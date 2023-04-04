Advanced search
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
95.45 USD   -0.05%
06:03aLattice Semiconductor Schedules First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
BU
04/03Insider Sell: Lattice Semiconductor
MT
03/31Guanajuato Silver closes new USD5 million facility with OCIM
AN
Lattice Semiconductor Schedules First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

04/04/2023 | 06:03am EDT
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2023 conference call on Monday, May 1, 2023. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13737376. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 721 M - -
Net income 2023 219 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 60,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 113 M 13 113 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 949
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION47.12%13 113
NVIDIA CORPORATION91.36%689 617
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.84%452 676
BROADCOM INC.14.91%267 861
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.46%166 887
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.49.08%155 596
