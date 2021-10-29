Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGA Named 2021 Elektra Awards Finalist

Newest Lattice Nexus FPGA Nominated for Digital Semiconductor Product of the Year

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that the Lattice CertusPro™-NX general purpose FPGA was selected as a 2021 Elektra Awards finalist for Digital Semiconductor Product of the Year.

“Our CertusPro-NX FPGA family brings class-leading system bandwidth and power efficiency to the general purpose FPGA market,” said Juju Joyce, Product Marketing Manager at Lattice. “We thank the Elektra Awards panel for recognizing the innovation we’ve delivered to our customers with CertusPro-NX by nominating it as a finalist for Product of the Year.”

Based on the Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platform, CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to deliver power efficient performance and differentiated features for a wide range of applications, including data co-processing in intelligent systems, high-bandwidth signal bridging in 5G communications infrastructure, and sensor interface bridging in ADAS systems. The CertusPro-NX family features up to 65 percent more available on-chip memory than other similar FPGAs and are the only low power FPGAs currently supporting the LPDDR4 DRAM memory standard.

For 19 years, the Elektra Awards have recognized companies and individuals for their excellent performance, innovation, and contribution to the global electronics industry. Elektra Award winners are selected by a diverse panel of highly-respected experts from the electronics industry. The awards will be presented at a live ceremony to be held in London on Dec. 1, 2021.

