  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-08-23 pm EDT
59.54 USD   +1.07%
Lattice Extends Product Portfolio with Introduction of CertusPro-NX FPGAs Optimized for Automotive Applications

08/23/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
‒ Delivering AEC-Q100 qualified advanced system bandwidth and memory capabilities, leadership power efficiency, performance, in a smallest-in-class form factor ‒

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its optimization of the award-winning general purpose Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGA family for Automotive and extended temperature applications. Expanding Lattice’s growing portfolio of Automotive products, these new devices combine automotive-grade features and AEC-Q100 qualification with the best-in-class power efficiency, performance, and small form factor found in all Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGAs. And, with support for LPDDR4 external memory, they enable long term projected availability for applications like display processing and bridging for infotainment systems, in-vehicle networking, and camera processing / sensor bridging in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to enable customer innovation in a wide range of applications from 5G, machine vision, Edge processing, and more. We are thrilled to bring their advanced capabilities to the Automotive segment to accelerate the development of the next generation of driver experiences,” said Jay Aggarwal, Director of Product Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “With CertusPro-NX Automotive FPGAs, we are excited to deliver a leadership low power, high bandwidth, and high reliability platform for car manufacturers to develop exciting new mission-critical automotive systems.”

“Designing reliable, high performing Automotive solutions is one of our core competencies and focus areas at Teledyne FLIR,” said Michael Walters, Vice President of Product Management at Teledyne FLIR. “The latest automotive-grade FPGAs from Lattice Semiconductor enable us to further this mission by delivering highly reliable, low power infrared thermal imaging systems that make vehicles safer.”

Built on the Lattice Nexus™ platform, key features of CertusPro-NX Automotive FPGAs include:

  • Best-in-class power efficiency
    • Up to 4X lower power compared to similar competing FPGAs
  • Higher performance interfaces
    • Up to 2X the total SERDES bandwidth compared to similar competing FPGAs
    • Up to 8.1 Gbps SERDES support
    • Fast device configuration under 30 ms
    • Only FPGA in class with LPDDR4 external memory support
  • Highest reliability and device security
    • Up to 100X lower soft error rate compared to similar competing FPGAs
    • Integrated bitstream security for added reliability
  • Class-leading compact form factor
    • Up to 6.5X smaller than competing devices with SERDES enables efficient Automotive designs
  • Easy-to-use design software support
    • Lattice Radiant® software tool support helps simplify and accelerate automotive system design

Automotive-grade versions of CertusPro-NX FPGAs are now sampling with select customers.

For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 647 M - -
Net income 2022 175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 089 M 8 089 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 856
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 58,91 $
Average target price 75,13 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-20.78%8 089
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.07%438 318
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.08%426 534
BROADCOM INC.-20.54%213 519
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.29%159 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.04%156 646