LAUGFS Power : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
08/18/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
LAUGFS POWER PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
1
GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE
Dear Shareholders,
The unaudited financial statements of LAUGFS Power PLC for the quarter ended 30th June 2022 is presented for your information along with this message.
You are well aware that escalation of consumables due to the high inflations prevailed and interest rates have escalated corresponding to the policy rates continuously upward. The company borrowings are at AWPLR and as such operational and finance cost increased.
No doubt you are aware that the revenue will not increase corresponding to the inflation as we are in fixed tariff base. Therefore, trading results of Laugfs Power PLC record a declining trend in profitability compared to the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. It is also pertinent to mention that due to the adverse liquidity position of the Ceylon Electricity Board there had been a continuous delay in settlement of power purchased resulting an additional financial cost borne by the company.
The Management has taken every endeavour to manage the crisis situation to improve the performance of Laugfs Power PLC.
Sgd.
Best regards,
Group Managing Director
2
LAUGFS POWER PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the Period ended 30th June 2022
Quarter ended 30th June
Year ended 31
March
Unaudited
Unaudited
2022
2021
Change
2022
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Revenue
250,223,635
264,866,934
-6%
1,027,698,539
-
-
Cost of Sales
(79,055,276)
(79,688,608)
-1%
(317,936,987)
Gross Profit
171,168,359
185,178,326
-8%
709,761,552
Other Operating Income
-
-
0%
-
Selling and Distribution Costs
-
-
0%
-
Administrative Expenses
(36,877,390)
(34,465,953)
7%
(1,408,998,373)
Foreign Currency Exchange Gain/(Loss)
-
-
0%
-
Operating Profit
134,290,969
150,712,373
-11%
(699,236,821)
Finance Cost
(93,945,704)
(53,636,778)
75%
(220,167,819)
-
-
Finance Income
12,196
135,661
-91%
474,602
Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations
40,357,462
97,211,256
-58%
(918,930,038)
Income Tax Expense
(974,821)
(1,684,676)
-42%
16,059,404
Profit for the Period
39,382,641
95,526,580
-59%
(902,870,634)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
39,382,641
95,526,580
-59%
(902,870,634)
Non-Controlling Interests
-
-
-
39,382,641
95,526,580
(902,870,634)
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.10
0.25
0%
(2.33)
Note : Change % column represents the percentage change in current period's results compared to previous period The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicates deductions.
3
LAUGFS POWER PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Period ended 30th June 2022
Quarter ended 30th June
Year ended 31
March
Unaudited
Unaudited
2022
2021
Change
2022
Rs.
Rs.
%
Rs.
Profit for the Period
39,382,641
95,526,580
-59%
(902,870,634)
Other Comprehensive Income
Actuarial Gains/(Losses) on Defined Benefit Plans
-
-
0%
1,749,219
Income Tax Effect
-
-
0%
(230,811)
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax
-
-
0%
1,518,408
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period Net of Tax
39,382,641
95,526,580
-59%
(901,352,226)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
39,382,641
95,526,580
-59%
(901,352,226)
Non-Controlling Interests
-
-
0%
-
39,382,641
95,526,580
-59%
(901,352,226)
4
LAUGFS POWER PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Period ended 30th June 2022
Stated
Retained
Available for
Total
Capital
Earnings
Sale Reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01 April 2022
1,880,000,000
164,128,664
-
2,044,128,664
Profit for the Three Months
-
39,382,641
-
39,382,641
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income
-
39,382,641
-
39,382,641
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30th June 2022
1,880,000,000
203,511,305
-
2,083,511,305
Balance as at 01 April 2021
1,880,000,000
1,065,480,889
-
2,945,480,889
Profit for the Three Months
-
95,526,580
-
95,526,580
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income
-
95,526,580
-
95,526,580
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30th June 2021
1,880,000,000
1,161,007,469
-
3,041,007,469
Note : The above figures are subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicates deductions.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Laugfs Power Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:33:06 UTC.