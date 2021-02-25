Laureate Education : Q4 - Presentation

Fourth Quarter & Year-End 2020 Earnings Presentation
February 25, 2021
Amounts presented for enrollments, Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are for continuing operations only
Executive Summary
-
Fourth quarter Revenue & Adjusted EBITDA ahead of guidance
-
Net Income of $379M in Q4 driven by gain on sale of Australia/NZ business units
-
Strong Free Cash Flow performance in FY 2020; up 2% Vs. prior year despite COVID pandemic
-
Highly reputed institutions - continued recognition for quality of educational offerings
-
Closed sale of Australia/NZ for approx. $650M in November - Net Debt of $202M outstanding at year-end
-
Additional $1.95 billion of net proceeds from signed asset sales expected during 20211
-
Mexico & Peru to be retained in a focused organization - still open to further engagement with potential buyers if accretive
-
$167M in Share Repurchases completed to-date since November (total of 11.7M shares repurchased)
Strong Execution Against all Operating & Strategic Priorities
(1)Based on anticipated net proceeds (net of taxes, fees and other costs) for sales of Walden, Brazil, and Honduras. Includes assumed debt and anticipated release of restricted cash (collateral for letter of credit and bonds at Walden); assumes all pending asset sale transaction close on announced terms.
Laureate Portfolio Overview
-
(1) Based on 2020 actual results; amount shown is for just Mexico & Peru segments (i.e. excluding corporate segment G&A expense which were $97M in 2020). Corporate G&A expenses are expected to be reduced by 70-80% post completion of the pending asset sales.
-
(2) Based on anticipated net proceeds (net of taxes, fees and other costs) for sales of Walden, Brazil, and Honduras. Includes assumed debt, and anticipated release of restricted cash
(collateral for letter of credit and bonds at Walden); assumes all pending asset sale transaction close on announced terms.
Mexico & Peru Higher Education Market Overview
Combined
Population (M)Higher Education Students (000s)
Sources: UNESCO, World Bank, SEP database
-
(1) Defined as total enrollments as compared to 18-24 year old population
127M
33M
160M
4,562
1,896
6,458
30%
47%
34%
44%
72%
56%
-
(2) Private institution market share in higher education; for Mexico and Combined includes all states in which UVM or UNITEC have operations (total private market share for all of Mexico is 35%); for Peru based on total country
Attractive Markets with Significant Growth Opportunities Participation Rates Growing and Still Well Below Developed Markets
Leading University Portfolio in Mexico & Peru
Overall
Enrollments Market UniversityInstitution
@ 12/31/20 Segment RatingRatings/Ranking
-
• Ranked #7 university in Mexico
MexicoUniversidad del Valle de México (UVM)
95,000
Premium/ Traditional
-
• One of only three 4-Star rated universities in Mexico by QS Stars™
Universidad Tecnológica de México (UNITEC)
Mexico
99,000
Value/ Teaching
-
• Largest private university in Mexico
Peru
Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas
(UPC)
55,000
Premium/ Traditional
-
• Ranked #3 university in Peru
-
• Only 4-Star rated university in Peru by QS Stars™
Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN)
Peru
73,700
Value/ Teaching
-
• 2nd largest private university in Peru
Sources: QS Stars™, Guía Universitaria (UVM), Scimago Institutions Rankings (UPC)
Operating Leading Brands in Multiple Attractive Market Segments
Q4 & FY 2020 PERFORMANCE RESULTS
CONTINUING OPERATIONS ONLY (I.E. MEXICO, PERU AND CORPORATE SEGMENTS)
2020 Fourth Quarter - Financial Summary
Variance Vs. Q4 '19
Notes
($ in millions) (Enrollments in thousands)
ResultsAs Reported Organic/CC1
|
New Enrollment
|
4K
|
nm
|
nm
|
•
|
Not a material intake cycle
|
Total Enrollment
|
337K
|
(8%)
|
(8%)
|
•
|
Driven by lower NE volumes and
|
increased attrition from COVID
|
Revenue
|
285
|
(19%)
|
(13%)
|
•
|
Driven by lower enrollment
|
Adj. EBITDA
|
91
|
(9%)
|
(2%)
|
•
|
Benefitting from cost actions
|
Adj. EBITDA margin
|
31.8%
|
351 bps
|
379 bps
Tight Cost Management Mitigating Top Line Pressure Related to COVID
2020 FY - Financial Summary
Variance Vs. FY'19
Notes
|
($ in millions)
|
(Enrollments in thousands)
|
New Enrollment
|
169K
|
(6%)
|
(6%)
|
•
|
Mexico (-5% vs PY)
|
•
|
Peru (-9% vs. PY)
|
Total Enrollment
|
337K
|
(8%)
|
(8%)
|
•
|
Driven by lower NE volumes and
|
increased attrition from COVID
|
Revenue
|
$1,025
|
(15%)
|
(9%)
|
•
|
Driven by lower enrollment
|
Adj. EBITDA
|
$206
|
1%
|
13%
|
•
|
Benefitting from cost actions
|
Adj. EBITDA margin
|
20.1%
|
327bps
|
398 bps
|
•
|
Continued margin progression
ResultsAs Reported Organic/CC1
Tight Cost Management Mitigating Top Line Pressure Related to COVID
CONTINUING OPERATIONS ONLY (I.E. MEXICO, PERU AND CORPORATE SEGMENTS)
Mexico Segment Results
FY '20 Results
|
Organic/CC
|
Organic/CC
|
($ in millions)
|
(Enrollments in thousands)
|
Vs. Q4 '19 (1)
|
Vs. FY '19 (1)
Q4 '20
Notes
FY '20
Total Enrollment
Adj. EBITDA
(5%)
194K (5%)
$535 (9%)
(15%)
$113 (14%)
Acceleration of Mix Shift Towards Online Face-to-Face Operations Disproportionately Impacted by COVID
Peru Segment Results
FY '20 Results
|
Organic/CC
|
Organic/CC
|
($ in millions)
|
(Enrollments in thousands)
|
Vs. Q4 '19 (1)
|
Vs. FY '19 (1)
Q4 '20
Total Enrollment
Adj. EBITDA
(12%)
FY '20
Notes
143K (12%)
$483 (7%)
2%
$190 1%
Strong Operating Results Despite Significant Enrollment Pressure due to COVID
Corporate G&A Expense
Last Twelve Months Corporate Segment G&A Expenses
Further reductions of approx. 70-80% expected (run-rate) following completion of pending asset sales.1
$142 $133 $121
$104
$97
FY 2019
LTM Q1 '20
LTM Q2 '20
LTM Q3 '20
FY 2020
Significant Reductions in Corporate G&A Continuing Throughout 2020 Further Right-Sizing Expected Following Completion of Pending Asset Sales
(1)Estimated G&A reduction assumes completion of all pending asset sales (Walden, Brazil and Honduras).
FY 2020 Debt Capitalization - Adjusted for Pending Asset Sales
($ in millions)
AmountComments
Net Proceeds - Pending Asset Sales1
Including assumed debt
Pro-Forma Net Cash Position of Approximately $1.75Bn
(1)Based on anticipated net proceeds (net of taxes, fees and other costs) for sales of Walden, Brazil and Honduras. Includes assumed debt and anticipated release of restricted cash (collateral for letter of credit and bonds at Walden); assumes all pending asset sale transaction close on announced terms.
Guidance Outlook
-
Mexico and Peru remain attractive market opportunities long term
-
2021 will be a transition year for Laureate
‒ Enrollment expected to be impacted by the COVID pandemic for most of 2021
‒
Down-sizing of Corporate G&A by 70-80% to happen throughout the year - mostly in H2
-
2021 dynamics by segment will be largely unchanged vs. 2020
-
2022 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be up +51% Vs. 2021 after transition is completed
-
Financials expected to return to pre-COVID trends starting in 2022
Strong Outlook Expected for New Portfolio Post COVID
2021 Full Year Guidance Details
|
(USD millions, except enrollments in thousands)
|
Total Enrollment
|
Revenues
|
Adj. EBITDA
|
2020 Results
|
337K
|
$1,025
|
$206
|
Organic Growth
|
0K
|
($25) - $15
|
($17) - ($7)
|
Growth %
|
0%
|
(2%) - 2%
|
(8%) - (3%)
|
FAS 5 Expense/Indemnification Asset (non-cash)
|
-
|
-
|
($9)
|
2021 Guidance (Constant Currency)
|
337K
|
$1,000 - $1,040
|
$180 - $190
|
FX Impact (spot FX) (1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2021 Guidance (@ spot FX) (1)
|
337K
|
$1,000 - $1,040
|
$180 - $190
|
Growth %
|
0%
|
(2%) - 2%
|
(13%) - (8%)
Continued COVID Headwinds Expected for Much of 2021
Recovery Anticipated in 2022
(1) Based on actual FX rates for January 2021, and current spot FX rates (local currency per US dollar) of MXN 19.93 & PEN 3.64 for February through December 2021. FX impact may change based on fluctuations in currency rates in future periods.
Note: An outlook for 2021 net income and reconciliation of the forward-looking 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to projected net income are not being provided as the company
does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such outlook and reconciliation. Due to this uncertainty, the company cannot reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.
Laureate Summary Outlook - 2020 to 2022E (As Reported)1
337
337
2020
2021E
2022E
2020
2021E
2022E
25.9
2021E
2022E
2021E
2022E
Strong Rebound Expected for 2022
(1) 2021 and 2022 guidance based on actual FX rates for January 2021, and current spot FX rates (local currency per US dollar) of MXN 19.93 & PEN 3.64 for February 2021 through December 2022. FX impact may change based on fluctuations in currency rates in future periods. 2021 is based on mid-point of guidance.
Note: An outlook for 2021 & 2022 net income and reconciliation of the forward-looking 2021 & 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to projected net income are not being provided
as the company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such outlook and reconciliation. Due to this uncertainty, the company cannot reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.
2021 to 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Bridge (Guidance)1
2021 Guidance (2)
FAS 5 / Indemnification AssetOperational Improvement
2022 Guidance
Strong Rebound Expected for 2022
(1) Based on actual FX rates for January 2021, and current spot FX rates (local currency per US dollar) of MXN 19.93 & PEN 3.64 for February 2021 through December 2022. FX impact may change based on fluctuations in currency rates in future periods.
(2) Based on mid-point of 2021 guidance.
Note: An outlook for 2021 & 2022 net income and reconciliation of the forward-looking 2021 & 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to projected net income are not being provided as the company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such outlook and reconciliation. Due to this uncertainty, the company cannot reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.
Portfolio Outlook for 2022 & Beyond
(Normalized Continuing Operations1 )
|
COVID IMPACTED
PERIOD
|
2016 - 2019
CAGR
|
2019 - 2021E
CAGR 2
|
2022+ Expected CAGR 3
|
Total Enrollment
|
3%
|
(4%)
|
4% - 6%
|
Revenue
|
6%
|
(8%)
|
5% - 7%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
9%
|
(13%)
|
9% - 11%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
+85bps/yr
|
(155)bps/yr
|
+100bps/yr
Expecting to Return to pre-COVID Trends Starting in 2022
-
(1) For 2021 and all historical periods, Normalized Continuing Operations is based on operations in Mexico & Peru plus $25M of corporate G&A expense per year
-
(2) Excludes impact from FAS 5 expenses / indemnification assets in 2019 - 2021E which are related to prior period acquisitions (non-cash)
-
(3) Based on $USD
Q1 2021 Guidance Details
|
Revenues
|
Adj. EBITDA
|
(USD millions)
|
2020 Q1 Results
|
$192
|
($29)
|
Organic Growth
|
($7) - $3
|
$11 - $15
|
Growth %
|
(4%) - 2%
|
37% - 52%
|
FAS 5 Expense/Indemnification Asset (non-cash)
|
-
|
($8)
|
2021 Q1 Guidance (Constant Currency)
|
$185 - $195
|
($26) - ($22)
|
FX Impact (spot FX) (1)
|
-
|
-
|
2021 Q1 Guidance (@ spot FX) (1)
|
$185 - $195
|
($26) - ($22)
|
Favorably Impacted by
|
timing of academic calendar
(1) Based on actual FX rates for January 2021, and current spot FX rates (local currency per US dollar) of MXN 19.93 & PEN 3.64 for February through March 2021. FX impact may change based on fluctuations in currency rates in future periods.
Note: An outlook for 2021 net income and reconciliation of the forward-looking 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income are not being provided as the company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such outlook and reconciliation. Due to this uncertainty, the company cannot reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.
2020 Fourth Quarter - Net Income Reconciliation
Q4 '20B / (W) Vs. Q4 '19Notes
($ in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA
Reported91
$
%
-
(9) (9%)
-
• ($9M) impact from FX
Depreciation & Amort.
(27)
-
(7) (33%)
Interest Expense, net
(25)
-
(2) (8%)
Impairments
(1)
(1)n.m.
Other
(119)
(61)
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
379
318
n.m.
Income from Continuing Operations Impacted by FX
2020 FY - Net Income Reconciliation
B / (W) Vs. FY '19
($ in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA
Reported206
Notes
$
%
2 1%•
($25M) impact from FX
Depreciation & Amort.
(83)
(1) (1%)
Interest Expense, net
(99)
23 19%•
Lower average debt balances in 2020
Impairments
Other
Income Tax
Income/(Loss) From Continuing Operations Discontinued Operations (Net of Tax)
Net Income / (Loss)
(352)
(352)n.m.
-
• Loss on debt extinguishment in 2019 & FX impacts in 2020
161
n.m.
-
• Primarily Laureate tradename impairment
-
• Tax effect from discrete items
n.m.
(619)
(1,556)n.m.
Income from Continuing Operations Impacted by Impairment Charges
FY 2020 Debt Capitalization
Gross Debt
Revolver
Sr. Notes
Local Debt / Seller Notes
$ -
$ -- $799
$173 $423
$173
$1,222
Cash
($750)
($270)
($1,020)
Net Debt / (Cash)
$299
($97)
$202
Net Debt of Only $202M as of Year-End 2020 Revolver Fully Repaid During Fourth Quarter ($410M Available)
Discontinued Operations - Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019
Brazil1
Other2
Total Disc. Ops
($ in millions) (Enrollments in thousands)
Q4 '20
Vs. Q4 '19
Organic/ CC vs. Q4 '193
Q4 '20
Vs. Q4 '19
Organic/ CC vs. Q4 '193
Q4 '20
Vs. Q4 '19
6 23 11%Total Enrollment
58 256 (6%)
2%
2%
(6%) 21 (91%) (91%) 335
4% 48 (83%)
Adjusted EBITDA
43 (10%) (10%) 47 (8%)
17% 8 (87%) (87%) 98
Organic/ CC vs. Q4 '193
|
Vs.
|
Organic/
|
Q4
|
CC vs.
|
'19
|
Q4 '193
|
(5%)
|
(5%)
|
(42%)
|
(42%)
|
(83%)332
|
(43%)
|
(37%)
|
(38%)
|
(28%)
Q4 '20
-
(1) Sale of both Walden University and Brazilian operations expected to close in 2021.
-
(2) Other predominantly includes divestitures already closed and completed.
-
(3) Organic Constant Currency (CC) Operations excludes the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations (if applicable), acquisitions and divestitures, and other items. Other items include the impact of acquisition-related contingent liabilities for taxes other-than-income tax, net of changes in recorded indemnification assets.
Discontinued Operations - FY 2020 vs. FY 2019
($ in millions) (Enrollments in thousands)
Brazil1
Vs. FY '19
Organic/
FY '20
CC vs.FY '20 FY '193
Vs. FY '19
-
(1) Sale of both Walden University and Brazilian operations expected to close in 2021.
-
(2) Other predominantly includes divestitures already closed and completed.
(8%)649
11%
139 (53%)
(47%)
-
(3) Organic Constant Currency (CC) Operations excludes the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations (if applicable), acquisitions and divestitures, and other items. Other items include the impact of acquisition-related contingent liabilities for taxes other-than-income tax, net of changes in recorded indemnification assets.
(34%) (26%)
392
(31%) (23%)
Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 - Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax Income tax expense
$19 $82
Other non-operating expense (income)
($11) $25
(Gain)/Loss on sale of discontinued operations before taxes, net
($341) $24
Operating income Depreciation and amortization Share-based compensation expense1 (Gain) on impairment of assets2
$290 $131
$0 $27
$1 $1
($201) ($25)
EiP implementation expenses3 Adjusted EBITDA (before allocations) Allocations, net
$8 $21
$98 $155
$0 $2
Adjusted EBITDA
$98 $157
-
(1) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense pursuant to the provisions of ASC Topic 718.
-
(2) Represents non-cash charges related to impairments of long-lived assets.
-
(3) Excellence-in-Process (EiP) implementation expenses are related to our enterprise-wide initiative to optimize and standardize Laureate's processes, creating vertical integration of procurement, information technology, finance, accounting and human resources. It included the establishment of regional shared services organizations (SSOs) around the world, as well as improvements to the Company's system of internal controls over financial reporting. The EiP initiative also includes other back- and mid-office areas, as well as certain student-facing activities, expenses associated with streamlining the organizational structure and certain non-recurring costs incurred in connection with the planned and completed dispositions. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, EiP also includes expenses associated with an enterprise-wide program aimed at revenue
FY 2020 vs. FY 2019 - Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax Income tax expense
$114 $34
Other non-operating expense
$69 $71
(Gain) on sale of discontinued operations before taxes, net
($25) ($793)
Operating (loss) income Depreciation and amortization Share-based compensation expense1 Loss on impairment of assets2
($140) $399
$60 $111
$3 $3
$438 $1
EiP implementation expenses3 Adjusted EBITDA (before allocations) Allocations, net
$30 $48
$391 $561
$1 $7
Adjusted EBITDA
$392 $569
-
(1) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense pursuant to the provisions of ASC Topic 718.
-
(2) Represents non-cash charges related to impairments of long-lived assets.
-
(3) Excellence-in-Process (EiP) implementation expenses are related to our enterprise-wide initiative to optimize and standardize Laureate's processes, creating vertical integration of procurement, information technology, finance, accounting and human resources. It included the establishment of regional shared services organizations (SSOs) around the world, as well as improvements to the Company's system of internal controls over financial reporting. The EiP initiative also includes other back- and mid-office areas, as well as certain student-facing activities, expenses associated with streamlining the organizational structure and certain non-recurring costs incurred in connection with the planned and completed dispositions. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, EiP also includes expenses associated with an enterprise-wide program aimed at revenue
Intra-Year Seasonality Trends
Adjusted EBITDA Seasonality
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018
2019
2020
New Enrollments Seasonality
50%
51%
48%
Factors Affecting Seasonality
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q32020
Q4
2019
Normalized Continuing Operations - Summary Results (Adjusted)1
2016
2017
2018
2019
Adjusted EBITDA ($M)Revenue ($M)
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
Strong Growth Track Record and Consistent Margin Expansion
(1) Defined as historical results for operations in Mexico & Peru, and including $25M of corporate G&A expense per year
2019
Financial Results & Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
|
IN MILLIONS
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
285.2$
|
351.8$
|
(66.6)$
|
1,024.9$
|
1,212.1$
|
(187.2)
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Direct costs
|
188.3
|
242.4
|
(54.1)
|
802.5
|
949.5
|
(147.0)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
59.0
|
52.1
|
6.9
|
199.8
|
226.3
|
(26.5)
|
Loss on impairment of assets
|
1.0
|
-
|
1.0
|
352.0
|
0.2
|
351.8
|
Operating income (loss)
|
36.9
|
57.3
|
(20.4)
|
(329.3)
|
36.0
|
(365.3)
|
Interest income
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
(0.1)
|
2.2
|
3.3
|
(1.1)
|
Interest expense
|
(25.2)
|
(23.5)
|
(1.7)
|
(100.9)
|
(125.0)
|
24.1
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
(0.6)
|
(0.5)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.6)
|
(22.6)
|
22.0
|
(Loss) gain on derivatives
|
(25.4)
|
(0.9)
|
(24.5)
|
(26.0)
|
8.3
|
(34.3)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(3.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(3.0)
|
(2.4)
|
8.9
|
(11.3)
|
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain, net
|
(57.6)
|
(15.7)
|
(41.9)
|
13.5
|
(8.1)
|
21.6
|
Loss on disposals of subsidiaries, net
|
(6.1)
|
(19.0)
|
12.9
|
(7.3)
|
(20.4)
|
13.1
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and
|
equity in net income of affiliates
|
(80.6)
|
(1.7)
|
(78.9)
|
(450.8)
|
(119.7)
|
(331.1)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(163.4)
|
62.9
|
(226.3)
|
130.1
|
(31.0)
|
161.1
|
Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
-
|
(Loss) income from continuing operations
|
(244.1)
|
61.2
|
(305.3)
|
(320.6)
|
(150.5)
|
(170.1)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
623.1
|
(0.6)
|
623.7
|
(298.1)
|
1,088.1
|
(1,386.2)
|
Net income (loss)
|
379.0
|
60.6
|
318.4
|
(618.7)
|
937.7
|
(1,556.4)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
-
|
5.4
|
0.8
|
4.6
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Laureate Education, Inc.
|
$
|
379.3$
|
60.9$
|
318.4$
|
(613.3)$
|
938.5$
|
(1,551.8)
|
interests and equity
|
$
|
0.3
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
379.3$
|
60.4$
|
318.9$
|
(613.2)$
|
938.3$
|
(1,551.5)
|
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
209.1
|
214.3
|
(5.2)
|
209.7
|
221.9
|
(12.2)
|
Dilutive weighted average shares outstanding
|
209.1
|
214.9
|
(5.8)
|
209.7
|
221.9
|
(12.2)
|
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.81$
|
0.28$
|
1.53$
|
(2.93)$
|
4.23$
|
(7.16)
Accretion of redemption value of redeemable noncontrolling- $
(0.5) $
0.5
$
0.1
$
(0.2) $
Note: Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and may not sum to total due to rounding
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment
For the three months ended December 31,
2020
2019
Revenues
Mexico Peru
$
149.6$ 131.5
188.1155.7
Corporate & Eliminations
4.2
8.0
Total Revenues
-
$ 285.2$
351.8(19)% (13)%$
Adjusted EBITDA
Mexico
Peru
Corporate & Eliminations
-
$ 54.4$ 60.5(24.3)
67.3(19)% (15)%$
63.8(31.7)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
90.6$
99.4
|
% Change
|
Organic
|
Constant
|
Reported Currency(1)
|
Total
|
FX
|
(38.5)$
|
(27.4)$
|
-$
|
-$
|
(11.1)
|
(24.2)
|
(15.0)
|
-
|
-
|
(9.2)
|
(3.8)
|
(3.8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(66.6)$
|
(46.3)$
|
-$
|
-$
|
(20.3)
|
(12.9)$
|
(10.1)$
|
1.6$
|
-$
|
(4.4)
|
(3.3)
|
1.2
|
-
|
-
|
(4.5)
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8.8)$
|
(1.5)$
|
1.6$
|
-$
|
(8.9)
$ Variance Components
Organic
Constant
Currency Other Acq/Div.
(20)% (15)%$
(16)% (10)%
(48)% (48)%
(5)% 2%
23% 23%
(9)%
(2)%
$
(1) Organic Constant Currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, and other items. Other items include the impact of acquisition-related contingent liabilities for taxes other-than-income tax, net of changes in recorded indemnification assets. The "Organic Constant Currency" % changes are calculated by dividing the Organic Constant Currency amounts by the 2019 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA amounts.
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment
For the year ended December 31, Revenues Mexico Peru
2020
2019
Corporate & Eliminations Total Revenues
Adjusted EBITDA Mexico
Peru
Corporate & Eliminations Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
% Change
|
Organic
|
Constant
|
Reported Currency(2)
|
Total
|
FX
|
(118.2)$
|
(59.8)$
|
-$
|
-$
|
(58.4)
|
(63.9)
|
(40.5)
|
-
|
-
|
(23.4)
|
(5.1)
|
(5.1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(187.2)$
|
(105.4)$
|
-$
|
-$
|
(81.8)
|
(34.9)$
|
(21.0)$
|
0.8$
|
-$
|
(14.7)
|
(8.3)
|
2.1
|
-
|
-
|
(10.4)
|
45.3
|
45.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.1$
|
26.4$
|
0.8$
|
-$
|
(25.1)
$ Variance Components Organic
Constant
Currency Other Acq/Div.
(12)% (7)%
(41)% (41)%
(4)% 1%
32% 32%
1%
13%
$
(2) Organic Constant Currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures, and other items. Other items include the impact of acquisition-related contingent liabilities for taxes other-than-income tax, net of changes in recorded indemnification assets. The "Organic Constant Currency" % changes are calculated by dividing the Organic Constant Currency amounts by the 2019 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA amounts, excluding the impact of the divestitures.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
IN MILLIONS
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Change
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
688.5
|
Receivables (current), net
|
111.9
|
75.1
|
36.8
|
Other current assets
|
146.8
|
72.9
|
73.9
|
Current assets held for sale
|
435.0
|
706.5
|
(271.5)
|
Property and equipment, net
|
578.5
|
640.6
|
(62.1)
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
462.8
|
521.8
|
(59.0)
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
800.4
|
1,168.6
|
(368.2)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
130.6
|
49.4
|
81.2
|
Other long-term assets
|
72.4
|
98.9
|
(26.5)
|
Long-term assets held for sale
|
1,482.5
|
3,101.0
|
(1,618.5)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,970.9$
|
6,496.4$
|
(1,525.5)
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
200.9$
|
267.7$
|
(66.8)
|
Deferred revenue and student deposits
|
47.2
|
54.8
|
(7.6)
|
Total operating leases, including current portion
|
519.1
|
559.0
|
(39.9)
|
Total long-term debt, including current portion
|
995.7
|
1,151.4
|
(155.7)
|
Other liabilities
|
240.0
|
292.1
|
(52.1)
|
Current and long-term liabilities held for sale
|
702.3
|
1,354.9
|
(652.6)
|
Total liabilities
|
2,705.2
|
3,680.0
|
(974.8)
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
1.7
|
12.3
|
(10.6)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,263.9
|
2,804.2
|
(540.3)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
4,970.9$
|
6,496.4$
|
(1,525.5)
|
Note: Dollars in millions, and may not sum to total due to rounding
750.1$
61.6$
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the year ended December 31,
IN MILLIONS
Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income
Net cash provided by operating activities Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash provided by investing activities 587.4Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash used in by financing activities (272.7)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (0.5)
Change in cash included in current assets held for sale 195.8
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 769.5
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 97.8
Depreciation and amortization 193.4
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 122.7
Loss on impairment of assets 0.9 Gain on sales and disposal of subsidiaries and property and equipment, net
Loss (Gain) on derivative instruments
(Payments for) proceeds from settlement of derivative contracts Loss on debt extinguishment
Deferred income taxes
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss Income tax receivable/payable, net Working capital, excluding tax accounts Other non-cash adjustments
Purchase of property and equipment (74.6)
Expenditures for deferred costs (14.5)
Receipts from sales of discontinued operations, net of cash sold, property and equipment and other 676.6
Settlement of derivatives related to sale of discontinued operations and net investment hedge Proceeds from sale of investment
Investing other, net
Decrease in long-term debt, net (177.0)
Payments of deferred purchase price for acquisitions (5.7)
Payments to purchase noncontrolling interests (13.7)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 25.7
Payments to repurchase common stock (99.5)
Payments of debt issuance costs (0.8)
Financing other, net (1.8)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Note: Dollars in millions, and may not sum to total due to rounding
$
$
|
2020
|
Change
|
(618.7)
|
(1,556.4)
|
143.5
|
(49.9)
|
80.2
|
(42.5)
|
790.2
|
789.3
|
(22.8)
|
(753.5)
|
730.7
|
26.0
|
(7.4)
|
33.4
|
(0.6)
|
(8.8)
|
8.2
|
0.6
|
28.8
|
(28.2)
|
(185.7)
|
(29.8)
|
(155.9)
|
26.3
|
29.2
|
(2.9)
|
99.6
|
(36.2)
|
135.8
|
(227.2)
|
(252.8)
|
25.6
|
148.1
|
115.8
|
32.3
|
259.6
|
339.8
|
(80.2)
|
(155.6)
|
81.0
|
(17.7)
|
3.2
|
1,266.0
|
(589.4)
|
12.9
|
(12.9)
|
11.5
|
(11.5)
|
(0.3)
|
0.3
|
1,116.8
|
(529.4)
|
(1,384.6)
|
1,207.6
|
(20.2)
|
14.5
|
(5.8)
|
(7.9)
|
14.0
|
11.7
|
(264.1)
|
164.6
|
(9.1)
|
8.3
|
(4.2)
|
2.4
|
(1,674.0)
|
1,401.3
|
5.1
|
(5.6)
|
184.6
|
11.2
|
(27.8)
|
797.3
|
125.6
|
(27.8)
|
97.8$
|
769.5
2019
$
937.7$
- - -
867.3$
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1 of 2)
The following table reconciles (loss) income from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin:
For the three months ended December 31,For the year ended December 31,
|
IN MILLIONS
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
(Loss) income from continuing operations
|
$
|
(244.1)$
|
61.2$
|
(305.3)$
|
(320.6)$
|
(150.5)$
|
(170.1)
|
Plus:
|
Equity in net income of affiliates, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
163.4
|
(62.9)
|
226.3
|
(130.1)
|
31.0
|
(161.1)
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and
|
equity in net income of affiliates
|
(80.6)
|
(1.7)
|
(78.9)
|
(450.8)
|
(119.7)
|
(331.1)
|
Plus:
|
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|
6.1
|
19.0
|
(12.9)
|
7.3
|
20.4
|
(13.1)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net
|
57.6
|
15.7
|
41.9
|
(13.5)
|
8.1
|
(21.6)
|
Other expense (income), net
|
3.2
|
0.2
|
3.0
|
2.4
|
(8.9)
|
11.3
|
Loss (gain) on derivatives
|
25.4
|
0.9
|
24.5
|
26.0
|
(8.3)
|
34.3
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
22.6
|
(22.0)
|
Interest expense
|
25.2
|
23.5
|
1.7
|
100.9
|
125.0
|
(24.1)
|
Interest income
|
(0.6)
|
(0.7)
|
0.1
|
(2.2)
|
(3.3)
|
1.1
|
Operating income (loss)
|
36.9
|
57.3
|
(20.4)
|
(329.3)
|
36.0
|
(365.3)
|
Plus:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27.2
|
20.4
|
6.8
|
83.1
|
82.0
|
1.1
|
EBITDA
|
64.1
|
77.7
|
(13.6)
|
(246.2)
|
118.0
|
(364.2)
|
Plus:
|
Share-based compensation expense (3)
|
2.3
|
2.8
|
(0.5)
|
10.2
|
10.3
|
(0.1)
|
Loss on impairment of assets (4)
|
1.0
|
-
|
1.0
|
352.0
|
0.2
|
351.8
|
EiP implementation expenses (5)
|
23.2
|
18.9
|
4.3
|
89.6
|
75.0
|
14.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
90.6$
|
99.4$
|
(8.8)$
|
205.7$
|
203.6$
|
2.1
|
Revenues
|
$
|
285.2$
|
351.8$
|
(66.6)$
|
1,024.9$
|
1,212.1$
|
(187.2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
31.8 %
|
28.3 %
|
351 bps
|
20.1 %
|
16.8 %
|
327 bps
-
(3) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense pursuant to the provisions of ASC Topic 718, "Stock Compensation."
-
(4) Represents non-cash charges related to impairments of long-lived assets.
-
(5) EiP implementation expenses are related to our enterprise-wide initiative to optimize and standardize Laureate's processes, creating vertical integration of procurement, information technology, finance, accounting and human resources. It included the establishment of regional shared services organizations (SSOs) around the world, as well as improvements to the Company's system of internal controls over financial reporting. The EiP initiative also includes other back- and mid-office areas, as well as certain student-facing activities, expenses associated with streamlining the organizational structure and certain non-recurring costs incurred in connection with the planned and
completed dispositions. Beginning in 2019, EiP also includes expenses associated with an enterprise-wide program aimed at revenue growth.
.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (2 of 2)
The following table presents Free cash flow and reconciles Net cash flows from operating activities to Free cash flow:
For the year ended December 31,
IN MILLIONS
2020
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
Capital expenditures:
$
259.6$
339.8$ 396.9
Purchase of property and equipment Expenditures for deferred costs Free cash flow
(74.6)(14.5)
(155.6)(238.0)
(17.7)(19.9)
$
170.5$
166.5$ 139.0
Financial Tables (Historical Data)
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment (historical)
The following table presents segment information for the four quarters of 2020 and the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018:
Three Months Ended
Years ended December 31,
(in millions except for enrollment)
New Enrollment:
Mexico
Peru
Total New Enrollment
Total Enrollment as of Reporting Date:
Mexico 194,000192,100
Peru 142,500143,500
Total Enrollment
Revenues: Mexico Peru
Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Total Revenues
Adjusted EBITDA: Mexico
Peru
Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
12,100
|
28,400
|
107,200
|
112,400
|
109,000
|
24,500
|
18,300
|
61,800
|
67,900
|
58,300
|
36,600
|
46,700
|
169,000
|
180,300
|
167,300
|
168,400
|
193,800
|
194,000
|
204,200
|
206,300
|
152,800
|
163,500
|
142,500
|
162,200
|
147,700
|
321,200
|
357,300
|
336,500
|
366,400
|
354,000
|
$
|
149.6$
|
115.9$
|
114.9$
|
154.2$
|
534.6$
|
652.8$
|
646.1
|
131.5
|
127.3
|
187.6
|
36.5
|
482.9
|
546.8
|
496.4
|
4.2
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
7.4
|
12.5
|
2.1
|
$
|
285.2$
|
243.5$
|
303.9$
|
192.3$
|
1,024.9$
|
1,212.1$
|
1,144.6
|
$
|
54.4$
|
15.5$
|
19.7$
|
23.3$
|
112.9$
|
147.8$
|
143.1
|
60.5
|
56.5
|
99.2
|
(26.7)
|
189.5
|
197.5
|
169.2
|
(24.3)
|
(21.6)
|
(24.8)
|
(26.0)
|
(96.7)
|
(141.7)
|
(172.7)
|
$
|
90.6$
|
50.4$
|
94.1$
|
(29.4)$
|
205.7$
|
203.6$
|
139.6
December 31, September 30, 2020
2020
3,70063,000
50018,4004,20081,400
336,500
335,600