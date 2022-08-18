Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. LAUGFS Power PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPL.N0000   LK0459N00004

LAUGFS POWER PLC

(LPL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
10.80 LKR   +8.00%
08/18LAUGFS POWER : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
PU
05/30LAUGFS Power PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/30LAUGFS Power PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LAUGFS Power : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022

08/18/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAUGFS POWER PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

1

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE

Dear Shareholders,

The unaudited financial statements of LAUGFS Power PLC for the quarter ended 30th June 2022 is presented for your information along with this message.

You are well aware that escalation of consumables due to the high inflations prevailed and interest rates have escalated corresponding to the policy rates continuously upward. The company borrowings are at AWPLR and as such operational and finance cost increased.

No doubt you are aware that the revenue will not increase corresponding to the inflation as we are in fixed tariff base. Therefore, trading results of Laugfs Power PLC record a declining trend in profitability compared to the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. It is also pertinent to mention that due to the adverse liquidity position of the Ceylon Electricity Board there had been a continuous delay in settlement of power purchased resulting an additional financial cost borne by the company.

The Management has taken every endeavour to manage the crisis situation to improve the performance of Laugfs Power PLC.

Sgd.

Best regards,

Group Managing Director

2

LAUGFS POWER PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the Period ended 30th June 2022

Quarter ended 30th June

Year ended 31

March

Unaudited

Unaudited

2022

2021

Change

2022

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Revenue

250,223,635

264,866,934

-6%

1,027,698,539

-

-

Cost of Sales

(79,055,276)

(79,688,608)

-1%

(317,936,987)

Gross Profit

171,168,359

185,178,326

-8%

709,761,552

Other Operating Income

-

-

0%

-

Selling and Distribution Costs

-

-

0%

-

Administrative Expenses

(36,877,390)

(34,465,953)

7%

(1,408,998,373)

Foreign Currency Exchange Gain/(Loss)

-

-

0%

-

Operating Profit

134,290,969

150,712,373

-11%

(699,236,821)

Finance Cost

(93,945,704)

(53,636,778)

75%

(220,167,819)

-

-

Finance Income

12,196

135,661

-91%

474,602

Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations

40,357,462

97,211,256

-58%

(918,930,038)

Income Tax Expense

(974,821)

(1,684,676)

-42%

16,059,404

Profit for the Period

39,382,641

95,526,580

-59%

(902,870,634)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

39,382,641

95,526,580

-59%

(902,870,634)

Non-Controlling Interests

-

-

-

39,382,641

95,526,580

(902,870,634)

Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.10

0.25

0%

(2.33)

Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicates deductions.

3

LAUGFS POWER PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Period ended 30th June 2022

Quarter ended 30th June

Year ended 31

March

Unaudited

Unaudited

2022

2021

Change

2022

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Profit for the Period

39,382,641

95,526,580

-59%

(902,870,634)

Other Comprehensive Income

Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans

-

-

0%

1,749,219

Income Tax Effect

-

-

0%

(230,811)

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax

-

-

0%

1,518,408

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax

39,382,641

95,526,580

-59%

(901,352,226)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

39,382,641

95,526,580

-59%

(901,352,226)

Non-Controlling Interests

-

-

0%

-

39,382,641

95,526,580

-59%

(901,352,226)

4

LAUGFS POWER PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the Period ended 30th June 2022

Stated

Retained

Available for

Total

Capital

Earnings

Sale Reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01 April 2022

1,880,000,000

164,128,664

-

2,044,128,664

Profit for the Three Months

-

39,382,641

-

39,382,641

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

-

39,382,641

-

39,382,641

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30th June 2022

1,880,000,000

203,511,305

-

2,083,511,305

Balance as at 01 April 2021

1,880,000,000

1,065,480,889

-

2,945,480,889

Profit for the Three Months

-

95,526,580

-

95,526,580

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

-

95,526,580

-

95,526,580

Dividend Paid

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30th June 2021

1,880,000,000

1,161,007,469

-

3,041,007,469

Note : The above figures are subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicates deductions.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Laugfs Power Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAUGFS POWER PLC
08/18LAUGFS POWER : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
PU
05/30LAUGFS Power PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/30LAUGFS Power PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/14LAUGFS Power PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended D..
CI
2021LAUGFS Power PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended S..
CI
2021LAUGFS Power PLC Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021LAUGFS Power PLC Unaudited Announces Consolidated and Company Earnings Results for the ..
CI
2021Laugfs Power plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021LAUGFS Power PLC Announces Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2020Laugfs Power plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 983 M - -
Net income 2021 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 013 M 11,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LAUGFS POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
LAUGFS Power PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Piyadasa Kudabalage Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Shanaka Mahesh Indradasa Chief Financial Officer
Wegapitiya Kattadiyalage H. Wegapitiya Group Chairman
Gayan Ranasinghe SM-Information Technology Development
Devinda Perera Head-Group Security & Administration