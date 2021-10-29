Log in
Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGA Named 2021 Elektra Awards Finalist

10/29/2021
Newest Lattice Nexus FPGA Nominated for Digital Semiconductor Product of the Year

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that the Lattice CertusPro™-NX general purpose FPGA was selected as a 2021 Elektra Awards finalist for Digital Semiconductor Product of the Year.

“Our CertusPro-NX FPGA family brings class-leading system bandwidth and power efficiency to the general purpose FPGA market,” said Juju Joyce, Product Marketing Manager at Lattice. “We thank the Elektra Awards panel for recognizing the innovation we’ve delivered to our customers with CertusPro-NX by nominating it as a finalist for Product of the Year.”

Based on the Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platform, CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to deliver power efficient performance and differentiated features for a wide range of applications, including data co-processing in intelligent systems, high-bandwidth signal bridging in 5G communications infrastructure, and sensor interface bridging in ADAS systems. The CertusPro-NX family features up to 65 percent more available on-chip memory than other similar FPGAs and are the only low power FPGAs currently supporting the LPDDR4 DRAM memory standard.

For 19 years, the Elektra Awards have recognized companies and individuals for their excellent performance, innovation, and contribution to the global electronics industry. Elektra Award winners are selected by a diverse panel of highly-respected experts from the electronics industry. The awards will be presented at a live ceremony to be held in London on Dec. 1, 2021.



About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 499 M - -
Net income 2021 82,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 119x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 464 M 9 464 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION51.44%9 270
NVIDIA CORPORATION91.05%610 297
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%555 085
BROADCOM INC.20.95%215 321
INTEL CORPORATION-3.49%194 769
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.00%173 503