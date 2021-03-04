Log in
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
Lattice Semiconductor : Sentry Solutions Stack and SupplyGuard Service Win Gold at 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

03/04/2021
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solutions stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard™ supply chain security service won the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® ‘New Product-Service of the Year’ Gold Award in the Security Hybrid category. Presented by The Globee® Awards, these annual awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services.

“Our Sentry solutions stack and SupplyGuard security service were developed to make it easy for developers to add strong firmware security and cyber resiliency to their systems so they can detect, protect, and recover from unauthorized attempts to access firmware throughout the system’s lifecycle,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank The Globee Awards for acknowledging the compelling ease-of-use and fast time-to-market benefits our services provide to customers looking to better secure systems used in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and smart consumer markets.”

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, The Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process for the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards.

For more information about the Lattice Sentry solutions stack for secure system control, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSentry.

For more information about the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeSupplyGuard.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 453 M - -
Net income 2021 73,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 91,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 494 M 6 494 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 53,67 $
Last Close Price 47,56 $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-7.55%6 494
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.40%581 005
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.92%317 558
INTEL CORPORATION22.92%243 374
BROADCOM INC.5.76%189 033
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.56%156 984
