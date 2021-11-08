Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 8-K

11/08/2021 | 08:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

HILLSBORO, OR - November 8, 2021 - Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to an additional $100 million of its outstanding common stock through the end of December 2022.

Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, said, "This share repurchase program reflects the strong cash generation and financial strength of our business, reinforcing our commitment to delivering shareholder value."

The authorization to repurchase up to $100 million of Lattice's common stock is in addition to the authorization by the Board of Directors, on February 19, 2021, to repurchase up to $60 million of its outstanding common stock until February 19, 2022. As of October 2, 2021, $4.9 million remained available to repurchase shares under the February 19, 2021 authorization.

Under the program, Lattice may purchase shares of its common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions at prices deemed appropriate by management. The timing and amount of repurchase transactions under this program will depend on market conditions, share price, corporate and regulatory considerations and other factors. The Company intends to conduct the program in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued by the Company at any time.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the amount of our outstanding capital stock we plan to or will purchase under the repurchase program. Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as "will," "could," "should," "would," "may," "expect," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "future," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

1

Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those risks more fully described in Lattice's filings with the SEC including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, and Lattice's quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

# # #

2

Disclaimer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 13:47:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
08:48aLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 8-K
PU
08:39aLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:33aLattice Semiconductor Announces Stock Repurchase Program
BU
11/05Lattice to Host Webinar on Low Power Edge AI/ML Development With sensAI Solution Stack
BU
11/04INSIDER SELL : Lattice Semiconductor
MT
11/03LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
11/03Lattice Semiconductor Appoints Tracy Feanny as General Counsel and Secretary
BU
11/03Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
11/03Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Lattice Semiconductor to $80 from $72, Keeps Overweight..
MT
11/03Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Lattice Semiconductor to $67 From $57, Maintains Ne..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 508 M - -
Net income 2021 93,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 124x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 232 M 11 232 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 82,02 $
Average target price 77,80 $
Spread / Average Target -5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION79.00%11 232
NVIDIA CORPORATION127.90%742 610
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%557 823
BROADCOM INC.27.65%230 061
INTEL CORPORATION2.21%207 092
QUALCOMM, INC.7.02%182 594