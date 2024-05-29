LAUGFS GAS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024
Quarter ended 31 March
Year ended 31 March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Continuing Operations:
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
10,648,097
6,633,589
61
31,199,517
22,526,750
38
Cost of Sales
(10,056,382)
(4,524,230)
122
(26,693,702)
(16,097,195)
66
Gross Profit/(Loss)
591,715
2,109,359
(72)
4,505,814
6,429,555
(30)
Other Operating Income
34,936
57,505
(39)
110,092
273,217
(60)
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(161,967)
(86,581)
87
(669,771)
(380,154)
76
Administrative Expenses
(296,279)
(474,860)
(38)
(1,056,008)
(1,072,714)
(2)
Foreign Currency Exchange Gains/(Losses)
47,577
(54,669)
(187)
146,158
(705,642)
121
Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties
180,100
245,000
(26)
180,100
245,000
(26)
Operating Profit/(Loss)
396,081
1,795,753
(78)
3,216,386
4,789,263
(33)
Finance Costs
(1,293,001)
(1,362,029)
(5)
(4,005,583)
(5,719,297)
(30)
Finance Income
(207)
23,919
(101)
12,068
45,934
(74)
Profit /(Loss) Before Tax
(897,126)
457,643
296
(777,129)
(884,100)
(12)
Income Tax Expense
(45,600)
(181,342)
(75)
(181,629)
(316,615)
(43)
Profit /(Loss) for the Period from Continuing
Operations
(942,726)
276,301
(441)
(958,759)
(1,200,715)
(20)
Discontinued Operations:
Profit/(Loss) after Tax for the Period from
Discontinued Operations
-
-
-
-
3,439,245
-
Profit /(Loss) for the Period
(942,726)
276,301
(441)
(958,759)
2,238,530
(143)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
(955,749)
242,096
(495)
(975,640)
2,221,679
(144)
Non-Controlling Interests
13,023
34,205
(62)
16,881
16,851
0
(942,726)
276,301
(441)
(958,759)
2,238,530
(143)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share :
Basic/Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(2.47)
0.63
(495)
(2.52)
5.74
(144)
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations
Basic/Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
(2.47)
0.63
(495)
(2.52)
(3.15)
(20)
Attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent
Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period
The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
1
LAUGFS GAS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024
Quarter ended 31 March
Year ended 31 March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Profit /(Loss) for the Period
(942,726)
276,301
(441)
(958,759)
2,238,530
(143)
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in
Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :
Transfer of Translation Reserve on Disposed Foreign Subsidiary
-
-
-
-
(4,066,313)
-
Foreign Exchange Translation Differences
128,026
(45,593)
(381)
64,409
234,499
(73)
Net Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
128,026
(45,593)
(381)
64,409
(3,831,814)
(102)
in Subsequent Periods
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in
Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :
Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI
(877)
3,737
(123)
(343)
686
(150)
Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Liability
(21,398)
12,324
(274)
(21,398)
80,880
(126)
Income Tax Effect
4,401
(241,234)
102
4,401
(222,350)
102
Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or
(17,873)
(225,173)
(92)
(17,339)
(140,783)
(88)
Loss in Subsequent Periods
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period, Net of Tax
110,153
(270,767)
141
47,070
(3,972,597)
(101)
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period Net of Tax
(832,573)
5,534
(15,144)
(911,689)
(1,734,067)
(47)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
(845,556)
(28,658)
2,850
(928,530)
(1,750,906)
(47)
Non-Controlling Interests
12,983
34,192
(62)
16,842
16,839
0
(832,573)
5,534
(15,144)
(911,689)
(1,734,067)
(47)
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
2
LAUGFS GAS PLC
0.20
0.00
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2024
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
ASSETS
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
31,427,641
34,576,116
Right of use Assets
1,155,723
1,365,082
Investment Properties
3,905,607
3,725,507
Other Non-Current Financial Assets
18,838
19,181
36,517,867
39,700,408
Current Assets
Inventories
2,502,610
2,312,319
Trade and Other Receivables
5,115,436
2,394,134
Prepayments
149,271
116,756
Income Tax Recoverable
184,311
176,460
Other Current Financial Assets
10,748
11,834
Cash and Short-Term Deposits
427,215
991,765
8,389,591
6,003,268
Total Assets
44,907,458
45,703,676
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
1,000,000
1,000,000
Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI
(21,475)
(21,132)
Revaluation Reserve
4,955,079
5,608,275
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve
526,581
462,171
Accumulated Losses
(3,524,141)
(3,184,740)
Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
2,936,044
3,864,575
Non-Controlling Interests
607,293
590,451
Total Equity
3,543,337
4,455,025
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
15,075,735
16,224,681
Employee Benefit Liability
100,753
70,631
Refundable Deposits
2,115,015
2,019,460
Deferred Tax Liabilities
1,232,354
1,071,077
18,523,857
19,385,849
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
6,519,734
4,596,262
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
16,085,529
17,042,155
Refundable Deposits
235,002
224,384
22,840,264
21,862,801
Total Equity and Liabilities
44,907,458
45,703,676
Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)
7.59
9.99
Note: The above figures are subject to audit.
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.
(Sgd).
Kamantha Lukshika
AGM - Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
(Sgd).
(Sgd).
W. K. H. Wegapitiya
U. K. Thilak De Silva
Director
Director
29 May 2024
Colombo
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
LAUGFS Gas PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Year ended 31 March 2024
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
Stated
Fair value
Revaluation
Foreign
Accumulated
Total
Non-Controlling
Total
Capital
Reserve of
Reserve
Currency
Losses
Interests
Equity
financial assets
Translation
at FVTOCI
Reserve
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
As at 01 April 2022
1,000,000
(21,818)
7,474,519
4,293,985
(7,131,205)
5,615,481
573,612
6,189,093
Profit for the Year
-
-
-
-
2,221,679
2,221,679
16,851
2,238,530
Other Comprehensive Income
-
686
(201,231)
(3,831,814)
59,773
(3,972,585)
(12)
(3,972,597)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
686
(201,231)
(3,831,814)
2,281,452
(1,750,906)
16,839
(1,734,067)
Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of
Property, Plant & Equipments
-
-
(653,196)
-
653,196
-
-
-
Realisation of Revaluation Reserve on Disposal
-
-
(1,011,817)
-
1,011,817
-
-
-
As at 31 March 2023
1,000,000
(21,132)
5,608,275
462,171
(3,184,740)
3,864,575
590,451
4,455,025
Profit /(Loss) for the Year
-
-
-
-
(975,640)
(975,640)
16,881
(958,759)
Other Comprehensive Income
-
(343)
-
64,409
(16,956)
47,110
(40)
47,070
Total Comprehensive Income
-
(343)
-
64,409
(992,597)
(928,530)
16,842
(911,689)
Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of
Property, Plant & Equipments
-
-
(653,196)
-
653,196
-
-
-
As at 31 March 2024
1,000,000
(21,475)
4,955,079
526,581
(3,524,141)
2,936,044
607,293
3,543,337
Note : The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicates deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
LAUGFS Gas PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the Year ended 31 March 2024
Unaudited
Audited
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Cash Flows Generated from/(Used in) Operating Activities
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit /(Loss) Before Tax from Continuing Operations
(777,129)
(884,100)
Profit /(Loss) Before Tax from Discontinued Operations
-
3,672,854
Profit /(Loss) Before Tax
(777,129)
2,788,753
Non-Cash Adjustment to Reconcile Profit Before Tax to Net Cash Flows:
Amortisation of Intangible Assets
4,329
30,451
Decrease/(Increase)in Fair Value of Quoted Equity Securities
1,086
2,062
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
1,784,757
2,191,771
Amortisation of Right of Use Assets
78,618
132,543
Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties
(180,100)
(245,000)
Finance Costs
4,005,583
5,865,331
Finance Income
(12,068)
(46,773)
Disposal Gain/(Loss) on Disposal of Quoted Equity Securities
-
(20)
Dividend Income
(166)
(178)
Provision for Employee Benefit Liability
23,418
49,788
Transfer of Employee Benefit Liability
(5,053)
339
(Profit)/Loss on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
(5,609)
113
Gain on Disposal of Investment in subsidiary
-
(4,498,098)
Exchange Differences
572,244
(595,769)
Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes
5,489,908
5,675,312
Working Capital Adjustments:
(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories
(190,291)
(371,656)
(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables and Prepayments
(2,753,817)
1,079,840
Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
1,923,471
(1,758,809)
Cash Generated from Operating Activities
4,469,272
4,624,687
Employee Benefit Liability Costs Paid
(8,969)
(19,276)
Finance Costs Paid
(4,005,583)
(5,865,331)
Income Tax Paid
(23,802)
(1,318)
Refund/Transfers of Refundable Deposits
(76,877)
(263,621)
Refundable Deposits Received
183,050
118,754
Net Cash Flows Generated from / (Used in) Operating Activities
537,091
(1,406,106)
Cash Flows from / (Used in) Investing Activities
Acquisition of Intangible Assets
-
(78)
Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment
(300,719)
(30,289)
Dividends Income
166
178
Finance Income
12,068
46,773
Proceeds from Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
8,220
500
Proceeds from Disposal of Quoted Equity Securities
-
8,191,961
Proceeds from Disposal of Investment in Subsidiary
-
378
Net Cash Flows from /(Used in) Investing Activities
(280,265)
8,209,424
Cash Flows from / (Used in) Financing Activities
Proceeds from Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
14,050,005
21,274,238
Repayment of Lease Liabilities
(157,140)
(171,291)
Repayment of Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
(14,993,752)
(27,496,450)
Net Cash Flows From/ (Used) in Financing Activities
(1,100,887)
(6,393,502)
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalent
(844,061)
409,816
Cash and Cash Equivalent at the Beginning of the Year
(619,855)
(1,029,671)
Cash and Cash Equivalent at the End of the Year
(1,463,916)
(619,855)
Note : The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
5
LAUGFS Gas PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024
Quarter ended 31 March
Year ended 31 March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Revenue
5,453,767
5,435,748
0
22,475,780
18,533,538
21
Cost of Sales
(4,694,500)
(3,884,850)
21
(18,396,930)
(13,343,709)
38
Gross Profit/(Loss)
759,267
1,550,898
(51)
4,078,850
5,189,829
(21)
Other Operating Income
34,269
57,076
(40)
106,775
271,457
(61)
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(161,772)
(86,581)
87
(669,576)
(380,154)
76
Administrative Expenses
(202,079)
(107,717)
88
(751,469)
(406,532)
85
Foreign Currency Exchange Gains/(Losses)
92,329
1,987
4,547
261,800
(668,118)
(139)
Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties
126,800
91,000
39
126,800
91,000
39
Operating Profit/(Loss)
648,814
1,506,662
(57)
3,153,180
4,097,482
(23)
Finance Costs
(511,172)
(934,489)
(45)
(2,533,107)
(4,055,704)
(38)
Finance Income
(601)
2,496
(124)
2,290
12,611
(82)
Protit /(Loss) Before Tax
137,040
574,670
(76)
622,363
54,388
1,044
Income Tax Expense
(50,367)
(171,786)
(71)
(158,728)
(169,492)
(6)
Profit /(Loss) for the Period
86,673
402,883
(78)
463,634
(115,104)
(503)
Earnings /Loss) Per Share :
Basic/Diluted
0.22
1.04
(78)
1.20
(0.30)
(503)
Attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent
Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period
The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicates deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
6
LAUGFS Gas PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024
Quarter ended 31 March
Year ended 31 March
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Profit /(Loss) for the Period
86,673
402,883
(78)
463,634
(115,104)
(503)
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in
Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :
Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI
(1,563,906)
(846,181)
85
(1,563,372)
(2,978,991)
(48)
Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Liability
(15,786)
12,962
(222)
(15,786)
12,962
(222)
Income Tax Effect
544,312
(1,990,556)
(127)
544,312
(1,990,556)
(127)
Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or
(1,035,380)
(2,823,775)
(63)
(1,034,846)
(4,956,584)
(79)
Loss in Subsequent Periods
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period, Net of Tax
(1,035,380)
(2,823,775)
(63)
(1,034,846)
(4,956,584)
(79)
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period Net of Tax
(948,707)
(2,420,891)
(61)
(571,212)
(5,071,688)
(89)
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
7
LAUGFS Gas PLC
(0.00)
(0.00)
COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2024
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
12,087,961
13,000,339
Right of Use Assets
24,211
40,768
Investment Properties
1,294,000
1,167,200
Intangible Assets
54
74
Investments in Subsidiaries
24,804,529
26,367,558
Other Non-Current Financial Assets
18,838
19,181
38,229,592
40,595,121
Current Assets
Inventories
605,828
2,040,217
Trade and Other Receivables
1,655,794
1,532,910
Prepayments
25,988
24,598
Income Tax Recoverable
157,052
159,463
Other Current Financial Assets
10,748
11,834
Cash and Short-Term Deposits
116,807
333,384
2,572,215
4,102,406
Total Assets
40,801,808
44,697,527
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
1,000,000
1,000,000
Fair Value Reserve of Financial Assets at FVTOCI
15,814,985
16,837,202
Revaluation Reserve
4,210,225
4,596,803
Accumulated Losses
(1,047,099)
(1,884,682)
Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
19,978,111
20,549,323
Total Equity
19,978,111
20,549,323
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
4,559,411
3,439,897
Employee Benefit Liability
78,896
54,910
Refundable Deposits
2,115,015
2,019,460
Deferred Tax Liabilities
2,634,731
3,036,265
9,388,053
8,550,532
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
1,642,658
1,623,042
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
9,557,984
13,750,245
Refundable Deposits
235,002
224,384
11,435,644
15,597,671
Total Equity and Liabilities
40,801,808
44,697,527
Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)
51.62
53.10
Note: The above figures are subject to audit.
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.
(Sgd).
Kamantha Lukshika
AGM - Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
(Sgd).
(Sgd).
W. K. H. Wegapitiya
U. K. Thilak De Silva
Director
Director
29 May 2024
Colombo
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
8
LAUGFS Gas PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Year ended 31 March 2024
Stated Capital
Fair value
Revaluation
Accumulated
Total Equity
Reserve of
Reserve
Lossess
financial assets at
FVTOCI
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
As at 01 April 2022
1,000,000
24,863,277
4,983,381
(5,225,646)
25,621,012
Loss for the Year
-
-
-
(115,104)
(115,104)
Other Comprehensive Income
-
(4,966,954)
-
10,370
(4,956,584)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
(4,966,954)
-
(104,734)
(5,071,688)
Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipments
-
-
(386,578)
386,578
-
Disposal of financial assets at FVTOCI
-
(3,059,120)
-
3,059,120
-
As at 31 March 2023
1,000,000
16,837,202
4,596,803
(1,884,682)
20,549,323
Profit for the Year
-
-
-
463,634
463,634
Other Comprehensive Income
-
(1,022,217)
-
(12,629)
(1,034,846)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
(1,022,217)
-
451,005
(571,212)
Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipments
-
-
(386,578)
386,578
-
As at 31 March 2024
1,000,000
15,814,985
4,210,225
(1,047,099)
19,978,111
Note : The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicates deductions.
The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.
9
