    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
Lattice Semiconductor : to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet virtually with institutional investors at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s recent financial results, strategy and outlook.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 499 M - -
Net income 2021 82,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 105x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 390 M 8 390 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 98,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 61,52 $
Average target price 61,30 $
Spread / Average Target -0,36%
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION34.26%8 390
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%549 475
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.00%507 521
INTEL CORPORATION8.23%218 753
BROADCOM INC.10.87%199 153
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.57%178 143