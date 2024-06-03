Safe Harbor Statement

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to new greenfield growth opportunities; our market position; our product portfolio expansion; our ability to solve customer challenges; and growth in our customer base. Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as "will," "could," "should," "would," "may," "expect," "plan," "project," "anticipate,"

"intend," "forecast," "future," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "possible," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other

comparable terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation include global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, pricing and inflationary pressures, competitive actions, international trade disputes and sanctions, and the potential impact of global pandemics, and other significant risks and uncertainties that are beyond our ability to predict or control, including those risks more fully described in in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A in Lattice's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, especially those under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.

You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. We do not intend to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided non-GAAP financial information in this presentation, including non-GAAP gross margin, gross margin percentage, earnings per share, operating profit, R&D expense, SG&A expense, and operating expenses. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management uses such information to evaluate and manage the Company and believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix in our Q1'24 and FY'23 earnings reports for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measure.

Trademarks - General Notice

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

2 | Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC)