Laugfs Gas : Financial statements as at 31st March 2022

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE

Dear Shareholders,

Laugfs Gas PLC - Quarterly Accounts for the year to 31st March 2022

We wish to highlight to our shareholders' the main factors that have led to the significant increase in the Loss Before Tax for the year to 31st March 2022, which are mentioned below;

The Government of Sri Lanka maintained a price control over the LPG prices till October 2021 leading to the Company being unable to recover the costs involved in the purchase and distribution of LPG in the Country. During the second half of the financial year to 31 st March 2022, the Company was unable to continuously supply LPG due to constraints encountered with the establishment of Letters of Credit, as a result of the foreign exchange constraints in the Sri Lankan banking system. The floating of the exchange rate by the Government of Sri Lanka and the ensuing sharp depreciation of the LKR against the USD resulted in a substantial foreign currency exchange loss due to the translation of the usance LCs carried in the accounts of the Company that were to mature after the balance sheet date.

Further details of each of these factors will be made available to the Shareholders' in the Annual Report of the Company for the year to 31st March 2022.

sgd.

Piyadasa Kudabalage

Group Managing Director

06th July 2022