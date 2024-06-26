LAUGFS Gas PLC as a leading provider of LPG solutions in Sri Lanka has provided our nation's consumers with access to affordable LPG solutions for more than 20 years since its commencement in 2001. LAUGFS Gas has won the trust of its consumers from the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, for quality, safety and reliability.

THE PRIDE OF OUR NATION

Our journey began over 20 years ago with a collective commitment to serve the energy needs of our nation, and today, our pride has not only grown but has become a formidable force, deeply rooted in the fabric of our nation. Our sustainable business model is trusted by thousands of stakeholders who count on us to deliver a range of domestic, industrial and commercial solutions

that serve them in their everyday life.

This annual report delves into the core of our strength, examining how our processes and strategies have coalesced to create a resilient entity in the face of multiple challenges. This year, we also focused on expanding, both in terms of infrastructure and volume, committing ourselves to the prosperity of our nation. As we navigate the future, we remain committed to fortifying this strength, ensuring that our Pride continues to be a beacon guiding us toward even greater heights.

At LAUGFS, we are the Pride of this nation.