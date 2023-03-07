Advanced search
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
03:58:47 2023-03-07 pm EST
88.02 USD   -0.52%
04:01pLattice Joins Autotech Council to Accelerate Next Generation Automotive Application Development
BU
03:01aPartner of the Year Future Electronics Offers Engineering Support for New FPGA Platform from Lattice Semiconductor
AQ
03/06Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
Lattice Joins Autotech Council to Accelerate Next Generation Automotive Application Development

03/07/2023 | 04:01pm EST
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has joined the Autotech Council, a mobility ecosystem community of auto makers, mobility companies, and startups focused on solving mobility and transportation challenges. Lattice will work closely with other Autotech Council members to advance in-vehicle automotive applications and solutions.

“Lattice’s wide array of automotive grade solutions are designed for next generation driver experiences where low power, security, reliability, and performance are essential,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial & Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders as a part of the Autotech Council to accelerate and deliver the advanced and critical system designs of modern vehicles.”

“Because the mandate of the Autotech Council is to discover innovation across the entire mobility industry, we are excited to include Lattice in this community of OEMs and suppliers who are committed to partnership as part of their corporate innovation strategy,” said Liz Kerton, Executive Director of the Autotech Council. “Whether Autotech Council members, including Lattice, are investing time, resources, or money into startups and new technologies, the fact that they are doing it and collaborating in their investments, is what makes our members’ innovation programs so successful.”

Lattice offers highly reliable, low power FPGAs and technology solutions optimized for use in Automotive applications to accelerate and simplify the design process and speed manufacturer time to market.

For more information about the Lattice technologies for Automotive applications, please visit:

About the Autotech Council

Autotech Council is a membership-based community of auto makers, T1 vendors, and mobility investors who are committed to partnership as part of their corporate innovation strategy. Members meet monthly to discover, evaluate, and support startups in the mobility ecosystem.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 723 M - -
Net income 2023 219 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 56,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 156 M 12 156 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 949
Free-Float 98,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 88,48 $
Average target price 88,75 $
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION36.37%12 156
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.17%580 842
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.83%440 904
BROADCOM INC.13.20%263 879
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.74%156 819
QUALCOMM, INC.12.43%136 487