    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/05 11:18:13 am
72.055 USD   -2.93%
11:03aLattice FPGAs Power Next Generation Lenovo Edge/AI Experiences
BU
01/04INSIDER SELL : Lattice Semiconductor
MT
01/03Silicon Labs Appoints Sherri Luther to Board of Directors
PR
Lattice FPGAs Power Next Generation Lenovo Edge/AI Experiences

01/05/2022 | 11:03am EST
Low power Lattice FPGAs and computer vision software solutions to drive a new era of premium PC experiences across latest Lenovo™ ThinkPad™ X1 portfolio

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its award-winning Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGAs and AI-optimized software solutions power Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 portfolio. The new Lenovo ThinkPad portfolio leverages a fully integrated client hardware and software solution from Lattice to deliver advanced user experiences including immersive engagement, privacy, and collaboration without sacrificing performance or battery life.

“Our portfolio of AI optimized solutions is designed to meet the growing demand for more intelligence across a variety of Edge applications,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are proud of this collaboration with Lenovo that resulted in exciting user experiences offering smarter human-computer engagement, privacy, collaboration, and better energy management.”

“At Lenovo, an integral part of ThinkPad DNA is to expand the boundaries of what is possible to deliver best-in-class user experiences with innovative technologies,” said Luis Hernandez, vice president, PC and Smart Solutions Development, Commercial Business, Lenovo IDG. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lattice Semiconductor to lead an exciting new era for smart PC with always-aware, on-device low power AI. By enabling new computer vision capabilities with Lattice, our ThinkPad X1 users will experience exceptionally intelligent, interactive, and elevated computing capabilities.”

The end-to-end Lattice solution powering the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 portfolio announced at CES® 2022 is made up of a combination of:

  • Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs: Built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform, CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver the best-in-class low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create innovative embedded vision and AI solutions for Compute, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer applications.
  • Lattice sensAI™ solution stack: The Lattice sensAI solution stack, a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, provides ready-to-use AI/ML tools, IP cores, hardware platforms, reference designs and demos, custom design services, and access to Glance by Mirametrix®, which design teams need to develop and bring new edge devices to market quickly. Glance by Mirametrix attention-sensing software is an application layer technology enabling added functionality for security and privacy, digital well-being, intelligent collaboration, and productivity, leading a new generation of natural human-computer interaction innovations in Consumer and Automotive markets.

Additional information on the Lattice-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops can be found here.

For more information of the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 508 M - -
Net income 2021 93,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 165 M 10 165 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 20,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION1.93%10 165
NVIDIA CORPORATION-0.41%732 250
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED6.67%617 816
BROADCOM INC.0.83%277 005
INTEL CORPORATION3.18%216 120
QUALCOMM, INC.2.38%209 698