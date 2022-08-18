LAUGFS Power : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE

Dear Shareholders,

The unaudited financial statements of LAUGFS Power PLC for the quarter ended 30th June 2022 is presented for your information along with this message.

You are well aware that escalation of consumables due to the high inflations prevailed and interest rates have escalated corresponding to the policy rates continuously upward. The company borrowings are at AWPLR and as such operational and finance cost increased.

No doubt you are aware that the revenue will not increase corresponding to the inflation as we are in fixed tariff base. Therefore, trading results of Laugfs Power PLC record a declining trend in profitability compared to the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. It is also pertinent to mention that due to the adverse liquidity position of the Ceylon Electricity Board there had been a continuous delay in settlement of power purchased resulting an additional financial cost borne by the company.

The Management has taken every endeavour to manage the crisis situation to improve the performance of Laugfs Power PLC.

Sgd.

Best regards,

Group Managing Director