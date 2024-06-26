INSPIRING EXPLORING EXPANDING EVOLVING
LAUGFS Gas PLC as a leading provider of LPG solutions in Sri Lanka has provided our nation's consumers with access to affordable LPG solutions for more than 20 years since its commencement in 2001. LAUGFS Gas has won the trust of its consumers from the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, for quality, safety and reliability.
Contents
About Us
- Our Vision, Mission and Values
- About the Report
- Our Strategic Timeline
- Financial Highlights
- Non-FinancialHighlights
Strategic Report
14 Group Chairman's Message
16 Group Deputy Chairman's Message
18 Group Managing Director/
-
Group Chief Executive Officer's Message
21 Board of Directors
26 Focus on Strategy
28 Stakeholder Engagement
31 Material Topics
33 Strategy and Resource Allocation
36 Risk Management
41 Operating Environment
Management Discussion and Analysis
BUSINESS LINE REVIEWS
47 Energy
- Transportation and Logistics
- Trading
- Property
- Commitment to Sustainable Business
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORT
66 Financial Capital
- Manufactured Capital
- Intellectual Capital
- Human Capital
- Social and Relationship Capital
- Natural Capital
- GRI Content Index
- Independent Assurance Report
Stewardship
- Corporate Governance
- Statement of Compliance
STATUTORY REPORTS
- Investment Committee Report
- Management Committee Report
- Remuneration Committee Report
- Audit Committee Report
- Report of the Related Party Transaction Review Committee
- Nominations and Governance Committee Report
- Annual Report of the Board of Directors
- Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Financial Statements
- Financial Calendar
- Independent Auditor's Report
- Statement of Profit or Loss
- Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Statement of Financial Position
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Statement of Cash Flows
- Notes to the Financial Statements
Supplementary
Information
- Five Year Summary
- Real Estate Portfolio
- Share Information
- Value Added Statement
- Our Reach
- Notice of Meeting
- Form of Proxy - Voting
- Form of Proxy - Non-Voting
Corporate Information - Inner Back Cover
THE PRIDE OF OUR NATION
Our journey began over 20 years ago with a collective commitment to serve the energy needs of our nation, and today, our pride has not only grown but has become a formidable force, deeply rooted in the fabric of our nation. Our sustainable business model is trusted by thousands of stakeholders who count on us to deliver a range of domestic, industrial and commercial solutions
that serve them in their everyday life.
This annual report delves into the core of our strength, examining how our processes and strategies have coalesced to create a resilient entity in the face of multiple challenges. This year, we also focused on expanding, both in terms of infrastructure and volume, committing ourselves to the prosperity of our nation. As we navigate the future, we remain committed to fortifying this strength, ensuring that our Pride continues to be a beacon guiding us toward even greater heights.
At LAUGFS, we are the Pride of this nation.
Our Vision, Mission and Values
Vision
To be the most preferred and trusted Sri Lankan multinational that touches the day-to-day lives of people in Sri Lanka and beyond, through a diverse Group of Companies.
Mission
- Be the leader in the market segments we operate in.
- Introduce latest innovations, technology and solutions to add value to the consumer.
- Promote a 'safety' culture, encompassing People, Products and Processes.
- Ensure fair returns to all our stakeholders.
- Lead by example as an exemplary Sri Lankan entity.
Values
- Customer centricity
- Integrity
- Being a responsible corporate citizen
- Innovativeness
- Teamwork
6 LAUGFS GAS PLC | Annual Report 2023/24
About the Report
Unveiling the Start of the
Next Decade of Reporting Excellence
Since embarking on its integrated reporting journey in 2014, LAUGFS Gas PLC has consistently published its annual reports in the integrated reporting format. The current report, which marks the 11th edition of this series, underscores the Group's unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality and accessibility of its information.
This latest report sets a new standard in the LAUGFS Gas Group's reporting journey, by seamlessly integrating financial data, sustainability initiatives, and governance practices, to offer stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of the Group's operations and its commitment to sustainable growth. In this way, the 11th integrated report of LAUGFS Gas PLC raises the bar for reporting excellence, serving as a testament to the Group's unwavering dedication to transparency, innovation, and responsible business practices.
Annual Report 2013/14
Annual Report 2014/15
Annual Report 2015/16
Annual Report 2016/17
Annual Report 2017/18
Annual Report 2018/19
Annual Report 2019/20
Annual Report 2020/21
Annual Report 2021/22
Annual Report 2022/23
Scan this QR Code with your smart device to view all previous Annual Reports including the most recent report for FY 2023/24.
LAUGFS GAS PLC | Annual Report 2023/24
7
About the Report
Reporting Boundary for
FY 2023/24 Integrated Report
Strategic Focus and
Stakeholders
Connectivity of
Future Orientation
Responsiveness
Innovation
Financial and Statutory Reporting Boundary
01st April 2023 to 31st March 2024
LAUGFS GAS PLC
Specialises in import, storage, marketing, distribution and sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Sri Lanka and providing related consultancy services.
LAUGFS MARITIME
SERVICES (PVT) LTD
Operates its own fleet of LPG vessels: Gas Challenger, Gas Success and Gas Courage which provides ocean transportation services and vessel chartering services to meet Group and external stakeholder requirements.
LAUGFS TERMINALS LTD
Owns and operates South Asia's largest LPG Transshipment Terminal with a 30,000 MT storage facility at Hambantota International Port.
SLOGAL ENERGY DMCC
Based in Dubai, specialises in the procurement and trading of LPG.
LAUGFS PROPERTY DEVELOPERS (PVT) LTD
Owns and manages 88,082 sq. ft of office space that houses the parent company, LAUGFS Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Governance
Strategy and Resource Allocation
Future Outlook
Materiality and
Consciousness
01
02
06
Business
03
Model
05
04
Reliability and
Completeness
Organisational Overview and External Environment
Opportunities and
Threats
Performance
Consistency and
Comparability
8 LAUGFS GAS PLC | Annual Report 2023/24
