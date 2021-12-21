Log in
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
Lattice Semiconductor : Wins 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

12/21/2021 | 04:10pm EST
Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

HILLSBORO, Ore - Dec. 21, 2021 - Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a 2021 SEAL Sustainability Award winner for its leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices. The Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platform was recognized in the Sustainable Product Category for its leadership power efficiency and small size that enable efficient, long-lasting application designs for the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.

"At Lattice, we're committed to enabling our customers to innovate and achieve their design goals with our differentiated, low power solutions," said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice. "We are honored to receive this recognition for our sustainability contributions with the Lattice Nexus platform and our continued commitment to sustainability across all parts of our business."

"Winning our sustainability award requires meaningful impact metrics that 'move the needle.' Our judging panel found the step-change reduction in energy consumption and waste enabled by Lattice's Nexus Platform to be worthy of celebration," commented Matt Harney, Founder of SEAL Awards.

The SEAL Sustainable Product Award honors innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future, judged by a panel of ten sustainability and ESG experts.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

About the SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

# # #

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:
Sophia Hong
Lattice Semiconductor
Phone: 408-268-8786
Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

Investor Contact:
Rick Muscha
Lattice Semiconductor
Phone: 408-826-6000
Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Disclaimer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
