LAUGFS GAS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024

Quarter ended 31 March

Year ended 31 March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Continuing Operations:

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Revenue

10,648,097

6,633,589

61

31,199,517

22,526,750

38

Cost of Sales

(10,056,382)

(4,524,230)

122

(26,693,702)

(16,097,195)

66

Gross Profit/(Loss)

591,715

2,109,359

(72)

4,505,814

6,429,555

(30)

Other Operating Income

34,936

57,505

(39)

110,092

273,217

(60)

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(161,967)

(86,581)

87

(669,771)

(380,154)

76

Administrative Expenses

(296,279)

(474,860)

(38)

(1,056,008)

(1,072,714)

(2)

Foreign Currency Exchange Gains/(Losses)

47,577

(54,669)

(187)

146,158

(705,642)

121

Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties

180,100

245,000

(26)

180,100

245,000

(26)

Operating Profit/(Loss)

396,081

1,795,753

(78)

3,216,386

4,789,263

(33)

Finance Costs

(1,293,001)

(1,362,029)

(5)

(4,005,583)

(5,719,297)

(30)

Finance Income

(207)

23,919

(101)

12,068

45,934

(74)

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

(897,126)

457,643

296

(777,129)

(884,100)

(12)

Income Tax Expense

(45,600)

(181,342)

(75)

(181,629)

(316,615)

(43)

Profit /(Loss) for the Period from Continuing

Operations

(942,726)

276,301

(441)

(958,759)

(1,200,715)

(20)

Discontinued Operations:

Profit/(Loss) after Tax for the Period from

Discontinued Operations

-

-

-

-

3,439,245

-

Profit /(Loss) for the Period

(942,726)

276,301

(441)

(958,759)

2,238,530

(143)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

(955,749)

242,096

(495)

(975,640)

2,221,679

(144)

Non-Controlling Interests

13,023

34,205

(62)

16,881

16,851

0

(942,726)

276,301

(441)

(958,759)

2,238,530

(143)

Earnings/(Loss) Per Share :

Basic/Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

(2.47)

0.63

(495)

(2.52)

5.74

(144)

Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations

Basic/Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

(2.47)

0.63

(495)

(2.52)

(3.15)

(20)

Attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent

Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period

The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

1

LAUGFS GAS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024

Quarter ended 31 March

Year ended 31 March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Profit /(Loss) for the Period

(942,726)

276,301

(441)

(958,759)

2,238,530

(143)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in

Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :

Transfer of Translation Reserve on Disposed Foreign Subsidiary

-

-

-

-

(4,066,313)

-

Foreign Exchange Translation Differences

128,026

(45,593)

(381)

64,409

234,499

(73)

Net Other Comprehensive Income to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

128,026

(45,593)

(381)

64,409

(3,831,814)

(102)

in Subsequent Periods

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in

Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :

Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI

(877)

3,737

(123)

(343)

686

(150)

Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Liability

(21,398)

12,324

(274)

(21,398)

80,880

(126)

Income Tax Effect

4,401

(241,234)

102

4,401

(222,350)

102

Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or

(17,873)

(225,173)

(92)

(17,339)

(140,783)

(88)

Loss in Subsequent Periods

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period, Net of Tax

110,153

(270,767)

141

47,070

(3,972,597)

(101)

Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period Net of Tax

(832,573)

5,534

(15,144)

(911,689)

(1,734,067)

(47)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

(845,556)

(28,658)

2,850

(928,530)

(1,750,906)

(47)

Non-Controlling Interests

12,983

34,192

(62)

16,842

16,839

0

(832,573)

5,534

(15,144)

(911,689)

(1,734,067)

(47)

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

2

LAUGFS GAS PLC

0.20

0.00

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2024

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

ASSETS

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

31,427,641

34,576,116

Right of use Assets

1,155,723

1,365,082

Investment Properties

3,905,607

3,725,507

Other Non-Current Financial Assets

18,838

19,181

36,517,867

39,700,408

Current Assets

Inventories

2,502,610

2,312,319

Trade and Other Receivables

5,115,436

2,394,134

Prepayments

149,271

116,756

Income Tax Recoverable

184,311

176,460

Other Current Financial Assets

10,748

11,834

Cash and Short-Term Deposits

427,215

991,765

8,389,591

6,003,268

Total Assets

44,907,458

45,703,676

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

1,000,000

1,000,000

Fair value Reserve of financial assets at FVTOCI

(21,475)

(21,132)

Revaluation Reserve

4,955,079

5,608,275

Foreign Currency Translation Reserve

526,581

462,171

Accumulated Losses

(3,524,141)

(3,184,740)

Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

2,936,044

3,864,575

Non-Controlling Interests

607,293

590,451

Total Equity

3,543,337

4,455,025

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

15,075,735

16,224,681

Employee Benefit Liability

100,753

70,631

Refundable Deposits

2,115,015

2,019,460

Deferred Tax Liabilities

1,232,354

1,071,077

18,523,857

19,385,849

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

6,519,734

4,596,262

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

16,085,529

17,042,155

Refundable Deposits

235,002

224,384

22,840,264

21,862,801

Total Equity and Liabilities

44,907,458

45,703,676

Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

7.59

9.99

Note: The above figures are subject to audit.

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

(Sgd).

Kamantha Lukshika

AGM - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

(Sgd).

(Sgd).

W. K. H. Wegapitiya

U. K. Thilak De Silva

Director

Director

29 May 2024

Colombo

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

LAUGFS Gas PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the Year ended 31 March 2024

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

Stated

Fair value

Revaluation

Foreign

Accumulated

Total

Non-Controlling

Total

Capital

Reserve of

Reserve

Currency

Losses

Interests

Equity

financial assets

Translation

at FVTOCI

Reserve

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

As at 01 April 2022

1,000,000

(21,818)

7,474,519

4,293,985

(7,131,205)

5,615,481

573,612

6,189,093

Profit for the Year

-

-

-

-

2,221,679

2,221,679

16,851

2,238,530

Other Comprehensive Income

-

686

(201,231)

(3,831,814)

59,773

(3,972,585)

(12)

(3,972,597)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

686

(201,231)

(3,831,814)

2,281,452

(1,750,906)

16,839

(1,734,067)

Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of

Property, Plant & Equipments

-

-

(653,196)

-

653,196

-

-

-

Realisation of Revaluation Reserve on Disposal

-

-

(1,011,817)

-

1,011,817

-

-

-

As at 31 March 2023

1,000,000

(21,132)

5,608,275

462,171

(3,184,740)

3,864,575

590,451

4,455,025

Profit /(Loss) for the Year

-

-

-

-

(975,640)

(975,640)

16,881

(958,759)

Other Comprehensive Income

-

(343)

-

64,409

(16,956)

47,110

(40)

47,070

Total Comprehensive Income

-

(343)

-

64,409

(992,597)

(928,530)

16,842

(911,689)

Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of

Property, Plant & Equipments

-

-

(653,196)

-

653,196

-

-

-

As at 31 March 2024

1,000,000

(21,475)

4,955,079

526,581

(3,524,141)

2,936,044

607,293

3,543,337

Note : The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicates deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

LAUGFS Gas PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the Year ended 31 March 2024

Unaudited

Audited

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Cash Flows Generated from/(Used in) Operating Activities

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax from Continuing Operations

(777,129)

(884,100)

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax from Discontinued Operations

-

3,672,854

Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

(777,129)

2,788,753

Non-Cash Adjustment to Reconcile Profit Before Tax to Net Cash Flows:

Amortisation of Intangible Assets

4,329

30,451

Decrease/(Increase)in Fair Value of Quoted Equity Securities

1,086

2,062

Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment

1,784,757

2,191,771

Amortisation of Right of Use Assets

78,618

132,543

Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties

(180,100)

(245,000)

Finance Costs

4,005,583

5,865,331

Finance Income

(12,068)

(46,773)

Disposal Gain/(Loss) on Disposal of Quoted Equity Securities

-

(20)

Dividend Income

(166)

(178)

Provision for Employee Benefit Liability

23,418

49,788

Transfer of Employee Benefit Liability

(5,053)

339

(Profit)/Loss on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

(5,609)

113

Gain on Disposal of Investment in subsidiary

-

(4,498,098)

Exchange Differences

572,244

(595,769)

Operating Profit Before Working Capital Changes

5,489,908

5,675,312

Working Capital Adjustments:

(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

(190,291)

(371,656)

(Increase)/Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables and Prepayments

(2,753,817)

1,079,840

Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables

1,923,471

(1,758,809)

Cash Generated from Operating Activities

4,469,272

4,624,687

Employee Benefit Liability Costs Paid

(8,969)

(19,276)

Finance Costs Paid

(4,005,583)

(5,865,331)

Income Tax Paid

(23,802)

(1,318)

Refund/Transfers of Refundable Deposits

(76,877)

(263,621)

Refundable Deposits Received

183,050

118,754

Net Cash Flows Generated from / (Used in) Operating Activities

537,091

(1,406,106)

Cash Flows from / (Used in) Investing Activities

Acquisition of Intangible Assets

-

(78)

Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment

(300,719)

(30,289)

Dividends Income

166

178

Finance Income

12,068

46,773

Proceeds from Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

8,220

500

Proceeds from Disposal of Quoted Equity Securities

-

8,191,961

Proceeds from Disposal of Investment in Subsidiary

-

378

Net Cash Flows from /(Used in) Investing Activities

(280,265)

8,209,424

Cash Flows from / (Used in) Financing Activities

Proceeds from Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

14,050,005

21,274,238

Repayment of Lease Liabilities

(157,140)

(171,291)

Repayment of Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

(14,993,752)

(27,496,450)

Net Cash Flows From/ (Used) in Financing Activities

(1,100,887)

(6,393,502)

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalent

(844,061)

409,816

Cash and Cash Equivalent at the Beginning of the Year

(619,855)

(1,029,671)

Cash and Cash Equivalent at the End of the Year

(1,463,916)

(619,855)

Note : The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

5

LAUGFS Gas PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024

Quarter ended 31 March

Year ended 31 March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Revenue

5,453,767

5,435,748

0

22,475,780

18,533,538

21

Cost of Sales

(4,694,500)

(3,884,850)

21

(18,396,930)

(13,343,709)

38

Gross Profit/(Loss)

759,267

1,550,898

(51)

4,078,850

5,189,829

(21)

Other Operating Income

34,269

57,076

(40)

106,775

271,457

(61)

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(161,772)

(86,581)

87

(669,576)

(380,154)

76

Administrative Expenses

(202,079)

(107,717)

88

(751,469)

(406,532)

85

Foreign Currency Exchange Gains/(Losses)

92,329

1,987

4,547

261,800

(668,118)

(139)

Fair Value Gain on Investment Properties

126,800

91,000

39

126,800

91,000

39

Operating Profit/(Loss)

648,814

1,506,662

(57)

3,153,180

4,097,482

(23)

Finance Costs

(511,172)

(934,489)

(45)

(2,533,107)

(4,055,704)

(38)

Finance Income

(601)

2,496

(124)

2,290

12,611

(82)

Protit /(Loss) Before Tax

137,040

574,670

(76)

622,363

54,388

1,044

Income Tax Expense

(50,367)

(171,786)

(71)

(158,728)

(169,492)

(6)

Profit /(Loss) for the Period

86,673

402,883

(78)

463,634

(115,104)

(503)

Earnings /Loss) Per Share :

Basic/Diluted

0.22

1.04

(78)

1.20

(0.30)

(503)

Attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Parent

Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period

The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicates deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

6

LAUGFS Gas PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024

Quarter ended 31 March

Year ended 31 March

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Profit /(Loss) for the Period

86,673

402,883

(78)

463,634

(115,104)

(503)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in

Subsequent Periods (Net of Tax) :

Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at FVTOCI

(1,563,906)

(846,181)

85

(1,563,372)

(2,978,991)

(48)

Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Liability

(15,786)

12,962

(222)

(15,786)

12,962

(222)

Income Tax Effect

544,312

(1,990,556)

(127)

544,312

(1,990,556)

(127)

Net Other Comprehensive Income not to be Reclassified to Profit or

(1,035,380)

(2,823,775)

(63)

(1,034,846)

(4,956,584)

(79)

Loss in Subsequent Periods

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period, Net of Tax

(1,035,380)

(2,823,775)

(63)

(1,034,846)

(4,956,584)

(79)

Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period Net of Tax

(948,707)

(2,420,891)

(61)

(571,212)

(5,071,688)

(89)

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

7

LAUGFS Gas PLC

(0.00)

(0.00)

COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2024

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

12,087,961

13,000,339

Right of Use Assets

24,211

40,768

Investment Properties

1,294,000

1,167,200

Intangible Assets

54

74

Investments in Subsidiaries

24,804,529

26,367,558

Other Non-Current Financial Assets

18,838

19,181

38,229,592

40,595,121

Current Assets

Inventories

605,828

2,040,217

Trade and Other Receivables

1,655,794

1,532,910

Prepayments

25,988

24,598

Income Tax Recoverable

157,052

159,463

Other Current Financial Assets

10,748

11,834

Cash and Short-Term Deposits

116,807

333,384

2,572,215

4,102,406

Total Assets

40,801,808

44,697,527

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

1,000,000

1,000,000

Fair Value Reserve of Financial Assets at FVTOCI

15,814,985

16,837,202

Revaluation Reserve

4,210,225

4,596,803

Accumulated Losses

(1,047,099)

(1,884,682)

Equity attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

19,978,111

20,549,323

Total Equity

19,978,111

20,549,323

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

4,559,411

3,439,897

Employee Benefit Liability

78,896

54,910

Refundable Deposits

2,115,015

2,019,460

Deferred Tax Liabilities

2,634,731

3,036,265

9,388,053

8,550,532

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

1,642,658

1,623,042

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

9,557,984

13,750,245

Refundable Deposits

235,002

224,384

11,435,644

15,597,671

Total Equity and Liabilities

40,801,808

44,697,527

Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

51.62

53.10

Note: The above figures are subject to audit.

I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007.

(Sgd).

Kamantha Lukshika

AGM - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

(Sgd).

(Sgd).

W. K. H. Wegapitiya

U. K. Thilak De Silva

Director

Director

29 May 2024

Colombo

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

8

LAUGFS Gas PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the Year ended 31 March 2024

Stated Capital

Fair value

Revaluation

Accumulated

Total Equity

Reserve of

Reserve

Lossess

financial assets at

FVTOCI

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

As at 01 April 2022

1,000,000

24,863,277

4,983,381

(5,225,646)

25,621,012

Loss for the Year

-

-

-

(115,104)

(115,104)

Other Comprehensive Income

-

(4,966,954)

-

10,370

(4,956,584)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

(4,966,954)

-

(104,734)

(5,071,688)

Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipments

-

-

(386,578)

386,578

-

Disposal of financial assets at FVTOCI

-

(3,059,120)

-

3,059,120

-

As at 31 March 2023

1,000,000

16,837,202

4,596,803

(1,884,682)

20,549,323

Profit for the Year

-

-

-

463,634

463,634

Other Comprehensive Income

-

(1,022,217)

-

(12,629)

(1,034,846)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

(1,022,217)

-

451,005

(571,212)

Transfer of Depreciation on Revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipments

-

-

(386,578)

386,578

-

As at 31 March 2024

1,000,000

15,814,985

4,210,225

(1,047,099)

19,978,111

Note : The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicates deductions.

The accounting policies and notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of these financial statements.

9

