Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Laugfs Gas PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGL.X0000   LK0371X00000

LAUGFS GAS PLC

(LGL.X0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
12.20 LKR   -0.81%
06:54aLAUGFS GAS : Financial statements as at 31st March 2022
PU
03/03Laugfs Gas PLC Announces Demise of Anil Tittawella, Director
CI
02/14LAUGFS GAS : Interim financial statements for teh quarter ended 31.12.2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laugfs Gas : Financial statements as at 31st March 2022

07/06/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE

Dear Shareholders,

Laugfs Gas PLC - Quarterly Accounts for the year to 31st March 2022

We wish to highlight to our shareholders' the main factors that have led to the significant increase in the Loss Before Tax for the year to 31st March 2022, which are mentioned below;

  1. The Government of Sri Lanka maintained a price control over the LPG prices till October 2021 leading to the Company being unable to recover the costs involved in the purchase and distribution of LPG in the Country.
  2. During the second half of the financial year to 31st March 2022, the Company was unable to continuously supply LPG due to constraints encountered with the establishment of Letters of Credit, as a result of the foreign exchange constraints in the Sri Lankan banking system.
  3. The floating of the exchange rate by the Government of Sri Lanka and the ensuing sharp depreciation of the LKR against the USD resulted in a substantial foreign currency exchange loss due to the translation of the usance LCs carried in the accounts of the Company that were to mature after the balance sheet date.

Further details of each of these factors will be made available to the Shareholders' in the Annual Report of the Company for the year to 31st March 2022.

sgd.

Piyadasa Kudabalage

Group Managing Director

06th July 2022

LAUGFS GAS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the Quarter ended 31 March 2022

Quarter ended 31 March

Year ended 31 March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Revenue

5,915,532

10,384,600

(43)

34,596,521

35,533,768

(3)

Cost of Sales

(5,650,000)

(10,592,703)

(47)

(34,257,247)

(31,799,186)

8

Gross Profit/(Loss)

265,532

(208,103)

(228)

339,274

3,734,582

(91)

Other Operating Income

87,327

178,379

(51)

501,280

703,048

(29)

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(483,197)

(498,431)

(3)

(1,783,655)

(2,209,579)

(19)

Administrative Expenses

(260,528)

(311,588)

(16)

(1,020,022)

(1,065,445)

(4)

Foreign Currency Exchange Gains/(Losses)

(867,162)

(16,316)

5,215

(913,596)

33,371

2,838

Operating Profit/(Loss)

(1,258,029)

(856,059)

47

(2,876,719)

1,195,977

(341)

Finance Costs

(702,214)

(393,771)

78

(2,298,071)

(2,234,921)

3

Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties

600,508

117,444

411

600,508

117,444

411

Finance Income

1,066

(66,142)

(102)

4,223

6,773

(38)

Loss Before Tax

(1,358,669)

(1,198,528)

13

(4,570,060)

(914,726)

400

Income Tax Expense

207,371

243,569

(15)

587,587

256,440

(129)

Loss for the Period

(1,151,298)

(954,959)

21

(3,982,473)

(658,286)

505

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

(1,239,891)

(971,232)

28

(4,077,068)

(685,533)

495

Non-Controlling Interests

88,592

16,274

444

94,595

27,246

247

(1,151,298)

(954,959)

21

(3,982,473)

(658,286)

505

Earnings Per Share :

Basic/Diluted

(3.20)

(2.51)

28

(10.54)

(1.77)

495

Attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent

Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

1

LAUGFS GAS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Quarter ended 31 March 2022

Quarter ended 31 March

Year ended 31 March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Loss for the Period

(1,151,298)

(954,959)

21

(3,982,473)

(658,286)

505

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in

Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :

Exchange Differences in Translation of Foreign Operations

2,809,520

339,186

728

2,816,067

315,071

794

Net Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

2,809,520

339,186

728

2,816,067

315,071

794

in Subsequent Periods

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in

Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :

Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI

1,335

16,866

(92)

(7)

76,239

(100)

Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans

22,422

(21,697)

(203)

22,422

(21,697)

(203)

Surplus on Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipments

8,491,187

-

-

8,491,187

-

-

Income Tax Effect

(1,703,728)

46,158

3,791

(1,703,728)

46,158

3,791

Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or

6,811,216

41,327

16,381

6,809,875

100,700

6,663

Loss in Subsequent Periods

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period, Net of Tax

9,620,736

380,513

(2,428)

9,625,941

415,772

2,215

Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period Net of Tax

8,469,438

(574,446)

(1,574)

5,643,468

(242,515)

(2,427)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

8,380,527

(590,712)

(1,519)

5,548,555

(269,754)

(2,157)

Non-Controlling Interests

88,910

16,267

447

94,913

27,240

248

8,469,438

(574,446)

(1,574)

5,643,468

(242,515)

(2,427)

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

2

LAUGFS GAS PLC

(0.00)

0

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2022

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

ASSETS

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

42,010,483

27,110,241

Investment Properties

3,480,507

2,877,707

Intangible Assets

4,356,541

2,888,471

Right of use Assets

1,296,282

983,770

Other Non-Current Financial Assets

18,495

10,458

51,162,308

33,870,646

Current Assets

Inventories

1,940,664

2,956,237

Trade and Other Receivables

3,419,979

4,482,353

Prepayments

170,752

95,652

Income Tax Recoverable

183,213

188,766

Other Current Financial Assets

14,254

140,357

Cash and Short-Term Deposits

811,427

312,137

6,540,288

8,175,502

Total Assets

57,702,596

42,046,148

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

1,000,000

1,000,000

Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI

(21,818)

(22,730)

Revaluation Reserve

7,474,519

804,479

Foreign Currency Translation Reserve

4,293,206

1,477,139

Accumulated Losses

(7,130,413)

(3,191,949)

Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

5,615,494

66,939

Non-Controlling Interests

573,612

478,699

Total Equity

6,189,106

545,637

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

16,842,132

14,614,054

Deferred Tax Liabilities

1,386,233

205,710

Employee Benefit Liability

197,499

172,868

Refundable Deposits

2,514,995

2,682,570

20,940,859

17,675,202

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

6,355,059

6,018,163

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

23,326,574

16,947,556

Refundable Deposits

241,162

274,888

Income Tax Payable

649,837

584,702

30,572,632

23,825,309

Total Equity and Liabilities

57,702,596

42,046,148

Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

14.51

0.17

Note: The above figures are subject to audit.

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

(Ssgd)..

Channa Gunasekara Director - Group Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

(Ssgd)..

(Sgd)sgd..

W. K. H. Wegapitiya

U. K. Thilak De Silva

Director

Director

06 July 2022

Colombo

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LAUGFS Gas plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAUGFS GAS PLC
06:54aLAUGFS GAS : Financial statements as at 31st March 2022
PU
03/03Laugfs Gas PLC Announces Demise of Anil Tittawella, Director
CI
02/14LAUGFS GAS : Interim financial statements for teh quarter ended 31.12.2021
PU
02/14Laugfs Gas PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dec..
CI
2021Laugfs Gas PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Sep..
CI
2021Laugfs Gas plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Laugfs Gas plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Laugfs Gas plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Laugfs Gas plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020Laugfs Gas plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 7 803 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 6,15%
Chart LAUGFS GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Laugfs Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Piyadasa Kudabalage Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
K. L. Lasantha Bandara Group Chief Financial Officer
Wegapitiya Kattadiyalage H. Wegapitiya Group Chairman
Gayan Ranasinghe Senior Manager-Information Technology
Kulamithra Bandara General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAUGFS GAS PLC-30.29%22
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.56%8 503
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD5.05%4 862
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED23.40%3 033
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.46%2 293
RUBIS-17.21%2 283