Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
45.95 USD   +0.92%
06:01aLattice Semiconductor Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
07/06Lattice Teams Up with Chromebook and Lenovo to Bring AI/ML Features to the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook
BU
06/30Lattice Named VDC Research 2022 Gold Vendor Award Winner
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

07/07/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2022 conference call on Monday, August 1, 2022. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13730685. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
06:01aLattice Semiconductor Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
07/06Lattice Teams Up with Chromebook and Lenovo to Bring AI/ML Features to the Lenovo IdeaP..
BU
06/30Lattice Named VDC Research 2022 Gold Vendor Award Winner
BU
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION(NA : LSCC) added to Russell Midcap Index
CI
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION(NA : LSCC) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION(NA : LSCC) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive In..
CI
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION(NA : LSCC) added to Russell 1000 Index
CI
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION(NA : LSCC) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION(NA : LSCC) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION(NA : LSCC) added to Russell Midcap Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 634 M - -
Net income 2022 161 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 323 M 6 323 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 856
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 45,95 $
Average target price 71,56 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-40.92%6 323
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.56%378 857
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-29.19%378 746
BROADCOM INC.-27.47%194 886
INTEL CORPORATION-28.17%151 240
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.52%142 307