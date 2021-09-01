Log in
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
Lattice Semiconductor : to Host Virtual Seminar on Cyber Security Trends and Standards in Communications

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on Cyber Security Trends and Standards in Communications

HILLSBORO, OR - September 1, 2021 - Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host a virtual seminar about cyber security related challenges, opportunities, and latest programmable logic solutions for the Communications market.

The seminar will explore the latest Communications cybersecurity trends and risks including Software Defined Networks (SDN), the latest security industry standards, and ways to securely design Communications infrastructure applications to address an evolving cyber threat landscape to keep systems cyber secure and resilient.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Cybersecurity Trends and Standards in Comms FPGAs

When: Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Where: Lattice Security Seminar (Advance registration is required)

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

# # #

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:
Sophia Hong
Lattice Semiconductor
Phone: 408-268-8786
Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

Investor Contact:
Rick Muscha
Lattice Semiconductor
Phone: 408-826-6000
Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Disclaimer

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
