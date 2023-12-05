Official LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION press release

‒ Introduces new Lattice Avant-G and Lattice Avant-X mid-range FPGAs, expanded application-specific solution stacks, and updated software ‒

Today at the Lattice Developers Conference, Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, continued its rapid product portfolio expansion with the launch of multiple new hardware and software solutions. Lattice introduced two new innovative mid-range FPGA device families built on the award-winning mid-range Lattice Avant™ platform – Lattice Avant™-G and Lattice Avant™-X, designed for general purpose and advanced connectivity, respectively. Lattice announced new versions of its application-specific solution stacks for artificial intelligence (AI), embedded vision, security, and factory automation, each of which are expanded with new features and capabilities to help accelerate customer time-to-market. Lattice released updated versions of its software tools and Glance by Mirametrix® computer vision software.

“At Lattice, we’re focused on enabling our customers to accelerate their designs with new levels of power efficiency and performance through our rapidly growing hardware and software portfolio,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “We’re excited to expand on the strong customer and developer momentum we’ve established for Lattice Avant, enabling the next era of innovation.”

Innovative Mid-range FPGAs

Built on the award-winning Lattice Avant platform, the Avant-G and Avant-X FPGA families offer power efficiency, advanced connectivity, and optimized compute for mid-range applications across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, and Automotive markets.

Lattice Avant™-G FPGA Family

Avant-G general purpose FPGAs are designed to enable a wide range customer needs by offering seamless, flexible interface bridging and optimized compute for system expandability. Lattice Avant-G devices offer best-in-class signal processing and AI, flexible I/O supporting a range of system interfaces, while providing dedicated LPDDR4 memory interfaces at 2400 Mbps.

Lattice Avant™-X FPGA Family

Avant-X advanced connectivity FPGAs are designed to enable high bandwidth and security, with a feature set tailored to customer needs for signal aggregation and high throughput. Lattice Avant-X devices offer up to 1 Terabit per second total system bandwidth, PCIe® Gen 4 controllers with hard DMA, and a security engine to encrypt user data in motion providing quantum safe cryptography.

Lattice Avant-G and Avant-X FPGAs are sampling today and are supported by the latest releases of Lattice Propel™ and Lattice Radiant™ design software.

Expanded Solution Stacks

Lattice’s solution stacks are designed to speed customer development and time-to-market by giving them a toolkit of hardware, software, and IP tailored to the needs of their application. Lattice today announced four solution stack updates in AI with Lattice sensAI™, embedded vision with Lattice mVision™, security with Lattice Sentry™, and factory automation with Lattice Automate™. These updates include improved performance with upgraded an accelerator engine, expanded IP and reference designs, added security features, and enablement of more industry standards.

Enhanced Software Capabilities

Lattice is committed to providing best-in-class, easy-to-use software tools that help enhance customers’ design experience and design environment. Key updates to Lattice Propel™ and Lattice Radiant™ software includes adding full support for the new Lattice Avant-G and Avant-X FPGA families, the introduction of enhanced ease-of-use and scripting to Radiant, and expanding the IP portfolio in Propel.

Advanced computer vision software Glance by Mirametrix® was also updated with new features to expand its applicability across Edge applications for various markets. Updates include a new smart avatar privacy feature and 3D head pose for low power capability.

These product announcements were made today during the livecast at the Lattice Developers Conference, a replay of which will soon be available on the event portal site. Lattice Developers Conference is taking place virtually Dec. 5-7, 2023, featuring an incredible lineup of keynotes, breakout sessions, and a robust showcase of FPGA-based technology demonstrations from Lattice and other industry leaders.

For more information on the new products, please read the latest blog and visit:

Lattice Avant-G FPGAs

Lattice Avant-X FPGAs

Lattice sensAI solution stack

Lattice mVision solution stack

Lattice Sentry solution stack

Lattice Automate solution stack

Lattice Propel

Lattice Radiant

Glance by Mirametrix

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205062926/en/