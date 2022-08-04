Log in
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
65.07 USD   +2.33%
06:06aLattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
BU
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A couple of hopes dashed
MS
08/03ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Advanced Micro Devices, Uber, SBA Communications, Global Payments, Simon Property...
MS
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

08/04/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Colorado’s Grand Hyatt Vail.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 647 M - -
Net income 2022 173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 954 M 8 954 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 856
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 65,07 $
Average target price 75,13 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Managers and Directors
James R. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherri Luther Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Jeffrey Richardson Chairman
Stephen Douglass Vice President-Research & Development
Glenn ORourke Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-17.48%8 954
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.76%473 083
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.54%433 153
BROADCOM INC.-20.17%220 783
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.97%167 638
QUALCOMM, INC.-18.43%167 507