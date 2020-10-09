Log in
Lattice Semiconductor : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

10/09/2020

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 6721419. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.


© Business Wire 2020
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION64.26%4 254
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED36.86%409 684
NVIDIA CORPORATION135.25%341 936
INTEL CORPORATION-12.00%226 983
BROADCOM INC.18.13%151 012
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED39.44%138 032
