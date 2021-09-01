Lattice Semiconductor : to Host Virtual Seminar on Cyber Security Trends and Standards in Communications

Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on Cyber Security Trends and Standards in Communications

HILLSBORO, OR - September 1, 2021 - Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host a virtual seminar about cyber security related challenges, opportunities, and latest programmable logic solutions for the Communications market.

The seminar will explore the latest Communications cybersecurity trends and risks including Software Defined Networks (SDN), the latest security industry standards, and ways to securely design Communications infrastructure applications to address an evolving cyber threat landscape to keep systems cyber secure and resilient.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Cybersecurity Trends and Standards in Comms FPGAs

When: Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Where: Lattice Security Seminar (Advance registration is required)

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

