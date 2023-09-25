Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

“We are proud to be named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington, where we are headquartered and have delivered innovation to our customers for more than forty years,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice. “This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a culture where every employee can thrive. Congratulations to the entire Lattice team.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure that employees have a voice and are heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925613463/en/