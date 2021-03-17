Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Laureate Education, Inc.    LAUR

LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.

(LAUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Laureate Education : Cibertec students build inexpensive ventilator for COVID-19 patients

03/17/2021 | 06:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cibertec Students Use Their Knowledge for Good

With a large number of Peruvians suffering from lung infections as a result of COVID-19, and a lack of ventilators in hospitals, four Cibertec students have developed a mechanical respirator that is not only highly functional, but very cost effective.

While there are not enough ventilators accessible for patients in Peru, those that are available come at a cost of between 10,000 and 40,000 Peruvian soles each. In comparison, the Cibertec prototype costs just 500 soles.

The four students, with the assistance of their teacher, developed the ventilator as part of their study of Industrial Mechatronics. 'We were convinced that our initiative had to be very useful for these times and we developed it with all the knowledge acquired at the institute,' said 18-year-old student, Joshua Silva Almonacid.

Joshua built the respirator with fellow students Renzo Sedán Taco, Rusmell Mejía Sánchez and Gianfranco Patiño Gómez.

The teacher in charge of the project, Cibertec's Jorge Malca, said the ventilator is a simple solution to a serious problem. 'The main objective is to support, in a simple way, medical efforts through the equipment. This respirator would be useful for patients who require attention and automatic oxygen flow control,' Jorge explained.

The emergency artificial respirator has an LCD screen, which shows the breathing parameters in real time, along with two buttons to raise and lower the rate, flow and pressure of air that the patient requires.

The project is currently undergoing trials, and seeks to achieve the necessary certification so that it can be used by patients in urgent need.

This Laureate Heroes story, like many others across our institutions, highlight the great commitment of our students and faculty to social impact. We acknowledge and thank them for their meaningful contribution to the people of Peru.

Share This:

Disclaimer

Laureate Education Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
06:44pLAUREATE EDUCATION  : Cibertec students build inexpensive ventilator for COVID-1..
PU
05:02pLAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16LAUREATE EDUCATION  : Open Letter to the Laureate Network
PU
03/08LAUREATE EDUCATION  : Completes Divesture of Operations in Honduras
PR
02/27LAUREATE EDUCATION  : Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Joe Duffey
PU
02/25LAUREATE EDUCATION  : Q4 2020 Laureate Education, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/25LAUREATE EDUCATION  : Q4 Earnings Rise, Revenue Drops
MT
02/25LAUREATE EDUCATION  : Q4 - Presentation
PU
02/25LAUREATE EDUCATION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25LAUREATE EDUCATION  : Earnings Flash (LAUR) LAUREATE EDUCATION Posts Q4 Revenue ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 588 M - -
Net income 2021 174 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 821 M 2 821 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Laureate Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 14,19 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilif Serck-Hanssen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Jacques Charhon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth W. Freeman Chairman
Juan José Hurtado Vice President-Global Operations & Learning
Richard H. Sinkfield Chief Legal, Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-2.54%2 867
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-1.65%41 987
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-8.19%29 587
GSX TECHEDU INC.72.69%22 704
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.18.27%5 100
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.74%4 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ