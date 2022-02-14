Laugfs Gas : Interim financial statements for teh quarter ended 31.12.2021
LAUGFS GAS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the Quarter ended 31 December 2021
Quarter ended 31 December
Nine Months ended 31 December
Year ended 31
March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Revenue
7,907,695
10,541,439
(25)
28,680,988
25,149,168
14
35,533,768
Cost of Sales
(7,800,830)
(9,301,119)
(16)
(28,607,247)
(21,206,483)
35
(31,799,186)
Gross Profit
106,865
1,240,321
(91)
73,742
3,942,685
(98)
3,734,582
Other Operating Income
117,395
246,035
(52)
413,954
524,670
(21)
703,048
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(453,460)
(510,333)
(11)
(1,300,458)
(1,711,148)
(24)
(2,209,579)
Administrative Expenses
(266,800)
(248,826)
7
(759,493)
(753,857)
1
(1,065,445)
Foreign Currency Exchange Gain/(Loss)
(17,886)
13,932
(228)
(46,434)
49,687
(193)
33,371
Operating Profit
(513,886)
741,129
(169)
(1,618,690)
2,052,037
(179)
1,195,977
Finance Cost
(584,791)
(573,502)
2
(1,595,857)
(1,841,150)
(13)
(2,234,921)
Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties
-
-
-
-
-
-
117,444
Finance Income
756
6,223
88
3,156
72,914
(96)
6,773
Profit /(Loss) Before Tax
(1,097,921)
173,850
(732)
(3,211,391)
283,801
(1,232)
(914,726)
Income Tax Expense
119,279
(19,791)
703
380,216
12,871
2,854
256,440
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
(735)
(978,642)
154,059
(2,831,174)
296,672
(1,054)
(658,286)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
(980,694)
151,508
(747)
(2,837,177)
285,700
(1,093)
(685,533)
Non-Controlling Interests
2,052
2,551
(20)
6,003
10,973
(45)
27,246
(735)
(978,642)
154,059
(2,831,174)
296,672
(1,054)
(658,286)
Earnings Per Share :
(2.53)
0.39
(747)
(7.33)
0.74
(1,093)
(1.77)
Basic/Diluted (Rs.)
attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent
Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period
The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicates deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
LAUGFS GAS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Quarter ended 31 December 2021
Quarter ended 31 December
Nine Months ended 31 December
Year ended 31
March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Profit/(Loss) for the Period
(978,642)
154,059
(735)
(2,831,174)
296,672
(1,054)
(658,286)
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or
Loss in Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :
Exchange Differences in Translation of Foreign Operations
22,856
179,271
(87)
6,547
(24,114)
127
315,071
Net Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit
(87)
127
22,856
179,271
6,547
(24,114)
315,071
or Loss in Subsequent Periods
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or
Loss in Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :
Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI
19
92,721
(100)
(1,341)
59,373
(102)
76,239
Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
(21,697)
Income Tax Effect
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,158
Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to
(100)
(102)
19
92,721
(1,341)
59,373
100,700
Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax
(92)
(85)
22,876
271,992
5,205
35,259
415,772
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax
(324)
(951)
(955,767)
426,051
(2,825,969)
331,931
(242,515)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
(957,818)
423,500
(326)
(2,831,972)
320,958
(982)
(269,754)
Non-Controlling Interests
2,052
2,551
(20)
6,003
10,973
(45)
27,240
(324)
(951)
(955,767)
426,051
(2,825,969)
331,931
(242,515)
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
LAUGFS GAS PLC
0.07
(0.01)
0.00
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
As at
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
31.03.2021
ASSETS
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
25,956,867
26,134,296
27,110,241
Right-of-use assets
914,259
533,841
983,770
Investment Properties
2,877,707
2,759,607
2,877,707
Intangible Assets
2,863,153
2,799,182
2,888,471
Non-Current Financial Assets
21,050
119,159
10,458
Deferred Tax Assets
111,404
-
-
32,744,440
32,346,085
33,870,646
Current Assets
Inventories
1,913,796
3,620,304
2,956,237
Trade and Other Receivables
3,422,627
6,001,107
4,482,353
Prepayments
79,393
131,552
95,652
Income Tax Recoverable
184,530
197,689
188,766
Other Current Financial Assets
61,028
43,878
140,357
Cash and Short-Term Deposits
515,383
497,257
312,137
6,176,757
10,491,787
8,175,502
Total Assets
38,921,197
42,837,872
42,046,148
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI
(23,153)
(34,964)
(22,730)
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve
1,483,686
1,137,953
1,477,139
Revaluation Reserve
711,968
778,268
804,479
Accumulated Losses
(5,937,534)
(2,223,607)
(3,191,949)
Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
(2,765,033)
657,651
66,939
Non-Controlling Interests
484,702
462,432
478,699
Total Equity
(2,280,332)
1,120,083
545,637
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
14,839,964
13,522,526
14,614,054
Employee Benefit Liability
191,229
153,525
172,868
Refundable Deposits
2,422,363
2,732,669
2,682,570
Deferred Tax Liability
-
505,177
205,710
17,453,556
16,913,897
17,675,202
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
3,883,494
8,407,929
6,018,163
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
19,227,359
15,601,892
16,947,556
Refundable Deposits
245,478
280,399
274,888
Income Tax Payable
391,643
513,672
584,702
23,747,973
24,803,892
23,825,309
Total Equity and Liabilities
38,921,197
42,837,872
42,046,148
Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)
(7.14)
1.70
0.17
Note: The above figures are subject to audit.
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.
(Sgd).
Channa Gunasekera
Director - Group Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
(Sgd).
(Sgd).
W. K. H. Wegapitiya (Sgd)
U. K. Thilak De Silva (Sgd)
Director
Director
14th February 2022
Colombo
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
LAUGFS GAS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Nine Months ended 31 December 2021
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
Stated Capital
Accumulated Losses
Fair value Reserve
Revaluation
Foreign
Total
Non-Controlling
Total Equity
of financial assets at
Reserve
Currency
Interests
FVTOCI
Translation
Reserve
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01 April 2021
1,000,000
(3,191,949)
(22,730)
804,479
1,477,139
66,939
478,699
545,637
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
(2,837,177)
-
-
-
(2,837,177)
6,003
(2,831,174)
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
(1,341)
-
6,547
5,205
-
5,205
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
(2,837,177)
(1,341)
-
6,547
(2,831,972)
6,003
(2,825,969)
Transfer of depreciation on revaluation of property, plant & equipment
-
92,511
-
(92,511)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Disposal of financial assets at FVTOCI
-
(918)
918
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31 December 2021
1,000,000
(5,937,534)
(23,153)
711,968
1,483,686
(2,765,033)
484,702
(2,280,332)
Balance as at 01 April 2020
1,000,000
(2,335,606)
(353,245)
863,476
1,162,068
336,693
451,459
788,152
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
285,700
-
-
-
285,700
10,973
296,672
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
59,373
-
(24,114)
35,259
-
35,259
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
-
285,700
59,373
-
(24,114)
320,958
10,973
331,931
Transfer of depreciation on revaluation of property, plant & equipment
-
85,207
-
(85,207)
-
-
-
-
Disposal of Financial Asset as at FVTOCI
-
(258,908)
258,908
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31 December 2020
1,000,000
(2,223,607)
(34,964)
778,268
1,137,953
657,651
462,432
1,120,083
Note : The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicates deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
Period :
Day
Week
