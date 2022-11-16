Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Laureate Education, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAUR   US5186132032

LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.

(LAUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
12.15 USD   +0.33%
07:36aLaureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholders
GL
07:35aLaureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholders
AQ
11/03Laureate Education Q3 EPS Falls, Revenue Rises; Increases Full-Year Revenue Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

11/16/2022 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the “Company”) today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of 32,842,183 shares of the Company’s common stock by certain existing stockholders affiliated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BTIG, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as book-running managers and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Tigress Financial Partners LLC, Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities, Inc. and Telsey Advisory Group LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 23, 2021, and was automatically effective upon filing, as amended by the prospectus supplement dated December 10, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering described above was filed with the SEC today. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, that forms part of the registration statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BTIG, LLC, 65 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, email: prospectusdelivery@btig.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 400,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements which contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, our prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC and other filings made with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net 

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net 
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.


All news about LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
07:36aLaureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Sel..
GL
07:35aLaureate Education Announces the Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering by Sel..
AQ
11/03Laureate Education Q3 EPS Falls, Revenue Rises; Increases Full-Year Revenue Guidance
MT
11/03Laureate Education : Q3 2022 Laureate Education, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
11/03Transcript : Laureate Education, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Laureate Education : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (LAUR) LAUREATE EDUCATION Posts Q3 Revenue $301M, vs. Street Est of $293..
MT
11/03Laureate Education Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
GL
11/03Laureate Education Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
GL
11/03Laureate Education, Inc. Updates Revenue Guidance for the Full-Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 227 M - -
Net income 2022 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 6,83%
Capitalization 2 000 M 2 000 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Laureate Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,15 $
Average target price 14,17 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilif Serck-Hanssen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard M. Buskirk Senior Vice President-Corporate Development
Kenneth W. Freeman Chairman
Marcelo Barbalho Cardoso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard H. Sinkfield Chief Legal, Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-0.74%2 000
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED633.46%4 981
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.22.33%4 616
TAL EDUCATION GROUP42.75%3 640
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.28.05%3 399
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.34.28%1 915