    LGL.X0000   LK0371X00000

LAUGFS GAS PLC

(LGL.X0000)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Laugfs Gas : Interim financial statements for teh quarter ended 31.12.2021

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
LAUGFS GAS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the Quarter ended 31 December 2021

Quarter ended 31 December

Nine Months ended 31 December

Year ended 31

March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Revenue

7,907,695

10,541,439

(25)

28,680,988

25,149,168

14

35,533,768

Cost of Sales

(7,800,830)

(9,301,119)

(16)

(28,607,247)

(21,206,483)

35

(31,799,186)

Gross Profit

106,865

1,240,321

(91)

73,742

3,942,685

(98)

3,734,582

Other Operating Income

117,395

246,035

(52)

413,954

524,670

(21)

703,048

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(453,460)

(510,333)

(11)

(1,300,458)

(1,711,148)

(24)

(2,209,579)

Administrative Expenses

(266,800)

(248,826)

7

(759,493)

(753,857)

1

(1,065,445)

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain/(Loss)

(17,886)

13,932

(228)

(46,434)

49,687

(193)

33,371

Operating Profit

(513,886)

741,129

(169)

(1,618,690)

2,052,037

(179)

1,195,977

Finance Cost

(584,791)

(573,502)

2

(1,595,857)

(1,841,150)

(13)

(2,234,921)

Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties

-

-

-

-

-

-

117,444

Finance Income

756

6,223

88

3,156

72,914

(96)

6,773

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

(1,097,921)

173,850

(732)

(3,211,391)

283,801

(1,232)

(914,726)

Income Tax Expense

119,279

(19,791)

703

380,216

12,871

2,854

256,440

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

(735)

(978,642)

154,059

(2,831,174)

296,672

(1,054)

(658,286)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

(980,694)

151,508

(747)

(2,837,177)

285,700

(1,093)

(685,533)

Non-Controlling Interests

2,052

2,551

(20)

6,003

10,973

(45)

27,246

(735)

(978,642)

154,059

(2,831,174)

296,672

(1,054)

(658,286)

Earnings Per Share :

(2.53)

0.39

(747)

(7.33)

0.74

(1,093)

(1.77)

Basic/Diluted (Rs.)

attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent

Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period

The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicates deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

1

LAUGFS GAS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Quarter ended 31 December 2021

Quarter ended 31 December

Nine Months ended 31 December

Year ended 31

March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

(978,642)

154,059

(735)

(2,831,174)

296,672

(1,054)

(658,286)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or

Loss in Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :

Exchange Differences in Translation of Foreign Operations

22,856

179,271

(87)

6,547

(24,114)

127

315,071

Net Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit

(87)

127

22,856

179,271

6,547

(24,114)

315,071

or Loss in Subsequent Periods

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or

Loss in Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :

Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI

19

92,721

(100)

(1,341)

59,373

(102)

76,239

Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans

-

-

-

-

-

-

(21,697)

Income Tax Effect

-

-

-

-

-

-

46,158

Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to

(100)

(102)

19

92,721

(1,341)

59,373

100,700

Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax

(92)

(85)

22,876

271,992

5,205

35,259

415,772

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax

(324)

(951)

(955,767)

426,051

(2,825,969)

331,931

(242,515)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

(957,818)

423,500

(326)

(2,831,972)

320,958

(982)

(269,754)

Non-Controlling Interests

2,052

2,551

(20)

6,003

10,973

(45)

27,240

(324)

(951)

(955,767)

426,051

(2,825,969)

331,931

(242,515)

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

2

LAUGFS GAS PLC

0.07

(0.01)

0.00

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

As at

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.03.2021

ASSETS

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

25,956,867

26,134,296

27,110,241

Right-of-use assets

914,259

533,841

983,770

Investment Properties

2,877,707

2,759,607

2,877,707

Intangible Assets

2,863,153

2,799,182

2,888,471

Non-Current Financial Assets

21,050

119,159

10,458

Deferred Tax Assets

111,404

-

-

32,744,440

32,346,085

33,870,646

Current Assets

Inventories

1,913,796

3,620,304

2,956,237

Trade and Other Receivables

3,422,627

6,001,107

4,482,353

Prepayments

79,393

131,552

95,652

Income Tax Recoverable

184,530

197,689

188,766

Other Current Financial Assets

61,028

43,878

140,357

Cash and Short-Term Deposits

515,383

497,257

312,137

6,176,757

10,491,787

8,175,502

Total Assets

38,921,197

42,837,872

42,046,148

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI

(23,153)

(34,964)

(22,730)

Foreign Currency Translation Reserve

1,483,686

1,137,953

1,477,139

Revaluation Reserve

711,968

778,268

804,479

Accumulated Losses

(5,937,534)

(2,223,607)

(3,191,949)

Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

(2,765,033)

657,651

66,939

Non-Controlling Interests

484,702

462,432

478,699

Total Equity

(2,280,332)

1,120,083

545,637

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

14,839,964

13,522,526

14,614,054

Employee Benefit Liability

191,229

153,525

172,868

Refundable Deposits

2,422,363

2,732,669

2,682,570

Deferred Tax Liability

-

505,177

205,710

17,453,556

16,913,897

17,675,202

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

3,883,494

8,407,929

6,018,163

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

19,227,359

15,601,892

16,947,556

Refundable Deposits

245,478

280,399

274,888

Income Tax Payable

391,643

513,672

584,702

23,747,973

24,803,892

23,825,309

Total Equity and Liabilities

38,921,197

42,837,872

42,046,148

Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

(7.14)

1.70

0.17

Note: The above figures are subject to audit.

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

(Sgd).

Channa Gunasekera Director - Group Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

(Sgd).

(Sgd).

W. K. H. Wegapitiya (Sgd)

U. K. Thilak De Silva (Sgd)

Director

Director

14th February 2022

Colombo

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

LAUGFS GAS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the Nine Months ended 31 December 2021

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

Stated Capital

Accumulated Losses

Fair value Reserve

Revaluation

Foreign

Total

Non-Controlling

Total Equity

of financial assets at

Reserve

Currency

Interests

FVTOCI

Translation

Reserve

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01 April 2021

1,000,000

(3,191,949)

(22,730)

804,479

1,477,139

66,939

478,699

545,637

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

(2,837,177)

-

-

-

(2,837,177)

6,003

(2,831,174)

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

(1,341)

-

6,547

5,205

-

5,205

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

(2,837,177)

(1,341)

-

6,547

(2,831,972)

6,003

(2,825,969)

Transfer of depreciation on revaluation of property, plant & equipment

-

92,511

-

(92,511)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disposal of financial assets at FVTOCI

-

(918)

918

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31 December 2021

1,000,000

(5,937,534)

(23,153)

711,968

1,483,686

(2,765,033)

484,702

(2,280,332)

Balance as at 01 April 2020

1,000,000

(2,335,606)

(353,245)

863,476

1,162,068

336,693

451,459

788,152

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

285,700

-

-

-

285,700

10,973

296,672

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

59,373

-

(24,114)

35,259

-

35,259

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

-

285,700

59,373

-

(24,114)

320,958

10,973

331,931

Transfer of depreciation on revaluation of property, plant & equipment

-

85,207

-

(85,207)

-

-

-

-

Disposal of Financial Asset as at FVTOCI

-

(258,908)

258,908

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 31 December 2020

1,000,000

(2,223,607)

(34,964)

778,268

1,137,953

657,651

462,432

1,120,083

Note : The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicates deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LAUGFS Gas plc published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
