, Operations and Project Management with Fluor,Rio Tinto and others.
Jim Siemon - Technical Director
Chemical engineer who has held various metallurgical R&D management toles with Nystar, Zinifex, Pasminco, Rio Tinto and CRA.
John Catterson - Commercial Manager
Over 25 years in banking, including startup business as well as involvement in major infrastructure construction projects.
Brett Trigger - Procurement & Contract Manager
Has 17 years experience in Supply Chain in industries such as Automotive, Resources and Defence employed by MMG, Cleanaway, Ford JV in Thailand and German defence group.
Sal Awad - Project Engineer
Over 10 years experience as a project engineer, delivering EPCM services to the mining, energy and chemicals industries employed by Worley and Fluor.
Investment Highlights
Latrobe Magnesium constructs its 1,000tpa demonstration magnesium project
LMG starts design and engineering work on its 1,000tpa demonstration plant in Australia to prove its hydromet technology works. Tendered the spray roaster (long lead time item) worldwide. Construction starts on site in 1st quarter of 2022 and it will be in production 12 months later in the first quarter of 2023.
In December 2021, LMG was reported in the Austrade's Critical Minerals Prospectus. The report will feature in their worldwide investment attraction events in 2022.
LMG announces expansion of its demonstration plant to 10,000tpa
Once demonstration plant operating successfully, it will be expanded to a 10,000 tpa plant, which is expected to generate in the order of $110m in revenue and EBITDA of ~$42m. The expect completion date is June 2024. A final decision will be taken on the plant size in the third quarter of 2022 after the completion of Geotech/Mine Planning work on the Yallourn resource.
LMG announces plans for 100,000tpa plant
LMG announces it will complete a prefeasibility study on a 100,000 tpa magnesium plant using ferro nickel slag as its feedstock in 2022 to supply the growing magnesium market. The plant will be located next to a renewable energy facility.
ESG credentialled clean metals producer
LMG is looking to further reduce its CO2 emissions at its Latrobe Valley plant by using vertical retorts and renewable energy for its 10,000 tpa plant. This plant will be the magnesium industry's lowest CO2emitter in the world.
Production Timetables
1,000tpa demonstration plant by 1st quarter of 2023.
10,000tpa commercial plant by 2nd quarter 2024.
100,000tpa overseas plant by 2nd quarter 2026.
Experienced Management Team
Over a century of combined experience in resources developments across the Board of Directors and management team from Tier 1 companies located In Australia and overseas.
