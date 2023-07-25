Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that registration is now open for the Lattice Developers Conference. Building on the strong customer and partner ecosystem momentum created by the company’s fastest growing product portfolio in its history, the three-day virtual event will feature keynote and breakout sessions, technical trainings, and demonstrations with ecosystem partners and industry leaders that explore the latest trends, opportunities, and low power FPGA-based solutions for AI, security, robotics, and advanced connectivity applications, and more.

What: Lattice Developers Conference

When: December 5 – 7, 2023

Where:Register here (advance registration required)

