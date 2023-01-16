Advanced search
    LAUR   US5186132032

LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.

(LAUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
10.06 USD   +1.21%
Laureate Education Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/16/2023 | 04:21pm EST
MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by registering here to receive dial in information.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 400,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 227 M - -
Net income 2022 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 8,25%
Capitalization 1 576 M 1 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Laureate Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,06 $
Average target price 14,17 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilif Serck-Hanssen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard M. Buskirk Senior Vice President-Corporate Development
Kenneth W. Freeman Chairman
Marcelo Barbalho Cardoso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard H. Sinkfield Chief Legal, Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.4.57%1 576
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED32.10%8 941
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.22.46%7 246
TAL EDUCATION GROUP22.55%5 606
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.5.69%3 425
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.14.53%2 172