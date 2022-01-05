Lattice FPGAs Power Next Generation Lenovo Edge/AI Experiences

Low power Lattice FPGAs and computer vision software solutions to drive a new era of premium PC experiences across latest Lenovo™ ThinkPad™ X1 portfolio

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its award-winning Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGAs and AI-optimized software solutions power Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 portfolio. The new Lenovo ThinkPad portfolio leverages a fully integrated client hardware and software solution from Lattice to deliver advanced user experiences including immersive engagement, privacy, and collaboration without sacrificing performance or battery life.

“Our portfolio of AI optimized solutions is designed to meet the growing demand for more intelligence across a variety of Edge applications,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are proud of this collaboration with Lenovo that resulted in exciting user experiences offering smarter human-computer engagement, privacy, collaboration, and better energy management.”

“At Lenovo, an integral part of ThinkPad DNA is to expand the boundaries of what is possible to deliver best-in-class user experiences with innovative technologies,” said Luis Hernandez, vice president, PC and Smart Solutions Development, Commercial Business, Lenovo IDG. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lattice Semiconductor to lead an exciting new era for smart PC with always-aware, on-device low power AI. By enabling new computer vision capabilities with Lattice, our ThinkPad X1 users will experience exceptionally intelligent, interactive, and elevated computing capabilities.”

The end-to-end Lattice solution powering the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 portfolio announced at CES® 2022 is made up of a combination of:

Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs: Built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform, CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver the best-in-class low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create innovative embedded vision and AI solutions for Compute, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer applications.

Built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform, CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver the best-in-class low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create innovative embedded vision and AI solutions for Compute, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer applications. Lattice sensAI™ solution stack: The Lattice sensAI solution stack, a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, provides ready-to-use AI/ML tools, IP cores, hardware platforms, reference designs and demos, custom design services, and access to Glance by Mirametrix®, which design teams need to develop and bring new edge devices to market quickly. Glance by Mirametrix attention-sensing software is an application layer technology enabling added functionality for security and privacy, digital well-being, intelligent collaboration, and productivity, leading a new generation of natural human-computer interaction innovations in Consumer and Automotive markets.

