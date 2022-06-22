Log in
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
47.78 USD   -1.08%
04:07pLattice Semiconductor to Join Russell 1000 Index June 27
MT
04:02pLattice Semiconductor Set to Join Russell 1000® Index
BU
04:01pLattice to Highlight Advanced FPGA Technology at FPGA Conference Europe 2022
BU
Lattice Semiconductor Set to Join Russell 1000® Index

06/22/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it will move up to the Russell 1000® Index from the Russell 2000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, according to the FTSE Russell.

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, “We are pleased with the move up to the Russell 1000® Index from the Russell 2000® Index and believe it reflects the tremendous progress we have made over the past few years. We are excited about the path we are on, as we continue to build shareholder value.”

For more information on the FTSE Russell 1000® Index go to the FTSE Russell website.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

About FTSE Russell:
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.
For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Notice:
The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our ability to continue to build shareholder value.

Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those described in Lattice’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented from time-to-time by the risk factors described in Lattice’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.


© Business Wire 2022
