Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lattice Semiconductor : to Speak on Cyber Resiliency and Supply Chain Security at 2021 FPGA Conference

06/28/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that Eric Sivertson, Vice President, Security Business, is a featured speaker at the prestigious FPGA Conference Europe. During his presentation, Sivertson will discuss cyber resiliency in embedded systems and how to protect system components against firmware-based attacks as they move through the global supply chain.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Cyber Resiliency is Becoming Critical for All Embedded Systems

When: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. CEST

Where: https://www.fpga-conference.eu/ (advance registration required)

There will be four additional presentations at the conference focusing on the practical applications of low power Lattice FPGAs.

The FPGA Conference Europe is an annual event drawing speakers and attendees from around the world. Organized by leading German publication, ELEKTRONIKPRAXIS, and the FPGA training center PLC2, the conference focuses on user-oriented, practically-applicable FPGA solutions that developers can quickly integrate into their current projects. This year’s event is virtual.

For more information about the Lattice products mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
05:01pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : to Speak on Cyber Resiliency and Supply Chain Security ..
BU
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Lattice Semiconductor Interrupted ..
MT
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : New Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs Deliver ..
AQ
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : New Lattice Radiant 3.0 Design Software Further Enhance..
AQ
06/24LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : Rosenblatt Adjusts Lattice Semiconductor's Price Target..
MT
06/23LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : Say Hello to CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs
PU
06/23LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : New Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs Deliver ..
BU
06/23LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : New Lattice Radiant 3.0 Design Software Further Enhance..
BU
06/17LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award
BU
06/15LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR  : Partners with Defense Customers to Ensure Mission Criti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 478 M - -
Net income 2021 77,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 102x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 629 M 7 629 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 55,87 $
Average target price 54,22 $
Spread / Average Target -2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION21.93%7 629
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.78%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION12.22%225 765
BROADCOM INC.5.56%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.65%173 779