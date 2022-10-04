Advanced search
    LSCC   US5184151042

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(LSCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-10-04 pm EDT
53.75 USD   +5.44%
04:01pLattice to Showcase Latest Security and Manageability Solution at OCP Global Summit
BU
09/28Lattice Joins the CC-Link Partner Association
BU
09/21Lattice Secure Control MachXO5-NX FPGA Named 2022 Elektra Awards Finalist
BU
Lattice to Showcase Latest Security and Manageability Solution at OCP Global Summit

10/04/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the 2022 OCP Global Summit taking place at the San Jose Convention Center from Oct. 18-20, 2022. Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations with a demo showcase and engineering workshop presentations.

  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When:
    • Oct. 18-20: Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #C3)
      • LTPI (Low voltage differential signaling Tunneling Protocol and Interface) solution for DC-SCM (Datacenter-ready Secure Control Module) 2.0: Hardware-based Platform Firmware Resiliency in a single chip for server security
      • OpenBMC (Baseboard Management Controllers) based solution: FPGA-based soft BMC solution for server management
    • Oct. 20: Engineering Workshop Presentations
      • 11:10 a.m. PDT: Protecting Open-Source Firmware via HRoT
      • 3:10 p.m. PDT: DC-SCM 2.0 LTPI v1.0 Specification Update
  • Where:
    • OCP Global Summit, San Jose Convention Center, California

The Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit is the largest gathering of technologists looking to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and software, and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near, and around the datacenter and beyond.

Supporting Resources

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
