Laugfs Gas : Interim financial statements for teh quarter ended 31.12.2021

LAUGFS GAS PLC 0.07 (0.01) 0.00 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Audited As at As at As at 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 31.03.2021 ASSETS Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 25,956,867 26,134,296 27,110,241 Right-of-use assets 914,259 533,841 983,770 Investment Properties 2,877,707 2,759,607 2,877,707 Intangible Assets 2,863,153 2,799,182 2,888,471 Non-Current Financial Assets 21,050 119,159 10,458 Deferred Tax Assets 111,404 - - 32,744,440 32,346,085 33,870,646 Current Assets Inventories 1,913,796 3,620,304 2,956,237 Trade and Other Receivables 3,422,627 6,001,107 4,482,353 Prepayments 79,393 131,552 95,652 Income Tax Recoverable 184,530 197,689 188,766 Other Current Financial Assets 61,028 43,878 140,357 Cash and Short-Term Deposits 515,383 497,257 312,137 6,176,757 10,491,787 8,175,502 Total Assets 38,921,197 42,837,872 42,046,148 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and Reserves Stated Capital 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI (23,153) (34,964) (22,730) Foreign Currency Translation Reserve 1,483,686 1,137,953 1,477,139 Revaluation Reserve 711,968 778,268 804,479 Accumulated Losses (5,937,534) (2,223,607) (3,191,949) Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent (2,765,033) 657,651 66,939 Non-Controlling Interests 484,702 462,432 478,699 Total Equity (2,280,332) 1,120,083 545,637 Non-Current Liabilities Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 14,839,964 13,522,526 14,614,054 Employee Benefit Liability 191,229 153,525 172,868 Refundable Deposits 2,422,363 2,732,669 2,682,570 Deferred Tax Liability - 505,177 205,710 17,453,556 16,913,897 17,675,202 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 3,883,494 8,407,929 6,018,163 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 19,227,359 15,601,892 16,947,556 Refundable Deposits 245,478 280,399 274,888 Income Tax Payable 391,643 513,672 584,702 23,747,973 24,803,892 23,825,309 Total Equity and Liabilities 38,921,197 42,837,872 42,046,148 Net Assets Per Share (Rs.) (7.14) 1.70 0.17 Note: The above figures are subject to audit.

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

(Sgd).

Channa Gunasekera Director - Group Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by: