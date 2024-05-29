LAUGFS GAS PLC 0.20 0.00 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 March 2024 Unaudited Audited As at As at 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 ASSETS Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 31,427,641 34,576,116 Right of use Assets 1,155,723 1,365,082 Investment Properties 3,905,607 3,725,507 Other Non-Current Financial Assets 18,838 19,181 36,517,867 39,700,408 Current Assets Inventories 2,502,610 2,312,319 Trade and Other Receivables 5,115,436 2,394,134 Prepayments 149,271 116,756 Income Tax Recoverable 184,311 176,460 Other Current Financial Assets 10,748 11,834 Cash and Short-Term Deposits 427,215 991,765 8,389,591 6,003,268 Total Assets 44,907,458 45,703,676 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 1,000,000 1,000,000 Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI (21,475) (21,132) Revaluation Reserve 4,955,079 5,608,275 Foreign Currency Translation Reserve 526,581 462,171 Accumulated Losses (3,524,141) (3,184,740) Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent 2,936,044 3,864,575 Non-Controlling Interests 607,293 590,451 Total Equity 3,543,337 4,455,025 Non-Current Liabilities Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 15,075,735 16,224,681 Employee Benefit Liability 100,753 70,631 Refundable Deposits 2,115,015 2,019,460 Deferred Tax Liabilities 1,232,354 1,071,077 18,523,857 19,385,849 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 6,519,734 4,596,262 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 16,085,529 17,042,155 Refundable Deposits 235,002 224,384 22,840,264 21,862,801 Total Equity and Liabilities 44,907,458 45,703,676 Net Assets Per Share (Rs.) 7.59 9.99 Note: The above figures are subject to audit.

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

(Sgd).

Kamantha Lukshika

AGM - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

(Sgd). (Sgd). W. K. H. Wegapitiya U. K. Thilak De Silva Director Director 29 May 2024 Colombo

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.