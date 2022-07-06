Laugfs Gas : Financial statements as at 31st March 2022
GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE
Dear Shareholders,
Laugfs Gas PLC - Quarterly Accounts for the year to 31st March 2022
We wish to highlight to our shareholders' the main factors that have led to the significant increase in the Loss Before Tax for the year to 31st March 2022, which are mentioned below;
The Government of Sri Lanka maintained a price control over the LPG prices till October 2021 leading to the Company being unable to recover the costs involved in the purchase and distribution of LPG in the Country.
During the second half of the financial year to 31st March 2022, the Company was unable to continuously supply LPG due to constraints encountered with the establishment of Letters of Credit, as a result of the foreign exchange constraints in the Sri Lankan banking system.
The floating of the exchange rate by the Government of Sri Lanka and the ensuing sharp depreciation of the LKR against the USD resulted in a substantial foreign currency exchange loss due to the translation of the usance LCs carried in the accounts of the Company that were to mature after the balance sheet date.
Further details of each of these factors will be made available to the Shareholders' in the Annual Report of the Company for the year to 31st March 2022.
sgd.
Piyadasa Kudabalage
Group Managing Director
06th July 2022
LAUGFS GAS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the Quarter ended 31 March 2022
Quarter ended 31 March
Year ended 31 March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
5,915,532
10,384,600
(43)
34,596,521
35,533,768
(3)
Cost of Sales
(5,650,000)
(10,592,703)
(47)
(34,257,247)
(31,799,186)
8
Gross Profit/(Loss)
265,532
(208,103)
(228)
339,274
3,734,582
(91)
Other Operating Income
87,327
178,379
(51)
501,280
703,048
(29)
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(483,197)
(498,431)
(3)
(1,783,655)
(2,209,579)
(19)
Administrative Expenses
(260,528)
(311,588)
(16)
(1,020,022)
(1,065,445)
(4)
Foreign Currency Exchange Gains/(Losses)
(867,162)
(16,316)
5,215
(913,596)
33,371
2,838
Operating Profit/(Loss)
(1,258,029)
(856,059)
47
(2,876,719)
1,195,977
(341)
Finance Costs
(702,214)
(393,771)
78
(2,298,071)
(2,234,921)
3
Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties
600,508
117,444
411
600,508
117,444
411
Finance Income
1,066
(66,142)
(102)
4,223
6,773
(38)
Loss Before Tax
(1,358,669)
(1,198,528)
13
(4,570,060)
(914,726)
400
Income Tax Expense
207,371
243,569
(15)
587,587
256,440
(129)
Loss for the Period
(1,151,298)
(954,959)
21
(3,982,473)
(658,286)
505
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
(1,239,891)
(971,232)
28
(4,077,068)
(685,533)
495
Non-Controlling Interests
88,592
16,274
444
94,595
27,246
247
(1,151,298)
(954,959)
21
(3,982,473)
(658,286)
505
Earnings Per Share :
Basic/Diluted
(3.20)
(2.51)
28
(10.54)
(1.77)
495
Attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent
Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
1
LAUGFS GAS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Quarter ended 31 March 2022
Quarter ended 31 March
Year ended 31 March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Loss for the Period
(1,151,298)
(954,959)
21
(3,982,473)
(658,286)
505
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in
Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :
Exchange Differences in Translation of Foreign Operations
2,809,520
339,186
728
2,816,067
315,071
794
Net Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
2,809,520
339,186
728
2,816,067
315,071
794
in Subsequent Periods
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in
Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :
Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI
1,335
16,866
(92)
(7)
76,239
(100)
Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans
22,422
(21,697)
(203)
22,422
(21,697)
(203)
Surplus on Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipments
8,491,187
-
-
8,491,187
-
-
Income Tax Effect
(1,703,728)
46,158
3,791
(1,703,728)
46,158
3,791
Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or
6,811,216
41,327
16,381
6,809,875
100,700
6,663
Loss in Subsequent Periods
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period, Net of Tax
9,620,736
380,513
(2,428)
9,625,941
415,772
2,215
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period Net of Tax
8,469,438
(574,446)
(1,574)
5,643,468
(242,515)
(2,427)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
8,380,527
(590,712)
(1,519)
5,548,555
(269,754)
(2,157)
Non-Controlling Interests
88,910
16,267
447
94,913
27,240
248
8,469,438
(574,446)
(1,574)
5,643,468
(242,515)
(2,427)
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
2
LAUGFS GAS PLC
(0.00)
0
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2022
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
ASSETS
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
42,010,483
27,110,241
Investment Properties
3,480,507
2,877,707
Intangible Assets
4,356,541
2,888,471
Right of use Assets
1,296,282
983,770
Other Non-Current Financial Assets
18,495
10,458
51,162,308
33,870,646
Current Assets
Inventories
1,940,664
2,956,237
Trade and Other Receivables
3,419,979
4,482,353
Prepayments
170,752
95,652
Income Tax Recoverable
183,213
188,766
Other Current Financial Assets
14,254
140,357
Cash and Short-Term Deposits
811,427
312,137
6,540,288
8,175,502
Total Assets
57,702,596
42,046,148
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
1,000,000
1,000,000
Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI
(21,818)
(22,730)
Revaluation Reserve
7,474,519
804,479
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve
4,293,206
1,477,139
Accumulated Losses
(7,130,413)
(3,191,949)
Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
5,615,494
66,939
Non-Controlling Interests
573,612
478,699
Total Equity
6,189,106
545,637
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
16,842,132
14,614,054
Deferred Tax Liabilities
1,386,233
205,710
Employee Benefit Liability
197,499
172,868
Refundable Deposits
2,514,995
2,682,570
20,940,859
17,675,202
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
6,355,059
6,018,163
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
23,326,574
16,947,556
Refundable Deposits
241,162
274,888
Income Tax Payable
649,837
584,702
30,572,632
23,825,309
Total Equity and Liabilities
57,702,596
42,046,148
Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)
14.51
0.17
Note: The above figures are subject to audit.
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.
(Ssgd)..
Channa Gunasekara Director - Group Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
(Ssgd)..
(Sgd)sgd..
W. K. H. Wegapitiya
U. K. Thilak De Silva
Director
Director
06 July 2022
Colombo
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
